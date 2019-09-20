Sirona Biochem: Breakthrough

This breakthrough significantly de-risks any investment and adds credibility to the technology platform and to the company’s ability to execute deals with global partners.

Sirona Biochem (OTCPK:SRBCF) is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary technology platform. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety of compounds. Please see my article from 31st Jul 2019 for some more background information. In this article, I will explain why Wednesday was a breakthrough in the company’s history, how it will affect my investment thesis and why I increase the rating to “Very Bullish”.

Breakthrough

It was the moment many Sirona Biochem investors have waited for more than 4 years. On Wednesday, Sirona announced that it has signed a definitive license & supply agreement with Rodan + Fields for commercial sales of consumer products based on Sirona’s skin lightening compound TFC-1067 in certain countries including the US. Rodan + Fields is the leading skin care brand in the US.

Why is it the long-awaited breakthrough? It removes the uncertainty whether Sirona will really be able to close a significant deal with an enterprise-size partner. It also removes the uncertainty of if TFC-1067 is really marketable with regards to product efficacy, safety profile and scale-up efficiency, and thus being of interest for such a partner. Equally important is the fact that Sirona will start to show regular revenue in due time. Most importantly, however, is that this development validates Sirona’s technology platform and demonstrated that it has the capability to bring potential blockbuster compounds from pipeline to market.

Skin Lightening (TFC-1067)

The skin lightening area has a questionable reputation. Besides some ethical discussions around changing your skin tone, the effective products available so far had serious issues with their safety profile. The main skin lightening component, hydroquinone, is understood to have long-term carcinogenic and genotoxic effects. Over the past years, many countries have either banned or restricted the dosage of hydroquinone. Some other products were tainted with Mercury in toxic levels. The industry is in desperate need of a new skin lightening compound that silences the history of bad reputation.

Sirona is the first company entering the global $23 billion skin lightening market with a compound that is on one hand proven by clinical trials to be non-toxic at relevant levels but on the other hand being even more effective than existing compounds. It is a unique selling point and allows the assumption that Sirona’s TFC-1067 might get a significant market share within short time. Imagine you are a supplier of a standard skin lightening product with a compound known to have severe health risks. Your competitor next door is advertising a more effective product without any health risks. What will you do most likely to stay in business? You will run to Sirona to license the new compound.

What Is Next?

Sirona Biochem Pipeline

Source: Sirona Website

Skin-lightening

The TFC-1067 story has just begun. Sirona mentions in their Wednesday announcement that they are in active discussions with additional partners and I expect additional license & supply agreements with other players in the skin-lightening market. It would not be a surprise if further agreements will be announced before end of this year. The agreement with Roowin will ensure ongoing supply of the compound to the market for this period.

The same announcement mentions that they are “looking forward to update our shareholders about our progress in China in due course.” Asia is the primary market for skin lightening (~$13 billion) and closing a deal in this region would likely exceed any revenue potential of the current Rodan + Fields agreement.

SGLT2 Inhibitor (Diabetes)

In 2014, Sirona licensed their SGLT2 Inhibitor TFC-039 to Wanbang Biopharma for final development and commercialization in China, and received upfront payments totaling $1.5 million over the past years. TFC-039 is in clinical Phase 1 trials, progressing with no adverse events, according to the press release of 3rd July 2019. More milestone payments are due in case of successful progress during clinical trials. With Sirona’s claim of TFC-039 working better than comparable products already approved by the FDA, any positive trial results will likely increase the interest for the compound on a global scope.

Source: Sirona Website

On 11th Dec 2018, Sirona announced the interest of an undisclosed company to test TFC-039 as a drug for treating diabetes in cats and dogs. Diabetes is a common illness of these pets and any opportunity to develop SGLT2 for animals would open up another big market for the company. In the CEO Update letter of 4th July 2019 it was reconfirmed that the partnership with “a global corporation” is being actively worked on, with no further details.

Anti-Aging

The company is working on an anti-aging compound by using naturally occurring antifreeze glycoproteins found in Antarctic fish. They are intended to target the cosmetic industry but also clinical applications for organ or tissue preservation. In a previous study, the anti-aging compounds kept 95% of the protected skin cells alive for 7 days compared to the unprotected control group where only 8% of the unprotected cells were still alive after 7 days.

Source: Sirona Website

No progress update is available for this compound. My view on this is that Sirona fully focused on monetizing the skin lightening compound during the past years as this was their best shot to generate revenue within due time. Resources are always very limited for a non-profitable company and it is reasonable to assume they simply had to put aside most of the candidates in their pipeline. With the successful Rodan + Fields agreement in place and anticipated revenue coming in soon, I expect Sirona shortly to be in the position to advance further compounds in the pipeline. Besides the SGLT2 Inhibitor, the anti-aging compound is likely a high priority product in their pipeline especially as it would also fit perfectly to the partnership with Rodan + Fields.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow

No additional financial figures have been made available since my previous article, please find any information there.

To summarize, as of 30th Apr 2019, we find C$375k of cash or cash equivalents, a net loss of C$1,297k for the six-month period (Sirona's financial year ends on 31 October) and a balance of 202 million fully diluted shares. It results in a market-cap of ~C$92 million, based on a current share price (at the time of writing) of C$0.455.

It is difficult to anticipate for how long the cash will last. Furthermore, the financial part of the Rodan + Fields agreement is undisclosed yet and it is unclear when revenue will start to flow and to what extend it can be expected.

Investment Opportunity and Risks

The definitive agreement with Rodan + Fields is a breakthrough for the company but also for investors. This event significantly de-risks any investment and adds credibility to the technology platform and to the company’s ability to execute on deals with global partners. It also reduces the downside risk of the share price for investors.

A remaining uncertainty for investors is the undisclosed terms of the Rodan + Fields agreement. With Sirona being in ongoing discussions with other partners for TFC-1067, it is obvious why the company does not want to disclose the financial terms at this very moment. But this also does not allow, however, an opportunity to create any revenue projections or to define any fact-based upside potential.

This uncertainty is assumed to be the reason why the share price hardly reacted to the important milestone. In addition, the anticipation of the deal was mainly included already in the +435% since the beginning of the year.

Source: tmxmoney.com chart

This situation also creates a big opportunity for investors. You can buy shares for the same price as before the announcement but facing less risks for your investment. It is an investment into a company with a C$92 million market cap entering a multi-billion dollar market. I took advantage and increased my position.

Usually, I’m very suspicious when penny stocks talk about “multi-billion markets” and even more when they claim to have multiple opportunities ahead for different “multi-billion markets”. In the case of Sirona, however, we now have credible evidence that the company is indeed entering such a market with a unique selling point. With the de-risked situation and further partnering announcements anticipated for the upcoming months, I consider a rating change to “Very Bullish” more than justified.

Despite the big opportunities and the company’s breakthrough, I’d like to mention that we are still looking at a highly speculative small-cap venture in a high-risk sector. It is obvious that any investments shall be considered carefully nevertheless.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRBCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.