Apple Vs. Microsoft: One Is The Better Investment

Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are two of the largest companies in the world. Both stocks have had impressive returns over the past few years.

Both companies have easily outperformed the S&P 500, with Apple nearly doubling the index's return.

Over the long term, this growth against the index is even more impressive.

Over the last five years, both stocks have more than doubled the S&P 500, with Microsoft almost quadrupling the index.

This has allowed both companies to cross the trillion-dollar valuation threshold this year. Currently, Apple is worth $993.8 billion while Microsoft is valued at slightly more than $1 trillion.

Apple was the first U.S. company to reach a trillion-dollar valuation while Microsoft wasn't that much further behind.

As always, I am much more concerned with where a stock is going than where it came from. As an investor in both companies, I want to know which of the tech behemoths is the best buy right now.

This article will examine recent earnings results, dividend history, and valuation, and my price target for each company in order to determine which company is the better investment today.

Recent Earnings Results - Apple

Apple reported earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 on 7/30/2019. The company earned $2.18 per share, which beat estimates by $0.08 but was a decline of 6.8% from the previous year. Revenue inched 1% higher to $53.8 billion. This was $361 million more than expected by analysts.

This was Apple's best June quarter ever, though some areas of the company performed better than others.

iPhone sales were down 12% to $26 billion but were an improvement from the second quarter's 17% decline. iPhones accounted for 48% of total sales, which is a lower percentage of total sales than in previous years.

Despite a drop in iPhone sales, the product remains the top choice of customers looking for purchase a new phone. 451 Research states that iPhone customer satisfaction is high at 99%. Sales for the iPhone may be declining, but it remains extremely popular with those that already own the product. With such a high satisfaction rate, it is likely that these customers will buy a new iPhone the next time they are searching for a smartphone. This is already playing out as Apple's user base reached a new high and was up year-over-year in each of the company's top 20 markets.

Removing iPhones, revenue for the rest of Apple was higher by 17%.

Services hit a new all-time revenue high of $11.5 billion. This was a 13% increase from the previous year. AppleCare, Music, and cloud services contributed to this growth. App Store revenues and ad business also performed well. Apple reported 420 million paid subscriptions.

Wearables grew 50%. The company's Apple Watch continues to reach new customers as 75% of customers for this product were buying their first Apple Watch. AirPods also saw an increase in demand.

iPad revenue reached $5 billion. iPads have returned to growth for the past three quarters, and sales for this product are up 15% since the start of the year.

Revenue for Mac improved double-digits due primarily to growing demand for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Overall, product revenue was down 2% to $42.4 billion, mostly due to iPhone sales.

Currency exchange rates negatively impacted results, reducing revenue totals by $1.5 billion. China sales in constant currency were once again positive. Emerging markets, which had been a drag on results in recent quarters, may finally found their footing. Brazil/Russia/India/China sales were up 3% in the most recent quarter compared to a 25% decline in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Apple expects to earn $11.70 per share in fiscal 2019, a 1.8% decrease from the previous year.

Recent Earnings Results - Microsoft

Microsoft released earnings results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 on 7/18/2019. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.37, a $0.16 beat of estimates. This was a 21% improvement from the previous year. Revenue grew 12.1% to $33.7 billion, beating estimates by $920 million.

Sales for the company's Productivity & Business Processes division increased 14%. Office Commercial products and cloud services improved 14%. This growth was driven by a 31% increase in Office 365 Commercial revenue. LinkedIn revenue grew 25% due to record levels of engagement.

Intelligent Cloud revenue was higher by 14%. Server products and cloud services improved 22% in large part due to a 64% increase in Azure revenues. It should be noted that Azure revenue growth has slowed from the 90% range in recent quarters.

Personal Computing sales climbed 4% with Windows OEM up 9%. Surface contributed 14% growth while Windows commercial products and cloud services improved 13%. Gaming, on the other hand, was down 10%. Xbox software and services were down 3%.

Total cloud-related revenue was up 39% to $11 billion for the quarter, a record for the company.

Fiscal 2019 was a record year for Microsoft, as revenue was up 14% year-over-year to nearly $126 billion. Adjusted earnings per share grew 22% to $4.75 per share.

Microsoft expects to earn $5.00 per share in fiscal 2020. This would be a 5.3% increase from fiscal 2019.

