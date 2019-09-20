PRO+ In 90 Seconds: Everything That Happened In PRO+ This Week

This Week's Top Ideas
Orion Engineered Carbons, which makes carbon black - a pigment and filler for rubber products - has pricing power and is set to generate a 27% levered free cash flow yield by fiscal 2021, says Jolyon Loo. - OEC - $994.1 million market cap.
Floor covering maker Dixie Group presents a hairy deep value situation with potential for a 40% to 73% return in the short term on improving earnings and balance sheet transactions, says Kabir Mathur. - DXYN - $20.5 million market cap.
Robbe Delaet shares additional insight on his recent Top Idea in a follow up Q&A: Behind The Idea - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group: Significant Upside With Strong Downside Support.
PRO+ Exclusives and Alerts
1035 Capital Management shared their philosophy on long-only small and microcap investing in an exclusive PRO+ interview.
(Exclusive) Melia Hotels: The Hidden Value On The Balance Sheet Cannot Be Ignored - OTCPK:SMIZF - $1.9 billion market cap
(Exclusive) Danaos Corporation: A Coalescence Of Fortunate Trends Positioning This Stock For A Serious Comeback - DAC - $124.9 million market cap
Compagnie des Alpes: Peer Acquisition Reveals Significant Undervaluation - OTCPK:CLPIF - $651.5 million market cap
This week’s Stocks to Watch were YY, HUYA, LNXSY, and EXPR.
Income
(Exclusive) Comcast: Favorable Outlook, But Fairly Valued Right Now - CMCSA - $213.3 billion market cap
(Exclusive) RioCan: This 5.5%-Yielding REIT Is A Good Long-Term Investment Choice - OTCPK:RIOCF - $6.1 billion market cap
(Exclusive) Husqvarna: 'Sustainovating' And An Interesting Dividend Growth Investment - OTCPK:HUSQF - $4.7 billion market cap
Structural Value Erosion At Medalist REIT - MDRR - $18.8 million market cap
Park Hotels: A Good Value With A Well-Covered Dividend And Growth Potential Following Merger With Chesapeake Lodging Trust - PK - $5.3 billion market cap
Aroundtown: Discounted Valuation Does Not Reflect Fundamentals - OTCPK:AANNF - EUR 8.8 billion market cap
Matahari Department Store: Quality At A Reasonable Price - OTC:PTMSY - IDR 9 trillion market cap
Macerich Is In Extremely Undervalued Territory - MAC - $4.6 billion market cap
Tech
DocuSign's Trajectory And Opportunity - PRO+ Growth And Tech - DOCU - $11.1 billion market cap
DataDog - One Of The Fastest Dogs In The Kennel - DDOG - $11.8 billion market cap
(Exclusive) Akram Razor's Updated Views On SaaS Valuations
Cloudera: The Recovery We've Been Waiting For - CLDR - $2.4 billion market cap
Zendesk Hits A Buy Point - Last Week In Tech
Short Ideas
American Renal's Share Appreciation Ignores The Risks Of A Changing Healthcare System - ARA - $276.8 million market cap
Accelerate Diagnostics Is About To Accelerate To The Downside - $6 Price Target - AXDX - $1.2 billion market cap
Avoid The Micro-Bubble Stocks Dropbox And GoDaddy
Carvana: The Macro Picture Worsens - CVNA - $3.9 billion market cap
Bloom Energy: A 'Clean' Energy Darling Wilting To Its Demise - BE - $388.6 million market cap
(Exclusive) Weekly Short Newsletter - Week Ending September 13, 2019
Small and Micro
Terra Firma Corporation: Speculative Buy - OTC:TFCCF - $21 million market cap
(Exclusive) Crown Crafts: Underfollowed Debt-Free Micro Cap Company With 14% FCF Yield And 6% Dividend Yield - CRWS - $53.4 million market cap
(Exclusive) Weatherford International: Reviewing Its Value In Bankruptcy - OTCPK:WFTIQ - $32.1 million market cap
Small and Microcap Review: ACER, LOV, NVLN, TGA, URPTF, YLLXF
PRO+ Small And Micro Newsletter: Tyme Technologies, Tailored Brands, The Dixie Group