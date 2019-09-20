New Stock List: Small Business Champions. Are Roku, HubSpot, And LendingTree Ready To Buy? Let's Chart Them

Don't forget the China meetings today and over the weekend. I suspect they will be called a success, so that they can get to the real meeting in October. I would trade transport-related names on the long side prior to the next meeting.

Small business is an important economic ecosystem component in the US. I think it would be useful to organize a list of stocks catering to that niche.

Small Business Champions

Small business is the strength of the American economy. Productivity through technology was once the province of huge enterprises only. Over the last two decades with the advent of the cloud and associated services that can spread development costs, over thousands of customers have pushed tech productivity down to small businesses and even one-person operations. The opportunity for providers is tremendous as long as they can find ways to efficiently service the "long tail" of demand. The key to success to be able to inquire and provide support to small businesses that don't have their own staff to manage complex tech. The web allows for infinite iterations to find the best and simplest interactions so the non-tech can manage. Obviously, while we all have frustrations in trying to get bespoke attention from providers, we sometimes forget the wide range of capabilities that the companies below can provide. Many of these are huge companies and well-known, and so you may not feel that this list is helpful. However, I see the benefit of orienting our thinking of how this often-overlooked user-pro-consumer-market-niche can create tremendous demand. I am going to list these names with just a line or two on how they are relevant to the small business world.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): BABA is a supplier of goods from around the world that small businesses can import and sell. It also is looking for suppliers to sell into China (the trade situation has affected this business hopefully temporarily.). I don't recommend Chinese stocks as a rule, but its role should be noted.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Google Ad words have been a huge boon to small businesses. It has given the power of advertising to the tiniest company and democratized it by having a bidding system.

Amazon (AMZN): Enables third-party sales, often for very small businesses. AMZN handles nearly every step from e-commerce to logistics for a tiny business. Much is written about how it abuses this segment, but many companies thrive because of AMZN.

HubSpot (HUBS) has a freemium service. HUBS offers marketing and customer relationship management. It has been growing very strongly because it knows how to provide services to small companies, and providing a service level for free is a great way to grab those customers just as they are growing. Marketing is the life-blood of any successful business.

DocuSign (DOCU): DOCU is a huge productivity enabler. It allows for managing the signature process for customer on-boarding. Yes, DOCU has services for large corporations, but it also caters to the small business market. I suspect that much of its organic growth is from a small business in a transaction with another perhaps larger organization, using it and realizing that this service is a game-changer. That kind of word-of-mouth-like promotion is priceless.

Dropbox (DBX) has a freemium model. Most people know it for its free storage. That is how the relationship starts. Small businesses use its storage, but also use it to collaborate with clients, contractors, and partners.

Intuit (INTU): Intuit was the OG of small business service providers. Every small business needs bookkeeping and who hasn't heard of QuickBooks? INTU also provides other services like payroll, paying federal and state taxes, etc.

PayPal (PYPL) offers Braintree and Venmo. Braintree is a payment service for e-commerce and generally for small- and medium-sized players. Venmo is a mobile payments service for consumers, but consumers are using it to pay for products and services with mom-and-pop shops along with huge retailers. The eponymous PayPal is key for small business provider transactions.

Shopify (SHOP) is totally focused on the small business retailer. It is the non-Amazon. It has no private label products, and it only wants to make the small business a success.

Square (SQ): Got its start with tiny retailers, with its credit card swipe "Square" dongle that you can attach to a cell phone. It has branched out to other sectors, most importantly its funding of retail transactions through its unique position of monitoring every customer transaction.

SurveyMonkey (SVMK): SVMK may not be seen as a small business service at first blush, but surveys are an excellent marketing tool. It also obviously serves as a way to help with product development that a small company cannot afford otherwise.

Wix.com (WIX): You want to sell something? You're gonna need a website. With Wix you can build one in a day. Wix offers all kinds of add-on capability that a small business could never cost effectively build on their own.

Yext (YEXT): Large businesses use YEXT to manage their online presence in Google Maps, and everywhere else a company's information is stored, like Yelp or other ratings services. This includes updating addresses if you move your business or open a new branch, adding new products, or changing days/hours of operation.

