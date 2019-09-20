VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Salesforce Ventures (NYSE:CRM) invested $300M in a Series D for WordPress owner Automatic, which also recently purchased Tumblr. The post-money valuation stands at about $3B. The company will use the funds to scale its businesses and continue investing in the WordPress ecosystem.

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) led and UPS (NYSE:UPS) joined the $215M Series D for self-driving truck startup TuSimple. Total funding now stands at $215M. TuSimple will use the money to expand its long-haul service for fleets and to co-develop a commercial self-driving truck, working with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

Intel Capital (NASDAQ:INTC) participated in a $206M Series E for DataRobot, which helps companies build, manage, and deploy machine learning models. Sapphire Ventures led the round, which brought total funding to $431M. The pre-money valuation was reportedly $1B. DataRobot will use the investment to build out the product line and look for logical acquisitions.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) led the $147M round in cloud data security company Acronis, which has a valuation of $1-2B. Key products include Cyber Protection (data safeguard) and Cyber Cloud, which allows an enterprise’s IT to provide protection to clients. The startup says its products are used by 5M consumers and 500K businesses. Acronis wants to expand its R&D team and make several cybersecurity acquisitions.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) led a $110M financing for MadeiraMadeira, a Brazilian home goods e-commerce platform. The capital comes from SoftBank’s new $5B Latin American fund. Light Street Capital also participated. MadeiraMadeira offers around 1M home furnishing products on its platform and now plans to invest in its tech, logistics, and customer service operations.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) participated in the $54M Series B for Greenlight, which offers preloaded, FDIC-insured MasterCard debit cards for children aged 13 and older. Parents can monitor the card activity through an app. Kids can’t spend money they don’t have, and parents can limit where purchases can be made. Future versions will include educational content.

Goldman Sachs (GS) led and Citi Ventures (NYSE:C) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) participated in the CAD 70M ($52.8M) round for electronic identity and address verification startup Trulioo. Trulioo provides electronic ID verification for 5B people and 250M businesses in 195 countries. The funds will scale up operations in new markets and add 70 employees to the workforce that currently totals about 130.