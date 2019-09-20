Microsoft And AT&T: Love The 'New' Modern Corporation

News like that from Microsoft cause us to see where companies like AT&T are falling short and failing to adjust to the new worlds of intellectual capital and financial engineering.

Microsoft announced this week it put aside $40 billion for stock buybacks and is raising its dividend by 11 percent, actions that "legacy" firms like AT&T can only dream about.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a “new” Modern Corporation and exhibits all the “good stuff” connected with this description of where the corporate world is going these days.

The latest piece of evidence of hit the news this week as Microsoft has announced that it was planning to buyback as much as $40 billion in stock and raise its dividend by 11 percent.

And, it should be noted, that this buyback plan is the third plan of this size with earlier editions coming out in 2013 and 2016.

It is important to continue to contrast corporations, like Microsoft, that posses the fundamental characteristics of the evolving era in organizational structure so that we can compare the construction of these “new” entities with “legacy” firms, like AT&T (NYSE:T), that hang on to or cannot dispose of, the characteristics of the old conglomerate corporation.

The “new” Modern Corporation is built around intellectual capital. The “new” Modern Corporation is an ecosystem of platforms and networking. The “new” Modern Corporation expands at a zero- or near-zero marginal cost and cannot therefore reach a scale that is un-heard-of in the old world of corporate production. As a consequence, the “new” Modern Corporation has an ability to generate cash that is mind-boggling.

One of the major problems of the “new” Modern Corporation is how to manage all this cash. As a consequence, the top examples of the “new” Modern Corporation all possess an expertise in financial engineering that far exceeds what had been attained in the “old,” legacy firms similar the historical corporate conglomerate…like AT&T and General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE), who is also going through major turmoil as we speak.

The financial engineering connected with these “legacy” firms dealt with acquisitions and how these acquisitions could be blended into a portfolio with the only basic connection between the corporate parts was the financial engineering that consolidated the portfolio of companies.

But, listen to this. In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, Microsoft produced a 12 percent rise in sales and its profits rose by 49 percent. The company reported a Return on Shareholder’s Equity of 42.4 percent.

Note that this is up from an ROE of 34.3 percent in 2018 and an ROE of 20.4 percent in 2008.

The cash flow generated by Microsoft in the fiscal year ended in 2019 was just under $31 billion leaving a cash and equivalents amount on the balance sheet of almost $134 billion on June 30, 2019.

And, guess what? Microsoft does not have to rely on debt to finance its operations or to buyback stock or to pay dividends as some of the “legacy” conglomerates do.

This is nothing like the practice of the older, “legacy” firms.

For example, both AT&T and General Electric have real debt issues that need to be taken care of. The use of debt, which financed the portfolio of companies, is now keeping these corporations from doing what they need to do, because the reduction of debt loads on a balance sheet is not an easy thing to do and this impacts the ability of the conglomerate to downsize.

Yes, the “new” Modern Corporation faces a different economic foundation than does the older form of organization, one that is more constrained by the use of physical capital. The fact that the “new” Modern Corporation can expand the way it does makes all the difference in the world, because the “legacy” conglomerates, like AT&T, are not structured to expand at a zero- or near-zero marginal cost.

Expansion of the “new” Modern Corporation does not need debt to support the growth. A legacy group, constructed and managed the way that AT&T has been, relies upon debt to scale, to enlarge its asset base so as to increase productive capacity or to acquire more assets.

One of the things, for example, that AT&T faces is the fact that it made several crucial acquisitions in recent years and piled on the debt to complete the purchase. One, DirecTV, has actually ended up losing customers, losing scale, while the leaving the headquarters the burden of continuing to pay the carrying costs of the debt used to acquire it, with the luggage of the debt issue to weigh down the balance sheet.

The consequent cash flow is minimal, at best. The only financial engineering that AT&T can do is to try and maneuver some kind of a reduction in the debt load over time or get rid of the assets.

No infrastructure was constructed to create a corporate ecosystem of platforms and networks to get away from the company’s reliance on physical assets and generate greater amounts of cash flow.

This is one of the reasons why the management of AT&T has been so heavily criticized for its vision of the future company. Current management is restructuring to build something that looks like and works like the old conglomerate organization. The leadership has been criticized because it has not moved on to a structure like that of the “new” Modern Corporation.

Other companies are making headway in their efforts to transition from the “legacy” corporation to the newer model. But, it takes an understanding of what needs to be accomplished and what needs to be eliminated. And, it takes time.

First of all, how does a “legacy” firm, built upon physical assets become an organization constructed upon intellectual capital? This represents the essence of the change. And, it is not an easy thing to do, especially if one is overwhelmed by the need to manage the existing physical capital of the firm.

But, it can be done. This is the basis of the new era, and, it is something that I often write about.

This transition is also why we are having a hard time understanding why the measured economic growth is as modest as it is. The statistics measuring the output of the nation, the Gross Domestic Product accounts, are based upon the “legacy” corporation, the one built with physical capital. It does not capture the reality of the “new” Modern Corporation, based on intellectual capital. As a consequence, there is concern that we are not measuring all the right things.

But, that is another story.

A report like the one on Microsoft is important to us because it can so clearly differentiate between companies like itself and companies (like AT&T or General Electric) that are based upon a different foundation.

More and more corporations are moving toward the Microsoft construction. It is important for investors to realize the difference and use this information to allocate their resources. It is vital for companies to have shareholders that understand the “new” Modern Corporation and how this model is becoming the model for the future. It is vital to have investors investing in a way that will provide for an incentive for the “legacy” companies to evolve at a faster pace.

