Chipotle Mexican Grill A Better Wealth-Builder In Your Portfolio Now Than Tesla, Inc.

Our focus is on near-term prospects for capital gains, to be sequenced into longer-term compounding gains performance overwhelming interim minor losses inevitable in such competition.

Because that monitoring is done in a standardized, systematic way for 2,600 other stocks and ETFs, we can directly compare the well-informed prospects for securities of many varied enterprises.

That kind of stock price performance can and does attract the attention of institutional investment organizations, and we can monitor their continuing price expectations.

Negative investment analyst comment currently centers around CMG’s 82% price rise in the past two years, overlooking that only 11% is the delayed continuance from 2016’s prior high.

That may not surprise many auto-industry ICE advocates nor oil industry enthusiasts who believe “crude prices will rise again!” But recent CMG public-relations adventures might raise doubts.

What Do You Need to Know?

To make an intelligent investment capital commitment the investor should know these things – both about the proposed investment AND about the alternatives to it:

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards (less risks) expected be compounded?

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between professional investment peers, not by “auction”. Such trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, pricewise. Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As examples:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Unfortunately, the “smart money” intentions are intentionally concealed as well as possible, to prevent being “front-run” by anyone. Fortunately, the commonly-used means of negotiating volume trades leaves behind information helpful in providing the current intentions and judgments of the participants. Which is what we present, daily, for over a thousand widely-held, actively traded stocks and ETFs, like these, of once a week excerpts over the past two years.

Figure 1

Figure 2

The vertical lines in these pictures are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what is useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

From those samples market history tells what the odds have been for profitable buy positions subsequent to the forecast dates, as well as the size of the average position payoffs, including loss positions. Other important decision factors can be evaluated by this type of analysis, and they are shown in the rows of data posed between the two blue-background pictures in each Figure. Those data rows are positioned in Figure 3 to make the comparisons between prospects for CMG and TSLA easier to perform.

Comparing past forecasts

Figure 3

Here the price range forecasts are made explicit in columns [B] and [C] split by current market quote [D]. The upside price gain potential [E] is the percentage difference between [B] and [D]. We will come back to [F] later, as the worst-case risk exposure which has been actually experienced. [G] is the calculated Range Index, 51 for CMG and 43 for TSLA.

How likely and how good the profit prospects may be are shown in [H] as a percent of the sample size [L] and in [ I ] as an average profit percent on entry costs of all [L] positions, including losses. The current forecast quality is put in question [N] where [E]’s credibility is compared to [ I ]. TSLA suffers in this comparison where its -4.2% capital gain payoffs are losses, while CMG has realized profits, without any 51 RI-level forecast prior losses, (told by the 100% win odds) of better than its +9.4% forecast.

To answer questions 4 and 5 about risks in our earlier list of what we ought to know, the complement of [H] – (100-H) – or 100-41=59 for TSLA, tells that we might best be prepared to have our profit hopes disappointed in over half of the 66 times we might buy TSLA when it has a RI of 43. For CMG the experiences of having none out of its all 22 prior forecasts at a RI of 51 makes the comparison here with TSLA absolute: No disappointments vs. all disappointing. Will a worldwide oil supply disruption make a difference? In the next 24 market days, or the next 3 months? We will see.

The TSLA experiences were more than four times the worst-case stress for SPY, as shown in its comparison row of Figure 3. The CMG losses were non-existent, but if that doesn’t continue, there’s no crying in baseball or in stock-picking.

The comparisons of CMG and TSLA stocks with the SPY ETF market-average may be helpful in developing a sense of perspective between these alternatives when the overall market environment is as it is seen as the market pros now do, rather than by the news media or doomsday market observers.

Our final question from the earlier “need to know” list is quite relevant in comparing CMG and TSLA as investment candidates. The average holding period for CMG to reach its [E] Sell Targets and produce the +11.8% average payoff was [J] 24 market days, or one 21-day market month plus 3 days. TSLA spent over nine weeks, and its 27 wins out of 66 were not enough to offset the losses of the other 39.

So if the current situations were repeated (in the form of other stocks with identical payoff outcomes to these two) over the course of a year, the compound annual growth rates [CAGR] which would be produced would be [K] +225% for CMG but only -20% for TSLA. ‘Nuff said.

When we use the [H] Win Odds and its complement to weight the [ I ] and [F] reward and risk dimensions to produce [O] and [P] we get an odds-weighted net of [Q] which makes the TSLA vs. CMG look even worse for TSLA.

Now it is realistic to question if the ESE isn’t a cherry-picking example designed to make “our favorite” TSLA look bad. The answer is no. We monitor over 3,500 stocks and ETFs daily, reject about a thousand of them as unable to justify price range forecasts of any credible nature, and sort the remaining 2,500+ to see what cream rises to the top.

The bottom row of Figure 3 shows what that exercise produces today, where the average [K] CAGRS of the 20 best include some as good as CMG. This is a fairly normal outcome where dozens of stocks with 3-digit CAGRs are encountered.

Conclusion

On many dimensions of investment decision the near capital gain prospects for Chipotle Maxican Grill (CMG) are far more desirable than those of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) at this point. In the case of new capital to be put to work or freshly liberated cash needing assignment, an active investment strategy decision of commitment in CMG is

a desirable portfolio decision. Desirable for the near term looking to a sell target conclusion, not as a long term hold. Who knows? TSLA may later develop more constructive professional investor outlooks.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.