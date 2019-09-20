Gold Standard Ventures: Digging Into The Valuation After The Pre-Feasibility Study

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEMKT:GSV) released its much-awaited Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) last week, and the economics of the project were mostly positive. The study envisions annual gold placement of over 150,000 ounces over the mine life at all-in sustaining cash costs of below $700/oz. While these metrics are impressive, the after-tax NPV (5%) of $241.5 million is a little underwhelming compared to the stock's current valuation. It's important to note that the study is done using only 40% of the existing resources, and economics can undoubtedly be improved in the future, given the company's exploration upside. However, any junior trading at a P/NAV of over 1.05x is not cheap regardless of its jurisdiction. The majority of open-pit resource peers trade at a P/NAV of less than 0.60x and have similar resources to that of Gold Standard. For this reason, while the stock likely has a solid floor under it after the study, I strongly disagree with another analyst's argument that the company is worth over $2.00 per share.

Gold Standard Ventures was a favorite of mine in 2016 at $1.50 per share, but I exited the stock in Q2 2017 for a small gain after the technical picture broke down. Since that time, the share price has lost more than 70% of its value, and the brief stint at a $700 million valuation is a distant memory. The company's fundamentals have undoubtedly improved since this time, but the $700 million valuation came on the back of drill holes DS-16-08 and DS-16-24 which suggested that the Dark Star zone might be a high-grade open-pit resource. Drill results since that time have been impressive, but not world-class, and the current Dark Star resource is 1.10 grams per tonne gold. For this reason, I believe that there's no reason that shareholders should expect a return to this $3.00 level as the stock didn't belong there in the first place. While Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) purchased some of its position above this level, I believe it significantly overpaid, as it did for Kaminak at the height of the 2016 bull market.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Now that I've given some background on Gold Standard Ventures and why I exited the stock, let's take a look at the current picture both technically and fundamentally. An article last year on Gold Standard Ventures titled "Gold Standard Ventures Overvalued? Not So Fast" in Q4 of last year discussed how the stock was likely to return to the $2.00+ level in 2019. I'm afraid I have to disagree with this statement and would be shocked if the company traded above $2.00 in the next 12 months based on its current share structure.

Based on the current share structure of 278 million shares, the company would have a valuation of $556 million at a share price above $2.00. This is a steep valuation for a company with an after-tax NPV (5%) of $241.5 million, even if this study uses only 40% of the company's resources. Many juniors have studies in place using less than half of their current resource base and have a difficult time sustaining a valuation above a 0.60 P/NAV. If we give a premium to Gold Standard Ventures of 20% for a Pre-Feasibility Study vs. Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), the valuation is still steep until the current study improves to a higher NPV. At a share price of $0.92, Gold Standard Ventures' current valuation is 1.06x P/NAV.

(Source: Author's Table)

When stacking Gold Standard up against Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF), another open-pit explorer in North America, Gold Standard Ventures' P/NAV is more than triple that of Marathon's. Marathon Gold's current P/NAV is 0.28x, while Gold Standard Ventures is 1.06x. Both companies have similar deposits with 3.5 million ounces of gold or more, and both companies have similar all-in sustaining costs (AISC) estimated from their studies at $666/oz for Marathon Gold, and $657/oz for Gold Standard Ventures. While Gold Standard Ventures certainly deserves a premium of 20% vs. Marathon Gold for having a Pre-Feasibility Study done vs. Marathon's PEA, this premium still leaves a large discrepancy between the two valuations. Even on an enterprise value per ounce basis, Marathon Gold's ounces are valued at $34.76/oz US, while Gold Standard is valued at $69.43/oz. Every deposit is different, and it's impossible to expect all juniors to trade at the same metrics, but my research has shown that juniors are rarely acquired for over a 0.6x P/NAV. The only exceptions I've seen over the past eight years are Fronteer Gold, Ventana Gold, and Andean Resources. The only one of these that made sense was Fronteer Gold as that was arguably the most impressive open-pit deposit uncovered in the past decade from a grade and jurisdiction standpoint. I do not believe either Marathon or Gold Standard deserves the premium that Fronteer Gold received from Newmont (NEM).

