Sleep Number: A Buy At The Right Price

The reason for this dichotomy - the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares - is through receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales.

Sleep Number: Investment Thesis

Based on a closing share price of $44.25 at Sept. 17, 2019, and analysts' consensus estimates, Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) could conceivably provide rates of return between 6% to 8% over the next five years. In the past three weeks, there have been opportunities to buy Sleep Number shares below $40. Continuing share price volatility suggests there could be an opportunity to again buy shares below $40. At a share buy price below $40, Sleep Number indicative rates of return increase to in excess of 10% over the next five years. Purchasing shares at a favorable buy price not only increases potential returns, it also provides a cushion against a wider market downturn. Targeting a favorable share buy price is quite different to market timing and requires a disciplined approach as explained below.

Source: Sleep Number Website

Making Informed Investment Decisions

There are many ways potential investment performance can be assessed. These include company performance measures of free cash flows (NYSE:FCF) and earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS), and a range of qualitative data such as EV/EBITDA. Share price performance is assessed on other qualitative data such as historical share price growth, price/sales, price/cash flow and PEG ratio. Knowledgeable investors may support one over the other, but always with the qualification, these measures should not be used in isolation when making investment decisions. In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates, and other publicly available data.

Firstly, I provide details of actual rates of return for Sleep Number shareholders investing in the company over the last 4 to 5 years.

Sleep Number: Historical Shareholder Returns

TABLE 1 - Sleep Number: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns, indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Sleep Number were all positive for nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return range from 9.52% for investor B, to 55.81% for investor H. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Sept. 17, 2019. In considering which investor in Table 1 has achieved the best investment returns we must take into account not only the percentage rate of return but also the "duration" of the investment. Investor H has by far the highest rate of return at 55.81%, but the investment has only grown by $1,184 from $3,000 to $4,184. If investor H continues to hold, but the Sleep Number share price remains around current levels, the percentage rate of return will decrease the longer the shares are held due to the effect of duration. Investor D's average yearly rate of return at 25.08% is less than half that of investor H. But, due to duration, investor D's investment has grown by $3,209, almost three times the growth in investor H's investment. Of course, investor D has had their funds tied up since Q2 2016. Investor H has likely had their funds invested elsewhere between Q2 2016 and Q4 2018. But those funds would have required high rates of return to match investor D's investment performance. Long duration coupled with high rates of return are very powerful allies for investors.

Sleep Number: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? Analysts' Corner uses its proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. We will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are undercovered by analysts. We also will undertake this detail where we believe the analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and we believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Recent cases where market surprises have been identified can be found in these articles, "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze" and "Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance." Our research also causes us to expect a market surprise due to the GE (GE) sale of its Biopharma business to Danaher (DHR), as explained in, "GE's Culp Is On Track To Slash Debt By Up To $38 Billion, Possibly In Q3 '19." Now, all of that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before we get into that level of detail, we are able to use our high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Sleep Number: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Essential.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Essential Data Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Sleep Number providing an overall value grade for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Essential also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Sleep Number as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Essential and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. Another reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might not also be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated.

Similar to the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Sleep Number: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing our own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, we can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Essential, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1 and 2 above. Table 2 below shows our 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case we use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Sleep Number at closing share price on Sept. 17, 2019.

TABLE 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard SNBR Projected Rates Of Return

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I first walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analysts Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through the end of FY 2019 the P/E figures are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023 the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

2. Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment. Rate of Return (IRR) - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. Sleep Number does not pay a dividend, but for tickers that do, a rate of return based on dividends reinvested also is provided. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on an identical basis to the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

1 above. Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks) the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at or during end of Q3-19 and Q4-19, by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by 1.0% by end of Q3 and a further 2% by end of Q4.

over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at or during end of Q3-19 and Q4-19, by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by 1.0% by end of Q3 and a further 2% by end of Q4. P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to 2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The Base P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2023 is adopted from the "P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) Sector Median" figure of 16.78 per Figure 1 above.

Other outcomes for shareholders shows the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates based on the input assumptions.

Sleep Number: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figure 3 below.

Figure 3

In the past three weeks there were opportunities to buy Sleep Number shares below $40, and it's possible that opportunity will arise again in the weeks and months ahead. Using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard I'm able to see the effect on projected rates of return of buying Sleep Number shares below $40 in Q3 2019.

Timing Stocks Versus Timing The Market

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard SNBR Projected Rates Of Return

In Table 2, buying at the current share price would give indicative rates of return of less than 8% per year. Buying around $39 within the past fortnight or waiting to buy ~$39 at a future date lifts the indicative return to well over 10% per Table 3. Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different to and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it is possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices.

Sleep Number: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low And Assuming Dividend Initiation

TABLE 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard SNBR Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on TABLE 4 -

A range of estimates - In Table 4 above I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

4 above I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Initiation of a dividend - I have allowed for initiation of a regular and increasing dividend payment. At current share price, and assuming a further growing share price, share repurchases become less favorable for shareholders. Initiation of a dividend in place of share repurchases could be an option more favorable to shareholders going forward.

Share price at entry and exit governs rate of return - For 2023 the Low EPS scenario gives a similar return of 11.86% to the consensus EPS scenario in the dividends not reinvested case. Both cases end with the same share price, so intervening share price levels are irrelevant where the investment is held to end of FY 2023.

Share price levels impact DRIP strategies - In the dividends reinvested case with a FY 2023 exit, the Low EPS scenario shows a rate of return of 12.04% compared to 11.86% for the consensus EPS scenario, even though both scenarios have a similar ending share price. This is explained by the lower projected share prices in the intervening years for the Low EPS scenario, leading to more shares being obtained for each dollar of dividends being reinvested. The period after the GFC when share prices were depressed but dividend aristocrats continued to pay increasing dividends, was a wonderfully profitable time for DRIP investors.

Table 4 above and Figure 2 show analysts' adjusted non-GAAP estimates are the same for consensus, high and low in years 2022 and 2023. This is due to only one analyst extending their estimates out this far, so we do not know if the estimate is optimistic, pessimistic, or somewhere in between. This is where we can develop our own detailed projections for possible advantage.

4 above and Figure 2 show analysts' adjusted non-GAAP estimates are the same for consensus, high and low in years 2022 and 2023. This is due to only one analyst extending their estimates out this far, so we do not know if the estimate is optimistic, pessimistic, or somewhere in between. This is where we can develop our own detailed projections for possible advantage. Note that there's very little difference in the rates of return for the dividend reinvested/not reinvested cases. This is because rate of return calculations for a series of future cash inflows (such as the dividends received in cash) assume that cash received is reinvested at a similar rate of return. So in fact both cases are based on an assumption of reinvestment of dividends, but not necessarily in the same shares for the non DRIP case.

Sleep Number: Conclusions

Based on closing share price of $44.25 at Sept. 17, 2019, and on analysts' consensus estimates, and assuming a P/E ratio around the sector median, Sleep Number is indicated to provide rates of return between 6% to 8% over the next five years. Recent share price volatility suggests there could be an opportunity to again buy shares below $40. Table 3 above shows below $40 share buy price, Sleep Number indicative rates of return increase to in excess of 10% over the next five years. If Sleep Number were to initiate a dividend that could increase support of the share price. It might be worthwhile to develop a detailed projection for Sleep Number to assess if there's upside compared to the single analyst's projections for FY2022 and FY2023.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.