Zuora (ZUO): ZUO enables and manages subscription services. We have witnessed the tremendous value that has been unleashed by the change from a fee-/license-based transaction to a subscription service. Also, many small businesses already have a monthly service fee, like your local GYM. ZUO helps to enable the whole subscription service for you. Many of its customers I am sure are big enterprises, but small companies should be a sector of growth for it.

Why lists? Lists are everywhere; ETFs are lists. Make your own to organize your thinking

In sum, I want to illustrate a way to organize your thoughts about investing/trading. The beginner will jump on a stock because they read or heard someone extolling the virtue of that stock. Nothing wrong with that. We all have our favorite sources for new names. I believe it's important to build up knowledge of a specific sector in order to understand the news flow and even seasonal effects. Running from one stock tip to another without really knowing what it does is a recipe for losing money. You should know how the company interacts within a sector or who its competition is, etc. Looking at the small business services category might seem obscure and more of an ensemble than a cohesive sector, but this kind of orientation can uncover new opportunities. This is not something new. Decades ago there was the "Nifty-50" or more recently the FANGs, or the BRICs.

The Nifty-50 ended up being a bubble since the thought that this group will grow forever higher, and the membership was arbitrary. They were on the list since they were growing at the time the list was created. Like every tool, theme-based lists can be abused, and of course, the whole concept of ETFs is about theme-based lists. One can make a strong case that ETFs have already been taken to the extreme. That does not mean that organizing stocks in different ways and thinking about how market conditions can affect a group. Uncovering a theme that isn't being appreciated by most market participants is a way to create alpha. I am not saying that you should buy each or any of these stocks because they are on this list.

ZUO has been a disappointment in the market right now. Perhaps it will gain traction as subscriptions grow further in the economy. DOCU had a fantastic earnings report recently, but was wandering in the wilderness beforehand. Also, the "Small Business Champions" list is not all-inclusive. I am sure that I missed a bunch. Just like I am sure the "New e-Retailers" list I published several weeks ago is not all-inclusive. One might argue that Pinterest (PINS) should belong on this list, as PINS will develop its business model and cater to local businesses directly. So if you wish to nominate other names for this list, please do so.

Roku (ROKU) - Not trading well in the pre-market...

The first bright green line is where ROKU's prior support is; around 130. Right now, it is not trading well in the pre-market; somewhere between 126 and 127. The brown line immediately underneath the green line. This means it has broken support. Once the market opens, we will see if this break is for real. If it is, then the next stop is 110. Obviously, you don't want to buy ROKU today. Let's see if it closes above that 130ish level. If it closes below the green line, then we need to wait to see if it can bounce from 110. Otherwise, the next level is the next green line at 100ish. Don't buy ROKU today. Let's wait.

HubSpot: Since HUBS is on our small business champions list, and it is a great grower that I have not spent much time on, let's chart it. Wow, this is a volatile name...

HUBS popped after its August 5th earnings and then promptly fell right back. I don't see any news on why it fell; only that every high-priced name fell in August. I think HUBS is a buy. You don't have to be a charting genius to see that HUBS is back at huge support. This is an expensive name so best to accumulate it. That said, HUBS is a buy today.

LendingTree (TREE) ran back up going into August, and then crashed along with many high-performing names. Now that we have lower interest rates, it means mortgage refinancing. Also, the news that housing starts jumped 12% has got to help TREE as well. Over the last few weeks, we see a recovery in price.

I like TREE. I think it will recover more of its price. We see the start of congestion at around 350, so that might be the interim upside for a trade.

Initial Trade Talks In DC Yesterday and Today

I think the China Trade Meeting this weekend will be characterized as a success. Both sides are lowering their weapons in order to establish a platform for success in October. I believe that there will be a swell of optimism going into October. I have my doubts about the success, so I would set up trades now, which will be closed before the next meeting starts. Right now, I have the FedEx (NYSE:FDX) trade I used as an example. You might consider the IYT ETF, which is the entire transport sector, as another vehicle.

Have a great weekend. Think about how you would use creating lists to organize your trading and investment strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.