(Source: Mining.com)

The other recent acquisition done well above the 0.6x~ P/NAV average was Kaminak Gold by Goldcorp (NEM) in May 2016, and this deal was done at 1.14x P/NAV for the $406 million US takeover price. I believe that Goldcorp overpaid as it has a habit of it, as it did with Andean Resources in 2010 for $3.4 billion near the peak of that gold market as well. The analyst arguing for a $2 handle on Gold Standard's argument stems from the fact that Kaminak received a hefty price tag for its Coffee Project. However, I do not believe Kaminak should be used as a benchmark as it is nowhere near the average. The average paid for juniors is $62.14/oz over the past six years, and the average junior, when acquired, had 4.2 million ounces of resources (across all categories). To use a massive deviation from this average like Kaminak and consider it the benchmark is wild speculation, in my opinion.

However, even if we do entertain the fact that Goldcorp didn't overpay for Kaminak and use the 1.14x P/NAV for Gold Standard Ventures, this gives us a share price of $1.00 for GSV. This figure is nowhere near the $2.00 discussed in the November article.

Let's take a closer look at the Feasibility Study:

(Source: Company News Release)

Looking at Gold Standard's Pre-Feasibility Study above, we can see that the project envisions average annual placement of 156,000 ounces over the eight-year mine life at all-in sustaining costs of $657/oz. This is a significant amount of annual production, and the AISC would place the company in the top 20% of companies from a cost standpoint. Well below the average all-in sustaining costs of mid-tier producers of $895/oz. The project has a very reasonable initial Capex of $194 million, and this includes a 15% contingency. When compared to most other development stage juniors, this initial Capex is on the low side and does not present much of a hurdle to moving into production. Finally, the strip ratio is quite impressive at 3.1 to 1 and is more impressive than most other open-pit juniors currently in the development stage.

(Source: Company Presentation)

To summarize, there is absolutely nothing wrong with this Pre-Feasibility Study. The project has modest initial Capex, exceptional all-in sustaining cash costs, and reasonable average annual gold placement of over 150,000 ounces. The issue with Gold Standard Ventures is not in its current study; it's in the valuation that is close to fairly valued after heavy dilution since mid-2017. The Battle Mountain Gold acquisition added nearly 20% to the share count as it was completed for 0.19 per GSV share, and financings have been at successively lower prices since. This dilution has led to the old $3.00 US is the new $2.00 US given a much larger share count. As we can see from the below chart of financings in Canadian dollars, the trend is down for financing prices. In 2016 it was raised at over $3.00 per share, in 2018 at $2.05 per share, and the most recent financing was completed at $1.22.

(Source: Author's Chart)

So what is the fair valuation for Gold Standard Ventures?

In my opinion, Gold Standard Ventures does deserve a 35% premium vs. the average enterprise value per ounce for juniors of $62/oz~. I also believe the project deserves a significant premium on a P/NAV standpoint to development juniors, and a P/NAV of 1.00~ is not unreasonable for the project. The reason for this is simple. The company has the best real estate in the world for mining and has assembled the most abundant land package not owned by a major on the Carlin Trend. If we apply these premiums to Gold Standard Ventures, the company is fairly valued on a P/NAV standpoint as it's currently trading at 1.06x. Gold Standard is slightly undervalued on an enterprise value per ounce standpoint as it is trading at $69.43/oz now vs. $83.70/oz, where I believe is fair value. Using an enterprise value per ounce metric, the company's 3.5 million ounces should command an enterprise value of $292.95 million, or a share price of $1.12 US. This leaves the company about 20% undervalued here.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: TC2000.com)

In conclusion, I believe the recent Pre-Feasibility Study done by Gold Standard Ventures has put a floor under the stock at key weekly support at $0.84. However, I disagree entirely with the fact that the company deserves to trade at a $560 million valuation currently, where it would be valued above $2.00 per share as another analyst suggests. If Gold Standard could make additional discoveries and push itself over the 5-million ounce mark based on further exploration, I would be willing to entertain a $2.00 share price. Also, an updated Pre-Feasibility Study with an after-tax NPV (5%) over $320 million, or a $1,650/oz gold (GLD) price would command a re-rating above $2.00 per share. However, as we stand with 3.4 million ounces and an after-tax NPV (5%) of $241.5 million, I see the stock as only slightly undervalued. Anything is possible in the market, and figuring out fair valuation has its limitations as short-term, stock markets are voting machines. However, I see better opportunities out there from a valuation standpoint in the junior space. There is no disputing that Gold Standard Ventures has released an impressive PFS, but the valuation is the minor issue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGDPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.