Investors Should KISS (Keep It Simple) More

Perhaps negative yields have something to do with the flows pouring into the stock market.

The Fed delivered yet another cut, the second one since the 2008 financial crisis. Two consecutive rate cuts and the USD rallied after each. Sigh.

“There is no risk-free path for monetary policy.” – Jerome Powell

As investors, we are bombarded with all kinds of financial data. The Internet made it possible to receive financial information in any place and at any time during the trading day. And week. And night.

It comes only naturally that investors feel the need to do something with all this information. But that’s one of the oldest traps in the world.

Savvy investors know that if the markets are open you don't have to take a position. In fact, having NO position is A position. Sometimes it is just best to sit on your hands and let the market do the talking.

To keep it simple.

So, the Fed pushed the federal funds rate down another 25bp, to 2%. Yet, this is well above the RBA’s current 1%, and the prospects are the Australian central bank will cut some more.

If the chart above is not relevant enough, here’s the AUDUSD. Check the 2012-2019 evolution and compare it with the earlier chart.

Textbook material – higher rates, higher currency. Keep it simple!

Europe and Japan are worse. The dive into negative rates continues, with no end in sight.

So what's left around? No AUD, no EUR, no JPY…and don't start with GBP. Until Brexit happens (if it happens), that's a no-touch.

Is the Fed the lone wolf out there? It seems not, if we have a look at its Northern neighbor. The Bank of Canada followed the Fed's path and similarly hiked rates.

One can’t stop wondering what makes North America diverge so much from the rest of the world. First, monetary policy divergence strikes the most. Not only that the Fed hiked when the rest of the world eased, but it also shrank its balance sheet. Second, despite doing that, the stock market sits at all-time highs.

Flows, it seems, need to go somewhere. Perhaps negative yields have something to do with the flows pouring into the stock market. And, perhaps strong demand for Treasuries keeps a floor under the dollar.

But this is all speculation. It may have an effect, or it may not.

What does matter is the interest rate differential. Until that changes, investors will still favor the Dollar seemingly.

Like it or not, sometimes it is best to keep it simple.

