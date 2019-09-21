The Silver Manipulation Saga

Those who read my articles on silver know that I have disagreed with the conspiracy crowd that argues that there is a big hand over the silver market to hold the price down. I have never believed that JP Morgan, or any other financial institution in the world, has participated in a conspiracy or scheme to depress the price of the precious metal.

JP Morgan is the world's leading precious metals dealer, that is a fact. JP Morgan holds a massive horde of silver on a custodial basis in its vaults, that is a fact. JP Morgan has a dominant position in the silver market, that is a fact. The bank has an enormous balance sheet that allows it to attract business from gold and silver consumers, producers, central banks, and other market participants around the world, that is a fact.

The individual indictments that came down last week against a group of traders have tarnished the bank's reputation, that is a fact. There are likely to be more charges in the coming weeks and months as those charged begin to sing like canaries to save their skins. However, if JP Morgan is guilty of anything, it is that the compliance professionals either did not understand the business they watched or that the pressure to make profits created an internal armor for the traders. JP Morgan will face severe blame for its lack of supervision. It could and probably should walk away from the business as it fell short of its corporate responsibilities. However, the institution itself did not participate in a conspiracy to hold the price of silver down at any time.

Anyone who read the latest criminal indictment against the three traders or the CFTC complaint knows that the charges involved instances of pushing prices higher as well as lower over years. Mr. Nowak, Smith, and Jordan are in lots of trouble, and I can think of at least one other former trader at the bank who has a rough road ahead. The former head of the commodities division could also face the music as the drama unfolds.

Bad behavior in markets is nothing new. Manipulating prices, whether for an organization or personal gain, is illegal activity. The traders should have known better. The compliance people should have been monitoring their activities. The senior managers should have known exactly what their reports were doing. Where there is intent to evade the laws, there is a crime. The bottom line is that a trader who makes money for a bank receives compensation which is a function of the profits.

JP Morgan and other publicly traded institutions are in business to produce financial returns for their shareholders. Anyone who has ever taken a business course knows that the primary job of management is to make money for shareholders, which is a fundamental tenant of capitalism. Traders at banks and other institutions are charged with creating profits while staying within the lines of the law. It is one thing to develop and exploit an edge; it is another to step over the line into the realm of illegal activity. Doing it repeatedly is arrogant. JP Morgan has a dominant position in the world of precious metals because of the size of its balance sheet. Traders at the bank have a natural advantage, but with that goes responsibly. After reading the charges, it is pretty clear that there was more than a little over-the-line bad behavior. There was a lack of supervision. However, a vast conspiracy and RICO charge are more than a reach by the Justice Department. The institution that employed Nowak, Smith, and Jordan expected the traders to remain within the law while exploiting the benefits of the bank's franchise. There is plenty of blame to go around at the bank these days. However, JP Morgan is not alone. Traders at financial institutions around the world are charged with making money and exploiting a franchise. Management demands profits, and those who cannot provide returns disappear quickly. The short leash of patience for profits creates an environment where stepping over the line occurs.

Meanwhile, the traders who will now face a slew of charges learned their craft at a time when the laws were different, and the over-the-counter market was an unregulated beast. Destroying their lives by sending them to prison for long terms will do no good for society and will result in unfair and uneven punishment. All three traders are innocent until proven guilty. However, the current environment is ripe for scapegoats, and federal prosecutors smell blood and another trio of scalps for their belts. Trumped-up high-profile charges create a feeding frenzy that validated dangerous conspiracy theories that hold no water.

I am bullish on the prospects for the price of silver. I never believed JP Morgan, or any institution participated in a conspiracy to depress the price of the metal. I think the price is going higher because interest rates are falling as well as other factors. I will continue to purchase the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) on price dips with tight time and price stops. I believe we will see the price of the precious metal rise above the July 2016 sooner rather than later. However, the indictments will not unleash a wave of buying. There has never been a conspiracy to hold the price down by JP Morgan or any other institution since the 1980s when the conspiracy to run in the Hunt Brothers caused the price of silver to evaporate.

I have been arguing against a vast conspiracy in the silver market

I write on silver once each week for Seeking Alpha. I respect the opinions of everyone who disagrees with my market view or even my take on what some believe is a vast plot to hold the price of silver down. The conspiracy theories are nothing new. They have been around for decades. I wrote a piece back in June titled "Conspiracy In Silver - A Delusion." In that article, I argued against a big hand holding the price of silver down. I did not deny the short-term manipulative activity and wrote:

Don't get me wrong; there are plenty of instances where a dominant market participant can influence and manipulate the price of a commodity on a short-term basis. However, in addition to taking price risk, they also assume an additional level of jeopardy when it comes to regulatory or even criminal action.