Which Company Had The Better Quarter?

Of the two companies, it appears that Microsoft's most recent quarter was much stronger despite a record revenue result for Apple. Declining iPhone sales are an issue because the product is responsible for nearly half of sales. The growth in other areas, such as Services and Wearables, should give shareholders hope that Apple's revenue streams are becoming more diversified. Apple has also been very successful at monetizing its massive user base.

With that said, Microsoft saw growth in nearly every business and continues to see high demand for cloud services, which produced another new high for the company. Microsoft's ability to grow this business by almost 40% demonstrates just how in demand its cloud services truly are.

If I had to choose just one of these two companies based on recent results, Microsoft would be the choice because of the growth it is seeing across its businesses. iPhones still represent too much of Apple's revenue stream and the year-over-year declines are negatively impacting the business. In addition, Microsoft expects earnings per share to grow for the current fiscal year while Apple is projecting a decline.

Dividend Analysis - Apple

Apple has increased its dividend for the past eight years.

Source: YCharts

The company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 11.6% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 10.8% per year over the past five years.

The company raised its dividend by 5.5% for the payment made to shareholders on 5/16/2019. This is approximately half the rate of the short and medium-term increases. Apple's stock has a yield of 1.4%.

Using Apple's annualized dividend of $3.08 and expected earnings per share of $11.70, Apple's dividend payout ratio is 26%. This is slightly above the company's five-year average payout ratio of 25%.

Using free cash flow, the payout ratio looks healthy as well. Apple generated $69 billion of cash from operations during the past four quarters while spending $10.8 billion on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $58.2 billion. Over this same period of time, Apple paid $14.2 billion on dividends, giving the company a free cash flow payout ratio of 24%.

Apple's dividend appears safe and likely to continue to grow given the company's extremely low payout ratio using either earnings or free cash flow.

Apple returned $21 billion to shareholders during the quarter between buybacks and dividends. The company bought back nearly 88 million shares of its own stock at an average price of ~$193.

Dividend Analysis - Microsoft

Microsoft has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years, giving the company one of the longer dividend growth streaks in the information technology sector. This also qualifies Microsoft as a Dividend Contender.

Source: YCharts

The company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 10.1% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 12.1% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 14.1% per year over the past 10 years.

Microsoft raised its dividend 9.5% for the 12/13/2018 payment. This raise was just below Apple's historical average. Shares of the company currently yield 1.34%.

Microsoft is expected to pay out dividends of $1.84 per share in fiscal 2020. Using adjusted earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, the company's payout ratio is expected to be 37%. For comparison, the company's five-year average payout ratio is 46%.

Like Apple, Microsoft generates high levels of free cash flow. The company produced $52.3 billion in cash from operation over the last year and had $13.9 in capital expenditures during this time for free cash flow total of $38.4 billion. The company paid out $13.8 billion in dividends over the last four quarters, giving Microsoft a free cash flow payout ratio of 36%.

Microsoft returned almost $8 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter between buybacks and dividends.

Which Company has the Better Dividend Story?

Apple and Microsoft have each returned significant amounts of capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Both companies also have very low payout ratios using either earnings per share or free cash flow. The yield of each stock is similar and below the average yield of 1.9% for the S&P 500.

Apple's share buyback is unmatched by any other company. The lower than usual dividend increase made this past May likely indicates that the company aims to keep its payout ratio near its historical average.

Microsoft's dividend increase was similar to its historical average and its payout ratios, while higher than Apple's, are still very low. The company also has a much longer dividend growth streak.

I actually rate this category as a tie between the two companies as I feel that Apple and Microsoft are about equal when it comes to dividends. Both stocks have a very similar yield and low payout ratios. Microsoft does have a longer dividend growth streak going, and the company's most recent increase was more in-line with its average raise, but this is splitting hairs. Apple's cash generation likely means that the company will be able to continue paying and increasing its dividend for years to come.

Dividend growth investors likely can't go wrong with either company.

My Valuation and Price Target - Apple

If you're not familiar with how I value stocks, I first consult Value Line for their safety and financial strength ratings. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for financial strength. These ratings tell me that the company is on sound financial footing.

