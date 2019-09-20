ServiceNow: Wait For A Further Pullback

ServiceNow's (NYSE:NOW) stock price has fallen roughly 15% from its 52-week highs, mostly due to multiple adjustments. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that NOW is a leader in its space with growing switching costs. At $261, however, the stock is still expensive and investors can wait for a better time to build a position.

ServiceNow has achieved high growth over the years

ServiceNow has been able to execute high growth with positive free cash flows. Subscription revenues have grown roughly 5x from $567M to $2.5B in just four years. Free cash flows have also grown from $87M to $732M in the same period. With revenue of $3B, the company still has a long runway for growth as its penetration into its total addressable market of $110B is less than 3%.

ServiceNow has high switching costs

ServiceNow started off in the IT service management space. It differentiated itself by having a superior user interface and provided a flexible way to automate a wide variety of workflow processes. It then expanded into the IT operations management market by adding those features onto the platform.

NOW's platform has grown to become mission-critical for companies, as seen from the high renewal rates of above 95% in recent quarters. IT service management and operations are core to companies with a long installation process with steep learning curves. Switching could lead to lost productivity and companies would not want employees distracted with new systems that take time away from their core competencies. If ServiceNow continues to deliver value, it makes little sense for companies to switch even if competitors are offering similar solutions at a reduced price.

Another way that ServiceNow is growing its switching costs is through partnerships that enable seamless customer experience across platforms. Companies use multiple tools to get work done, and companies that can make workflows seamless across those tools are likely to experience strong customer retention. As seen from ServiceNow's transcript:

The Microsoft partnership is just one example of how we are enhancing our alliances and partner ecosystem. For example, we also announced in the quarter a strategic agreement with Deloitte. Deloitte and ServiceNow planned jointly develop, coordinate and bring the market new products, assets and solutions built on the Now Platform. This will help deliver seamless digital experiences across the enterprise, improve workflows and enhance productivity.

Investment Risks

ServiceNow recently offered an application development platform in a platform as a service (PaaS). However, the capability offered by ServiceNow is new and yet to gain much traction. The intention for this offering is likely to further entrench customers into its platform. However, the strength of this PaaS offering is correlated to ServiceNow's brand. If the features do not meet needs relative to competitors, it could dilute ServiceNow's brand and negatively impact customer retention.

High-growth software stocks are also very sensitive to any market volatility, as seen from the recent pullback across software stocks. If the economy experiences negative shocks, ServiceNow could experience further pullbacks even if its business improves.

ServiceNow is slightly overvalued

To value the company, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 28% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect ServiceNow's lead in the cloud IT service management space as well as its ability to cross-sell its other solutions. This is also in line with analyst estimates. Coupled with low penetration in its total addressable market, ServiceNow should be able to execute high sales growth for at least the next five years. However, it will face competition against companies like IBM (NYSE:IBM) and others that might come up with more innovative solutions. If ServiceNow is unable to convince large enterprise customers to remain on its platform, it might experience lower sales growth in the next few years.

2) Operating margin of 30% from 2024 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Operating margin of 30% is considered high, but it is similar to Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) current margins. Moreover, ServiceNow's gross margins have been expanding in recent years, from 63% in 2014 to the current 76%. However, if competitors are able to develop innovative solutions and price becomes the only differentiating factor, there could be some downward pressure on ServiceNow's margins.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate ServiceNow will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) ServiceNow has a weighted cost of capital of roughly 8% since it has achieved high positive free cash flows for several years. As such, it should have a lower cost of capital than its money-losing software peers.

The value I derived for ServiceNow is roughly $42.8B for the entire company. This represents a 10% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $236 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar software companies.

Companies Price / Sales EV / Sales 3Y Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) ServiceNow 16 16 37 -1 Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) 12.7 8.9 26.6 12 Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) 11.8 11.9 34.6 -16.9 SAP (NYSE:SAP) 5.1 5.7 5.9 21 Oracle 5 5 2.2 35

Compared to established peers like Oracle and SAP, ServiceNow is expensive on both Price/Sales and EV/Sales multiples. However, those established ERP players also have much lower sales growth of less than 10%. ServiceNow is also more expensive when compared to Paylocity, which has lower sales growth but is a profitable HCM company.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe ServiceNow will be able to extend its double-digit growth rates beyond 10 years. If not, its recent pullback does not make it a good time to buy.

