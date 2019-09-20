Dropbox: Getting Less Competitive

Overview

Dropbox's (DBX) stock has been quite volatile since its most recent Q2 earnings call on the first week of August. The shares reached a 6-month low of $17.26 before trading upwards to reach approximately $20 per share towards second week of September. The decelerating YoY growth in both ARPU and revenue seems to have caused a lack of enthusiasm for the stock in recent times.

(Source: Google finance. DBX stock price)

Since its IPO in 2018, we have been bullish on Dropbox. We found both its market positioning and organic growth approach appealing. However, we have taken a more neutral position since its Q2 earnings call, given our overall skeptical view of Dropbox's recent product development and pricing strategy, which could potentially reduce its level of competitiveness going forward.

The competition landscape

Within the greater file storage competition landscape, Dropbox competes more directly with Box (BOX), One Drive (MSFT), and Google Drive (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) across the enterprise, small business, and individual segments. Though all competitors have now entered the enterprise segment one way or another to some extent, Dropbox has been the most consumer-oriented when it comes to growth strategy. Dropbox generates the majority of its revenue organically through a freemium strategy where it converts its free users into paying users without extensive onboarding from a salesperson:

We generate over 90% of our revenue from self-serve channels-users who purchase a subscription through our app or website. We actively encourage our registered users to become paying users through in-product prompts and notifications, time-limited free trials of paid subscription plans, email campaigns, and lifecycle marketing.

Since last year, Dropbox has had over 500 million registered users and 13.6 million paying users. Based on the figures, Dropbox only monetizes around 2.7% of its user base. Google Drive is the closest competitor to Dropbox when it comes to the number of users, as it surpassed Dropbox's number with 800 million DAU (Daily Active Users) in 2017.

Key concerns

As reported in Q2, Dropbox's ARPU growth slowed down to 3% YoY from 6% YoY in the previous quarter. We also see a more significant slowdown in revenue growth since last year. Since last year, Dropbox's 106% TTM revenue growth rate has dropped by almost 80 PPS (percentage points) to only 22%. While we think that a much more competitive landscape has likely affected Dropbox's growth, there are also some concerns related to the management's transparency and product development we would like to raise.

The big growth story about Dropbox always centers around its ability to acquire free users and convert them into paying users. If Dropbox can consistently maintain its conversion rate, then it only needs to focus on optimizing the top of the funnel to acquire more free users. However, it is difficult to know the actual conversion rate of Dropbox given the lack of transparency in the reporting of the number of users. In any of its 10-K or 10-Q documents, Dropbox has only ever mentioned that it has "over 500 million registered users". It appears that such reported figure has never changed since it first issued its first 10-K report in FY 2018.

(Source: Dropbox's 10-Qs. Disclosure of number of registered Dropbox users)

The more important question to ask here is why Dropbox has not been transparent enough in disclosing this key metric. In the worst-case scenario in which the net adds of users has not been able to reach 100 million, then it raises another question whether Dropbox's traditional viral marketing approach still works in today's more competitive environment.

(Source: Google search)

Furthermore, there is also a concern on the product side. Dropbox's decision to provide additional features at a higher subscription price as reflected on its plus plan has not been received too well by a lot of its users. As a result, going into Q3 and Q4, we are hard-pressed to find out if Dropbox's newly launched features are enough to move the needle in terms of ARPU and revenue growth.

(Source: The Best Cloud Storage for 2019 | Reviews.com)

On the less positive note, by increasing its cheapest premium plan offering to $12/month from $10/month, Dropbox has distanced itself further from its core customers, which are the individual and small team users.

(Source: Cnet)

From the perspective of individual premium users, Google Drive's offering on 100 GB and 200 GB fills the gap between Dropbox's 2 GB free plan and 2 TB entry-level premium plan. Furthermore, Google Drive also offers the same 2 TB plan at $10/month, which means Dropbox's customers unwilling to upgrade to its new $12/month 2 TB plan can easily switch to Google Drive and pay the same price. Through the combinations of all these factors, Dropbox has become less competitive to some extent today.

Valuation

Despite all of the key concerns and its relatively premium valuation, Dropbox is still a competitive growth stock. For context, Dropbox's 5.39 P/S is higher than Box, which trades at 3.95 P/S. The higher premium on P/S indicates a higher future growth expectation for the stock. On a TTM basis, Dropbox's 22.09% revenue growth is indeed higher than Box's 18.11%, while it is also superior to Box in profitability. Dropbox has turned EBITDA positive in every quarter since Q2 last year while Box has not. Dropbox also has a higher gross profit margin than Box.

In our thesis, we highlight the tightening competition as a serious potential downside. When it comes to moat strength, we feel that Dropbox and Box are the weakest relative to Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive G Suite. One key difference here is both Microsoft and Google can always rely on their existing Office 365 and Gmail user ecosystem for growth, while Dropbox and Box would need to build and maintain their user ecosystem in a bottom-up way. As a result, it is harder for users to switch to Box or Dropbox once they are already on OneDrive or Google Drive than the other way around. Consequently, we have a strong opinion that if any of Google Drive or OneDrive were to trade as a standalone, there is a high possibility that it would trade at a slight premium than Dropbox or Box all things being equal.

(Source: stockrow. Rule of 40 using annual revenue growth and FCF margin)

Another indicator investors need to consider is the rule of 40. Measuring where Dropbox is at using its annual FCF margin and revenue growth rate, it appears that Dropbox is still healthy, given it scored a 51 in FY 2018. Conversely, Dropbox scored lower at 44 when we evaluate it using trailing annual metrics.

Conclusion

The main talking point on Q2 was the decelerating ARPU growth and how the price increase would affect Dropbox's growth in the next two quarters. While we share a similar concern, our other key issues with Dropbox also include its reporting transparency, product strategy, and overall competitiveness. Despite the raised FY 2019 revenue guidance, we would prefer to be on the sideline for now, where we would expect the management to address the ongoing issues over the next two quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.