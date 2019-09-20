Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs

Salesforces.com (CRM) could be ready to test its all-time highs. The stock has been in a range of around $155 since the beginning of September. However, some signs suggest that maybe all are about to change, as the stock readies itself for a move higher.

Technicals Improve

The technical chart shows that the stock has been consolidating near a level of technical support at $153. There are signs that the stock may soon begin to turn higher. The relative strength index for the stock is breaking out and is once again beginning to rise, a symbol of bullish momentum entering the shares. The next significant level of technical resistance comes around at $161.

Options Bets Grow Bullish

There are signs that the stock could push even higher, though. That is because the $165 call options on the expiration date for October 18 have seen their open interest rise by nearly 6,500 contracts on September 20. For a buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $166.30, if holding the options until the expiration date.

The total number of open contracts at the strike price is about 12,600 contracts. The contracts trade for roughly $1.25 per contract. It means that the total dollar value for the contracts is $1.6 million. It is a modest size bet, considering the stock would need to rise to about 7% from the current price of approximately $156.

Valuation Appears High, Creating Risks

The stock valuation isn't cheap trading at 50 times fiscal 2021 earnings estimates of $3.11 per share. Based on consensus analysts' estimates, those earnings are expected to grow by just 9% from fiscal 2020 earnings estimates of $2.85. An elevated level when adjusting for growth and versus the broader S&P 500, which trades around 16.5 times one-year forward estimates.

Starting in fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2022, earnings are expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of just 12.65%. When adjusting that three-year growth rate by the stocks one-year forward PE ratio, the stock has a growth-adjusted PEG ratio of 3.95. Typically, a stock is considered to be reasonably valued when it trades with a PEG ratio between 1.0 and 1.5.

The company has been made a series of acquisitions over the past few years buying MuleSoft in 2018 for $6.5 billion. Now, this year, it purchased Tableau for nearly $16 billion, in a move to keep helping to push growth forward. These deals have been done through a combination of cash and stock. The stock component can be dilutive to shareholders and also weighs on earnings growth as the share count expands. Should the company continue to make more acquisitions in the future, one should worry about future dilution.

Overall, the stock has mostly gone nowhere since September 2018. It isn't clear if the stock will have the momentum to make new highs. But it does seem momentum is building to, at the very least, challenge those all-time highs.

Make sure you check out my Google spreadsheet where you can track all of my articles on SA.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos, audio, and written commentaries to get the story out. Also, I now use audio to provide mid-day market updates, and explainers on Articles. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.