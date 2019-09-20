California Resources: Another One Bites The Dust

Mr. Market began the process of burying California Resources (CRC) yesterday. From the blaring headlines, the tombstone has been purchased and the funeral will be held shortly. That appears to be the case even if there is nothing to bury.

Rumors hit that California Resources management may be meeting with restructuring advisors. To show how frothy this market is, the stampede out of the stock "left footprints all over management" while decimating the stock price in one day.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 19, 2019

The bulls have long argued that this stock is worth far more than the current price. This author has long argued that the prices necessary for that valuation would have to be maintained for years and that is unlikely to happen. Even if it did happen, there would be a lot of financially safer companies with lower costs making good money in that same environment. This (California Resources) is one very high cost producer. Asset values are always suspect when they cannot be backed up appropriately by cash flow. That has long been the case here that cash flow is very insufficient for the bull case values.

Many have ignored the bond price warning that has been apparent for some time to argue that the management will have no trouble refinancing any debt that comes due. The weakness of the financial strength argument became very apparent yesterday. No one was willing to stay in the stock once the rumor mill hit full fear-mongering. California Resources has always been a very risky company.

The problem is that the momentum part of the buying demand has always ignored the risk unless it was right under their noses. The need to "keep up with the Joneses" has pushed investment in overly risky stocks to absurd lengths. Risk is being ignored while going after the maximum return. Investments such as this one are likely to result in some large managed fund losses.

That means when the large buyers wake up to the risk of a stock like this, then they cannot all exit at once. The biggest problem with a popular stock is that when "everyone" owns it, then there are no buyers when "everyone" wants to sell. The result is a steep selloff followed by more panic as shareholders suddenly realize the value of holding onto a stock that many institutions or larger investors, in general, now want to sell. Bid prices can literally disappear at the retail level until those bids are extremely low in short order after a rumor like yesterday.

It has been a long time since the 2008 market price dive. There is now a crowd of investors and fund managers that really do not remember the considerable cash consequences of owning speculative securities like California Resources when a market dive like that happens similarly to 2008. Very financially strong securities like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and others like it bounced back nicely after the market dive. But many financially weak stocks from the 2008 stock price dive are not around yesterday.

Rarely does the market give much of a warning to investors about the start of such an event. However, many tout about how they knew it would happen afterwards. Oftentimes, though the person correctly forecasting a market dive tends to be different on each dive. That alone could lead one to conclude that timing market setbacks and rallies is not exactly a well-known science.

Still, it has been at least a decade since there has been an old-fashioned wipeout of speculative fever. So, a market housecleaning is long overdue. Whether this presages a more general decline and extinction of the weaker security issues is another matter. But as more and more of these scares surface, it should, in fact, occur to investors that this bull market is nearing the end of its life. Whether an investor decides to ride it out or sit with cash, any investments should be in financially strong companies whether or not they are large (or small). Now is definitely not the time to invest in financially leveraged companies or story stocks with no current income and no likely future income (if it ever was). Losses in those type of stocks could wipe out years of profit at one time.

Back To California Resources

The market reaction may or may not prove to be premature. What is remarkable is the rush for the exits exhibited yesterday as well as a need to publicize the rumor. The whole process exposes the frothiness of the market. But the whole tenor could also make the equity side of potentially raising money very expensive. This company needs a stronger balance sheet. But the cost of increasing balance sheet strength may now be too high thanks to the rumors.

That is very telling because the bond prices are currently stating that the debt side of raising money is also extremely expensive. Contrary to the belief of many, the capital markets rarely shut down. But they can raise the pricing of new capital in any form to prohibitive levels. This rumor may put the strengthening of the company's balance sheet on indefinite hold in many normal ways.

That alone could prompt management to actually follow through on the strategic review to its logical end.

Source: California Resources Presentation At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 4, 2019

Despite all of management's ballyhooed progress and cheers from the lenders, the fact is there has not really been material balance sheet progress for some time. The biggest improvement was the conversion of debt to the preferred stock shown above as Mezzanine Equity. Many analysts would still consider that equity as debt and nearly all observers would agree that claim still ranks ahead of any common claim to earnings.

Except for the bank line which is reviewed periodically, this company really has no debt due for some time. There is every possibility that this company could operate for at least another year or so without really any serious financial worries. The lenders could at this time be communicating a very different opinion and that alone could prompt management to act now. About the only leverage that lenders currently have would be a threat to cut the bank-line below the balance shown above. A deep enough cut could provoke some financial stress. What was obvious yesterday is that Mr. Market was jittery enough to not wait for the facts to come out.

Source: California Resources Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

In addition to the above facts, cash flow was only $114 million for the second quarter and $272 million from operating activities for the six-month period. The weak cash flow is largely due to high production costs combined with very high interests costs.

But there is also the fact that the company consolidates joint ventures into the reporting even though the company will not be able to use the cash flow from those joint ventures. The Ares joint venture is a prime example because the preferred stock requirements currently use much of the cash flow generated. That leaves little or nothing for the parent company despite any consolidated EBITDAX reported.

Conclusion

The very weak level of cash flows compared to the debt and joint venture preferred stock levels shown before leave the company open to rumors. It was evidently OK for many to gamble that an investment of this stock would provide a giant return due to the company leverage and rising oil price hopes. There was sufficient "hope" that anyone could get out of this investment before any significant danger surfaced. But then, "everyone" wanted out all at once.

The problem with this behavior is that repeated behaviors of rushing towards the exits to avoid a loss are very damaging on investors wallets. Even hedging may not protect an investor properly. There are many types of investments that predicate a notion of a certain liquidity level to operating properly. But a large enough piling of demands to buy or sell a security may negate that liquidity at least temporarily when it is most needed.

California Resources may or may not survive the current rumors. But many investors will not be in as good a financial position as a result. By the time the facts come out, those investors could be scared into taking a big loss or could be wiped out by the outcome. Investing in stronger financial companies is often far more dull. But it often produces the long-term home runs that many investors desire when they invest in leveraged companies. The fact is that the companies that constantly hit a lot of singles are the ones most likely to hit a home run. That fact is often ignored in investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long 2 CRC calls. Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.