If the stock passes this first test, I then take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are compared to these estimates. I also use the stock's expected earnings per share for the current year to determine a current price-to-earnings, or P/E, ratio. I then compare this to the stock's five-year average P/E from F.A.S.T. Graphs. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target.

I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider to be fair value if a company has more than a decade of dividend growth. A lengthier dividend growth track record shows that a company can withstand a recession and still manage to increase its payment to shareholders.

For stocks with less than a decade of dividend growth, I require that they be trading at least at fair value prior to purchasing. Companies with a dividend growth streak of less than 10 years have not been tested by a recession.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 1.40% 8 10.80% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5 Year Avg P/E 2 / A++ 18.9 14.5 CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $240 $215.38 $200 Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value My Price Target $234.32 $191.70 Under $208

Value Line gives Apple a 2 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. Both ratings qualify the stock for purchase under my investing guidelines.

Using the 9/17/2019 closing share price of $220.70 and the company's midpoint for earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019 of $11.7, shares of Apple were trading with a P/E ratio of 18.9. This is a 23.1% premium to the stock's five-year average P/E of 13.5.

CFRA had a one-year price target of $240, offering 8.7% upside from current levels. CFRA's fair value estimate is $215.38, meaning shares are trading a 2.4% premium to their fair value.

Morningstar's fair value estimate was $200, which would make shares 9.4% overvalued today.

Value Engine has a one-year price target of $234.32 for Apple, which would have shares as 6.2% undervalued. Their fair value estimate was $191.7, showing shares to be 13.1% overvalued at the moment.

Average these values out and I found fair value for Apple to be $208. This means that the most recent closing price was 5.5% above my fair value estimate. Apple has less than a decade of dividend growth so I would need the stock to trade at least at my fair value estimate prior to purchasing. Any price under $208 and I would bless the buying of Apple.

My Valuation and Price Target - Microsoft

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 1.34% 17 12.10% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5 Year Avg P/E 1 / A++ 27.5 20.3 CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $177 $115.89 $155 Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value My Price Target $147.63 $119.07 Under $143

Value Line gives Microsoft a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. Both ratings are the highest that Value Line offers.

Using the current share price of $137.39 and the company's midpoint for earnings-per-share guidance for fiscal 2020 of $5.00, shares of Microsoft are trading with a P/E ratio of 27.5. This is a 26% premium to the stock's five-year average P/E of 20.3.

CFRA had a one-year price target on the stock of $177, offering 28.8% upside from the current price. CFRA's fair value estimate is $115.89, which means shares are 15.7% overvalued today.

Morningstar listed fair value at $155, 12.8% above the share price.

Value Engine also had a one-year price target of $147.63 for Microsoft, 7.5% above current levels. Their fair value was $119.07, showing shares to be 13.3% overvalued at the time of purchase.

Average these values out and I found fair value for Microsoft to be $136 as of the most recent close. The stock currently trades at a 1% premium to my fair value estimate.

Because Microsoft has more than a decade of dividend growth, I am willing to pay 5% above my fair value to acquire shares. I would be a buyer of Microsoft at any price under $143.

Which Stock Is The Winner

Even after the gains these stocks have made since the start of 2019, I find both stocks to be just slightly overvalued today. That being said, Microsoft is much closer to my fair value estimate than Apple is at the moment. And Microsoft managed to increase its dividend through the last recession.

Apple has only paid a dividend since 2012, so its dividend has not made it through a recession. In fairness to Apple, its dividend payout ratios are extremely low. This makes it very likely that the company would be able to increase its dividend even in the event of a prolonged downturn.

But under my investing rules, Microsoft can still be bought at the present price while Apple would have to pullback before qualifying for purchase.

Final Thoughts

In the battle of two of the largest companies in the world, Microsoft, in my opinion, comes out on top. I feel that growth in key areas during the last quarter for Microsoft show that the company's most important products are experiencing high rates of demand. Apple, even with strong growth rates in certain product categories, saw its key contributor to sales decline again from the previous year.

When it comes to dividend growth, I feel that both companies are about equal. Some investors might point to a longer growth streak for Microsoft, but Apple's payout ratios are very low.

Finally, while both companies are slightly overvalued today, Microsoft can be bought under my investing rules. Apple cannot.

After reviewing recent quarterly earnings results, dividend histories and my valuation and price target for both companies, I feel that Microsoft is the better investment today of the two tech giants.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.