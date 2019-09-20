C.H. Robinson Is A Buy

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) are down about 11% over the past twelve months, and this has me intrigued. This recent drop in the share price makes me wonder whether now is a good time to buy this dividend aristocrat. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I'll jump to the point. I think now is a great time to buy C.H. Robinson. I'll go through my argument by reviewing the financial history here along with the valuation. I'll also make an appeal to authority, and I'll conclude with what I consider to be the best options play here for those who remain only somewhat convinced.

Background

C.H. Robinson is among the world's largest third-party logistics companies, servicing 124,000 customers globally by giving them access to 76,000 transportation providers worldwide. The company seems to be very good at maintaining client relationships, given that the majority of their largest customers have been doing business with them for over 10 years, and the company maintains a 99.6% retention rate since 2014. Revenues may rise or fall, but it's not because the company failed to maintain a profitable relationship. Finally, per the graphic below, the customer base is fairly well-diversified, suggesting that C.H. Robinson isn't overly exposed to a particular industry or sector.

Source: C.H. Robinson investor presentation, August 13, 2019.

Finally, the industry in which the company competes are growing reasonably quickly, per the following:

Source: C.H. Robinson investor presentation, August 13, 2019

Please note that 3PL stands for "3rd party logistics", which is a system whereby businesses outsource their storage and transportation needs to a third party specialist like CH Robinson.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history reveals that this is generally a growth business, reflecting the growing importance of logistics services globally. Over the past five years, revenue and net income have grown at CAGRs of 4.3% and 8% respectively. The fact that net income has grown at a much faster pace suggests to me that this is a fairly scalable business, which is always good to see. It means that management can throw a greater percentage of marginal sales to the bottom line.

At a CAGR of 9.2%, the earnings per share growth rate is even more impressive on the back of an aggressive share buyback program over the past five years. Since 2014, management has spent ~$1.22 billion on buybacks, dropping the shares outstanding at a CAGR of just over 1%. In addition, management has returned just over $1.358 billion to shareholders over the same time in the form of ever-growing dividends. I could write about the impact of this all day, but I think the slide below expresses the impact more effectively and shows exactly how shareholder-friendly management is.

Source: C.H. Robinson investor presentation, August 13, 2019

Finally, I would note that the payout ratio remains below 50%, suggesting that there's continued room for future dividend increases.

Nothing is perfect, though, and C.H. Robinson is no exception. Specifically, the level of debt here has exploded over the past few years, nearly doubling from 2016 to 2017. This is obviously alarming on some level. That said, I'm less alarmed than I otherwise might be for a few reasons. First, although about 18% of the long-term debt is due at the end of next year, the next isn't due until 2023 at the earliest. Second, the company is showing signs of getting quite aggressive about paying down debt, given that long-term debt is down about 6.5% in the first six months of this year. Finally, the interest expense is both well covered and is actually declining over time. For all of these reasons, I'm not worried about a credit or a solvency crisis here anytime soon.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

One of the things that make investing so interesting and challenging is the fact that it involves much more than simply buying a company that is growing its cash flows at a robust pace. At least as important is the need to not overpay for those future cash flows. Frustratingly, the stock is sometimes a very poor proxy for the health of the underlying business, and for that reason, I must spend some time looking at it, as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

The following is a chart expressing the valuation and price history of this stock over the past six years. What's interesting to me is that the company is trading on the low end of its valuation range. Note also that every time it has traded at these levels, the future price moved higher. This suggests to me that at the very least, the current valuation represents the lowest possible risk for investors.

Source: Gurufocus

Appeal To Authority

As I've said many times on this forum, not all investors are created equal. Some people are simply better at this than many of us, and it would be wise of us to try to ride their coattails whenever we can. With that in mind, I would point out that Joel Greenblatt has been adding to his position in C.H. Robinson throughout 2019 and now owns 111,989 shares valued at just over $9.6 million.

While an endorsement from an investor of Greenblatt's stature is no guarantee of anything, I am confident being on the same side of the trade as him.

Risks to the Thesis

While it's true that this is a company that is growing in a growing market, and that management treats shareholders well, and that the stock is near the low end of its valuation range, it must be said that the market is sometimes (often?) capricious and we should think about risks whenever we buy.

The obvious risk here is that trade, and, therefore, the demand for logistics services, is going to be lower over the coming few years. This fear is reasonable if an investor spends a great deal of time fretting over U.S.-China trade tensions. I would be inclined to remind those people, though, that the $200 billion tariffs simply represent a: higher (sometimes only slightly higher) prices for consumers and b: about 1% of the U.S. economy. Thus, in my view at least, fears over trade are more "heat than light." Further, given that stocks are very long-dated assets, it's important (though difficult) to look past the short-term noise. In my view, history is on the side of more global trade, not less.

Options to the Rescue

For those investors who want an even greater discount to what I think are anomalously low valuations, put options represent an excellent alternative in my view.

Specifically, I favor the February puts with a strike price of $77.5. These are currently bid-asked at $2.30-2.50, having last traded hands at $2.65. If an investor simply sells these at the bid and is, subsequently, obliged to buy at a net price, they will be doing so at a further discount of 12% from the current, in my opinion, already low price. If the shares rise from here, the investor simply keeps this premium, which is hardly a hardship.

Conclusion

While I think "price" and "value" can remain unmoored for some time, sooner or later they will meet. In my view, at some future date, the shares will rise to a more reasonable valuation and investors would be wise to buy now before that happens. The weight of evidence seems to suggest this will be the case, given the financial history here, the way management treats shareholders, and the support from investors like Joel Greenblatt. For those not yet convinced, or only willing to buy in the mid-$70s, I recommend selling the puts described above. If the shares rise from here, the investor keeps the premium. If the shares drop, I think they have a great long-term entry point on a dividend aristocrat that will be around for some time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHRW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll also be selling the puts mentioned in this article.