Goodyear Tire & Rubber: A High Dividend Yield That Can't Handle Much Turbulence

Introduction

Following their share price plunging during the last twelve months from the mid-twenty dollar range to the low and mid-teens, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) has seen their dividend yield expand rapidly with it exceeding 5% at times. This is well above their long-term average, which frequently saw their shares trading with a dividend yield under 2%. Despite this seemingly attractive high yield, especially with bond yields sitting near all-time lows, investors should be very wary when considering this investment as it appear their dividend durability is sitting on shaky ground.

Financial Position

Whilst in absolute terms their debt has remained broadly flat since 2013, their cash has dwindled significantly, falling from $2.996b to only $917m. Naturally this has increased their net debt significantly from $3.253b to $5.82b. Although this clearly isn’t an ideal situation, it actually infers little regarding the durability of their dividend and thus this graph was primarily included for context.

Arguably this is the most important graph, which clearly shows that even though their net debt has been climbing it hasn’t been equally supported by higher earnings, when compared to both their EBITDA and operating cash flow. Whilst their net debt to EBITDA ratio hasn’t expanded too significantly during this time, the latest result of 2.37 is moderately high given the cyclical nature of their company. Their rapidly expanding net to debt to operating cash flow ratio is considerably more concerning since it’s less susceptible to favorable accounting treatments, plus generating adequate cash is ultimately required to service interest payments, repay principal and pay dividends. These two metrics indicate their financial position has been deteriorating and paints a poor picture for the durability of their dividend.

It wasn’t practical to forecast their ratios for this year, especially for net debt to operating cash flow, as the timings of payments causes their operating cash flow to begin the year negative and thus extrapolating this across the remaining half year is very dubious.

Even though the previous graph was more important, assessing their ability to service their interest expense is also crucial and this graph shows that in recent years their interest expense is consuming ever larger portions of their operating cash flow. After their operating cash flow to interest ratio peaked in 2016 at 5.21 it has fallen significantly to only 4.00 last year. Interestingly this has occurred despite their cost of debt falling significantly from 8.21% to 6.15% during this same period of time; if this had remained the same this ratio would be significantly worse at 3.25. This indicates their financial position has been deteriorating and casts further doubt as to the durability of their dividend. When calculating this particular ratio their interest expense was added to their operating cash flow to estimate their pre-interest operating cash flow.

I don’t personally place a particularly high weighting on their gearing and debt to equity ratios in these situations, as the sustainability of their debt depends on their ability to service this debt, which is more dependent on their earnings rather than the accounting value of their assets. Despite their other debt ratios expanding negatively during the last few years, these on average have fared slightly better; however, they still indicate their financial position carries a moderate amount of leverage. Meanwhile their current ratio has consistently remained above 1.00 and thus indicates that at least their liquidity remains adequate.

Dividend Coverage

Image Source: Author.

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash not “earnings”. Whilst their dividend coverage was quite strong several years ago through 2015 to 2016 and to a lesser extent 2017, it weakened significantly last year. It’s also particularly concerning that this falling free cash flow isn’t simply due to a large increase in capital expenditure but rather it’s due to falling operating cash flow which has outpaced their reductions in capital expenditure. Admittedly management is remaining bullish regarding their ability to fund the dividend with free cash flow this year, as per their second quarter earnings conference call:

“…I think given the other assumptions we still feel like we will generate enough free cash flow to more than cover the dividend.”

Despite their bullishness, the first half year of this year has seen their free cash flow fall to negative $692m versus negative $526m for the equivalent time period last year, which makes reaching this goal more difficult.

The Risks Moving Into The Future

Whilst the last decade hasn’t necessarily been the brightest era of economic growth, it has still seen the majority of the world avoid a recession. Since their fundamental performance has been weakening during this period of time it paints a poor picture when the next recession or a sudden economic shock occurs, with the recent attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities providing a timely wake-up call.

When the last global recession occurred their net sales plunged 17% from $19.644b in 2007 to $16.301b in 2009, which also dragged their EBITDA down a staggering 59% during this same time periods. Whilst this may not necessarily reoccur in the future, even a recession half as severe would all but guarantee their dividend is reduced significantly or possible suspended completely.

Conclusion

A combination of rising debt and falling free cash flow aren’t particularly bullish when assessing the durability of a dividend, especially since it’s quite late in this economic cycle with minimal upside potential and considerably more downside potential on the horizon. Whilst it’s possible they’re now trading around the bottom of the cycle, given these economic risks investors should be cautious and if choosing to invest, ensure they’re not blindly chasing yield in this low interest rate environment. If the world was currently on the cusp of an economic rebound I could see the logic in taking a bet on their dividend but this clearly isn’t the case.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Annual Reports and 2019 Q2 10Q report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.