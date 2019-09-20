Volkswagen AG: A Compelling Sum Of Parts Story

After the damning diesel emissions scandal of 2015 and resultant 30 billion euro fine, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is now on the road to redemption. Though shares continue to trade at relatively inexpensive levels, the fact remains that VW controls an enviable brand portfolio that generates strong levels of free cash flow. Furthermore, VW's colossal structure holds numerous strategic opportunities for unlocking shareholder value. Management seems to be aware of this, and the recent IPO of the commercial vehicle business (Traton) could be a catalyst for further value crystallization. The unlocking of trapped value could be immense - based on my sum of parts valuation, I believe VW could trade ~28-43% higher.

Strong Cash Flow at Discount To Peers

VW's owns one of the world's most impressive auto brand portfolios, including the Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Seat, Skoda, Lamborghini, Bentley, Bugatti, and Ducati lines. The strong market position of VW's brands across price categories in Europe, and the success of VW's joint venture in China have underpinned excellent cash flow, framing the €30bn emissions fine as a major inconvenience rather than a terminal blow.

With the company expected to generate around €8.7 billion of Free Cash Flow in 2019, VW looks cheap on both a relative and absolute basis. Volkswagen can currently be bought at a price of just over 9x forward Free Cash Flow, whereas peers including Fiat Chrysler, BMW, and Renault trade at 12-15x FCF '19 estimates.

Company (Market Cap) 2019E FCF Multiple Renault (€17 Billion) 15 x BMW (€42.3 Billion) 15 x Volkswagen (€80 Billion) 9.2 x Fiat Chrysler (€19.6 Billion) 12 x

Peer Comps Source: Marketscreener.com

Traton IPO Should Sharpen Focus on VW’s SOTP Value

Having seen Fiat unlock significant value by breaking apart their conglomerate, there have been numerous calls for VW to follow suit. The recent partial spin-off of VW’s Traton commercial vehicles business should draw further attention to the VW’s extremely cheap SOTP valuation as it suggests that management is finally taking steps to realize this underlying value.

With numerous high-quality assets, a massive conglomerate discount, and evidence that management is aware of this discount, VW looks cheap. With the Chinese joint venture worth between €25-30 billion, the Finco displaying a book value of over €30 billion, and the stakes in Traton and other businesses worth around €11bn at current prices, the value ascribed to VW's automotive assets seems to be around €10bn. This seems far too low.

2019 EBIT multiples of between 2-3.5x for VW's volume brands Seat, Skoda, and VW would suggest a value of around €15bn Euros. On the basis of their higher margins and higher prestige, VW’s premium Audi and Porsche businesses could command EBIT multiples of at least 5-7x and 8-10x respectively. As a result, they should contribute at least €60bn of additional value to VW. Combining this with the Finco, Chinese JV, and publicly listed stakes means VW is potentially worth €99-127bn on a sum of the parts basis. This is compared to a current market cap of just €80bn.

Volkswagen SOTP Valuation (All figures in millions except per share and %)

Sum of Parts - VW €m Non listed companies 2019E EBIT EV/EBIT (Bear Case) EV/EBIT (Bull Case) EV (Bear Case) EV (Bull Case) Seat 294 2.0 2.50 588 735 Skoda 1,450 2.5 3.5 3,625 5,075 VW 3,500 2.5 3.5 8,750 10,500 Audi, Lamborghini 5,250 5 7 26,250 36,750 Porsche 4,350 8 10 34,800 43,500 MAN Power Engineering 169 7 9 1,183 1,521 Bentley 50 3 4 150 200 Financial Services Book Book 33,000 33,000 Intra-company elimination Book Book -16,421 -16,421 Chinese operations/Financial investments 25,790 30,790 Total non listed 117,715 145,650 Listed companies Share Price % Held Market Value Market Value Bertrandt 45.50 30.0% 137 137 SGL Carbon 5.06 10.0% 47 47 Traton 25.00 89.9% 11,237 11,237 Total listed companies 11,420 11,420 Total assets 129,135 156,887 Deductions Book Value Book Value - 2019E pension liabilities 33,925 33,925 - 2019E Industrial Net Debt ("cash") (23,516) (23,516) - 2019 minorities / other liab incl. Diesel commitment 19,920 19,920 Total SOP 98,806 126,588 Sh. Out. Ordinary 295.090 295.090 Sh. Out. Preferred 206.205 206.205 Price 197.10 252.56 SOP discount 10% 10% Fair value post SOP discount €177.39 €227.30

Source: Own Estimates

VW’s market cap seems very cheap when we value its individual auto brands and other divisions. This suggests that further action such as re-positioning VW as a holding company of separately listed auto assets could unlock significant value. Management’s move to list Traton could suggest that this is more likely than previously perceived.

A Cheap Option on Electric Vehicles

Although VW is unlikely to appear in many ESG portfolios any time soon, the company’s potential to be a major player in electric vehicles is significant. What’s more, this potential can almost be seen as a free option for buyers at the current share price.

VW has invested over 7 billion euros in building its EV capabilities such as the ‘MEB’ platform. Management’s open attitude towards other auto companies using the VW platform should be taken as further evidence that VW is starting to focus on value creation in addition to scale and innovation.

Given the solid time and cost benefits to other EV producers of using the VW platform, agreements such as Ford using VW’s MEB platform could be the first of many. As well as representing validation that VW has developed significant capabilities in EV, any such production arrangement would likely be very sticky in nature and highly profitable for VW.

Conclusion

Company-specific issues such as the 2015 diesel scandal and related concerns surrounding VW’s governance could be seen as reasons for VW trading at a significant discount to peers on a Free Cash Flow basis. This gives investors an opportunity to buy a strong, highly cash generative business at a very cheap multiple.

VW is a colossal group, and the presence of a conglomerate discount should not necessarily come as a surprise. However, the level of this discount is staggering. The recent Traton IPO could be a sign that management is taking steps to realize this value and should draw further market attention to VW’s underlying value.

In addition to being cheap based on both cash flow and SOTP bases, VW provides investors with a cheap play on technological change within the auto sector. As a result, Volkswagen shares look severely under-priced at present.

