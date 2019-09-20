Sibanye Gold: PGM Operations More Than Offset The Problems Faced In South Africa

Technically, the stock may test support at ~$4.50, but is set to bounce higher during the remainder of the year.

In my previous piece on Sibanye Gold (SBGL), I covered the company's Q1 2019 performance and highlighted that Lonmin acquisition would enhance SBGL's production potential of platinum group metals (PGMs). I also indicated the need for metal prices to gain traction. The stock has gained by ~9% (on aggregate) since then, despite having suffered from a recent sharp dip.

The recent decline erupted after the company's announcement of H1 2019 results and the problems were alleviated given an ongoing strike at SBGL's South African (SA) gold operations. Nevertheless, SBGL has maintained a favorable operating outlook for the remainder of the year. Since we are anticipating continued momentum in both gold and PGM prices, I think SBGL is fit to witness suitable upside during the remainder of FY 2019. However, the downside risk comes from the prolonged strike at SBGL's SA operations that hampers its production potential. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Presentation)

H1 at a glance

SBGL ended H1 2019 with a ~$19 MM loss. A prolonged disruption in SBGL's SA gold operations has badly hit the company's operational profile and SBGL seems unable to fully leverage from the rising trend in gold and PGM prices. During H1 2019, SBGL's revenues from its US PGMs business increased by 52%, y/y. However, the PGMs business at SA saw a ~28% y/y decline in revenues. Essentially, SBGL's operational strength in the US is countered by the problems at SA.

Update on South African operations

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) is the largest mineworkers' union representing the SA PGM industry and accounts for ~80% workforce at SBGL's SA operations. The union is proving to be a 'pain in the neck' for SBGL since it maintains a deadlock on wage negotiations by placing unreasonable demands including sharing of profits (on account of higher PGM prices) with mineworkers. SBGL is trying to handle the situation through dialogue, although the company did indicate the option to use help from law enforcement agencies should the need arise (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

However, considering the history of the Marikana Massacre at Lonmin's operations (in SA), I believe that the use of lethal force against the strikers is out of question. The only way out is through dialogue and although SBGL's management seems committed to the task, the same cannot be said about the union. This situation creates an indefinite time lag on the resumption of full-scale mining operations at SBGL's gold operations in SA.

Production outlook for H2 2019 and implications for SBGL

Let's have a look (Table-1) at the H1 2019 production numbers to see SBGL's production outlook for H2 2019.

Table-1 (Source: Created by author)

The table also highlights the financial implications of SBGL's operational guidance for FY 2019. It clearly reveals that the SA gold operations are affecting the overall profitability of SBGL and that we would need to see gold climb above $1,700/oz to see SBGL's SA gold portfolio become profitable (based on current AISC). An end to the union's strike could also improve things, and production costs would be favorably impacted once full-scale operations resume. Nevertheless, the losses from SA gold operations are well covered by the expected gains from 2E and 4E PGMs at the US and SA operations respectively.

A big limitation to the projections in the above table is that it's based on metal prices observed during H1. We have overlooked the fact that since Q2 2019, gold prices have witnessed large upside and have retained their upward trajectory to date. This essentially means that even if gold sustains its resistance levels above $1,500/oz, the negative operating margins portrayed in Table-1 would significantly shrink in size. Also, the average basket prices of 2E and 4E PGMs are expected to record worthwhile improvements during H2 (based on the recently improving prices of platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold) and that would surely improve SBGL's profitability (and consequently its earnings), going forward.

Price action and investor takeaway

The technical price chart of the company (Figure-3) shows that it may find support at or near $4.50 which means that at the current prices, SBGL might witness a correction following the path of palladium and gold. Interestingly, this decline begun around the same time when SBGL reported its H1 results.

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

As we move into H2 2019, I believe that the stability in the prices of gold, and PGMs (both 2E and 4E PGMs) combined with production upside at SBGL's PGM operations could send the stock soaring at higher levels. Plus, the situation could materially improve if there's an amicable solution to the prolonged strike at SBGL's gold operations in SA.

