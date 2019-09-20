Wix: Don't Buy The Pullback

Investment Thesis

From a distance, Wix (WIX) appears to be a good investment. It is a SaaS company, with fast revenue growth, high gross margins, reasonable valuation, and more than 154 million users. However, when you look at the company closely, you realize that this is not a company you should be invested in. In this article, I will explain why the company's business model is risky and why investors should stay on the sidelines for now.

Introduction

Wix launched its IPO in 2013, raising more than $127 million. This valued the company at more than $750 million. This year, the company's valuation rose to more than $7.7 billion. From its IPO price, the company's stock price has risen by 670% compared to the S&P 500's total returns of 92%. This performance can be attributed to several factors such as the impressive revenue growth, the multiple successful product launches, and the overall SaaS industry the company operates in. However, in the past one month, the stock price has dropped by 12%. Other similar SaaS companies too have dropped as investors fear about weak corporate spending on IT. The chart below shows the performance of similar fast-growing SaaS companies in the past one month.

Business Model

As a person who has used Wix to build websites, I must admit that the product is one of the easiest one to use. With the ADI product, you can easily build a good-looking website within a few minutes. Therefore, there is no doubt that Wix has good product. As a result, the company has received very good reviews from its past clients.

Also, the company has managed to grow its users to more than 154 million. To be clear, this 154 million number is of no value considering what Wix considers to be an active user. According to Wix, this number refers to all unique email addresses registered on Wix.com. The number of paying customers has increased from more than 790k in February 2014 to more than 4.3 million in the most recent quarter. This is a great growth in momentum.

While this growth is commendable, I believe that the company's target audience is relatively weaker. This is because Wix mostly targets small businesses and individual bloggers. From a broader perspective, there is nothing wrong with this. However, the reality is that churn among this audience is relatively higher than for those SaaS companies like Salesforce (CRM) that target large enterprises. This is because most small businesses and startups fail within the first few years. The same is true for most bloggers. Most bloggers start their ventures with a lot of enthusiasm, which tends to fade within a few months. This is after they realize that blogging is not as easy an easy and profitable venture.

While Wix does not report its churn rate, analysts believe that the number is significantly high. In a 2017 report by JPMorgan (JPM), the analysts said that monthly churn of premium users was 4%. This churn was more than double that of GoDaddy (GDDY). The same churn argument was talked about by Mark Zgutowicz of Rosenblatt, who downgraded the stock last month.

In the near term, churn is not a big issue if the company can continue to add new users. This is because the old customers will be replaced by the new ones. However, in the long term, I believe that the cycle will catch up with the company.

Wix has done a few things to boost its earnings as subscription growth slows. The company has moved to increase price for its premium users. I believe that in the long term, these price increases might turn away new subscribers who will go to other companies like SquareSpace and Weebly that provide a similar product.

The company has increased innovation by launching a number of products. Some of the recent products were Corvid, which is targeted to developers. The product helps them build professional applications in a hassle-free environment. The company has also created e-commerce platform. This makes sense because it enables the current Wix users to sell products. It has also created a logo maker, Wix Playground, and an online booking system. These products are essential as the company continues to monetize its existing base. This has seen the company grow its ARPU as shown below. However, I think that these initiatives will continue being niche products. I don't think anyone will become a paying subscriber simply to use Corvid.

Finally, I believe that we have reached a period of saturation in the market. It is a period where a large population of the target market has a website. It is also a period where there are so many companies in the industry. Just recently, Webflow, a company that offers a better product than Wix raised $72 million. Further, GoDaddy has improved its web builder platform. This means that opportunities for further growth will be relatively limited.

Valuation

In 2018, Wix had more than $603 million in revenue. This was a great number for a company that had revenues of $9 million in 2010. Analysts expect the company's revenue to increase to $764 million this year and $1.18 billion in 2018. In 2018, the company lost more than $35 million. These losses will continue to increase as the company continues to invest for growth as is the case with many of its peers.

As of this writing, the company is valued at more than $6.27 billion, which seems reasonable compared to Shopify's (SHOP) $37 billion. The company has more than $800 million in cash and more than $339 million in debt. This valuation means the company is valued 6.5x forward sales, which is also reasonable compared to SHOP's 17x multiple. Similarly, the company's forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 48 is reasonable compared to SHOP's 577.

In addition, as shown on the chart below, the stock is trading below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages while the RSI has moved to the oversold level.

Therefore, there is a case to be made that WIX is reasonably valued at these levels. However, factoring the fact that its business model appears to be weak, especially at a time of weakening global growth, I believe that the stock could fall further. In addition, the company's Risk of 40 score of 22 is relatively lower than the recommended 40. In this, I added the company's most recent revenue growth rate of 27% and the EBITDA margin of -5. Compare this with Shopify's 41.

Final Thoughts

Wix is a great company with impressive revenue growth. The company's platform is also great for small businesses and bloggers. Unlike many SaaS companies, WIX does not seem to be very overvalued. Still, this does not mean that investors should invest in the company at the current level. At the same time, this does not mean that investors should short the company because of the ongoing irrational exuberance in the market. Instead, we recommend that long-term investors stay in the sidelines for now.