At the time I wrote that piece, a grand jury was looking over the trading logs, and other evidence in the case against the three traders charged on September 16. If the government proves its case, the traders took price and legal risk by spoofing the market and will pay a hefty price.

The conspiracy crowd got a big lift this week with indictments

The RICO charge is calling the actions of the traders a conspiracy. The Department of Justice and CFTC is feeding the conspiracy theorists. I believe they are wrong when it comes to the desire of financial institutions, governments, or a combination of both to artificially depress the price of silver.

Meanwhile, Ted Butler, GATA, and many of their followers were taking victory laps last week. There is something perverse about basking in the misery of those who were led away in handcuffs by the government and thrust before a magistrate to face a slew of charges that will destroy their family's lives, even if they are acquitted. After all, the government offers no apology to those who are not convicted of alleged crimes. And, we must remember that before each trader has his days in court, enters a plea, and may even hear from a jury, they are innocent until proven guilty.

I have read and listened to the arguments I dispute about the silver conspiracy for many years. There is a fundamental difference from the conspiracy theorists in silver and the conspiracy charged in the current case against JP Morgan traders. The arguments have been that JP Morgan had or has a massive short position. Moreover, the accusation is that the bank defends that risk position by pushing down the price of silver. And, that their activities prevent the price from rising and moving to a level where unfettered supply and demand factors would dictate.

The Department of Justice charged the traders with a conspiracy to spoof, which is a significant difference that should make the leaders of the conspiracy crowd think twice before taking those victory laps.

Spoofing has been widespread, and it is illegal

Spoofing is stepping over the line. When a trader is sitting on the desk of a financial institution that has a dominant position in a market, spoofing demonstrates a degree of arrogance. Responsibility comes with dominance, and aside from the legal ramifications, the moral and ethical issues come down to common sense.

However, trading is a dog-eat-dog world where sizable traders often face off against each other in a battle of wills. Secrecy and disguising a position and execution activity is a skill that all financial institutions covet when it comes to the professionals that employ capital and service customer business in markets across all asset classes. For many years, the over-the-counter markets served as unregulated bastions. Gaining an edge was not an illegal activity. However, in the post-2008 environment with much more regulation, the OTC bastion disappeared. Gaining an advantage and exploiting it to enhance franchise value is the mission statement for a trader at a financial institution. The gold and silver markets are global. The rules and regulations in the US and Europe are far different than in the same markets in other parts of the world. Chinese and Russian traders are not subject to the same set of rules. In many markets, including precious metals, they can have even more dominant positions than JP Morgan at times.

Spoofing in markets is an art. As the head of a major global trading desk in New York and London in the late 1980s and 1990s, I cannot even count how many times the Russian or the Chinese lined up the markets with light buying and orders to buy at lower prices before slamming sales and canceling resting orders to buy to push markets lower or doing the opposite to move prices higher. I have seen this activity in gold, silver, and a host of commodities throughout my career. Moreover, large pools of capital from most of the world's leading traders and hedge funds have also been spoofing for decades. The activity I witnessed throughout my career make the descriptions in the indictments a joke. In their defense, the traders will likely argue that without spoofing, they would be at a competitive disadvantage. The activities of others in a global market play by a different set of rules and are beyond the reach of the US and European regulators and crime fighters. However, that does not condone the behavior from a legal perspective.

Spoofing is illegal, but it can be a gray area. And, it is a lot more widespread in a host of markets than most market participants realize. It is a challenge to make an activity illegal when competing with others who are beyond the reach of the law.

Spoofing amounts to market manipulation. When a trader battles other traders in the market to protect his or her institution and its shareholders is that manipulation or is that prudent and ethical business activity? This question and others are likely to be the complicated issues that a jury will need to consider. Spoofing is illegal, but the actions and intent of the traders could be more complicated than the indictment outlines.

No vast conspiracy to depress prices, but bad behavior to manipulate them - do the charges and potential punishment fit the crime?

The indictments of three traders from JP Morgan and the likelihood of more down the road will only fuel the silver conspiracy crowd. The thirst for validation that a big hand has prevented their long positions from reaching $100 per ounce or higher remains insatiable. The ah-ha moment has arrived, but the charges only deal with short-term spoofing and a conspiracy to spoof. The bottom line is that the indictments reveal no vast plot to undermine the price of silver. Bad behavior is the subject of CFTC and Department of Justice actions, not a conspiracy to keep the price of silver low.

When it comes to the short-term manipulation of prices, there is not a level playing field. If found guilty as charged, Mr. Nowak, Smith, and Jordan face harsh penalties and could lose their precious freedom. Their reputations are destroyed as the accusation is a conviction in the minds of many. However, taking a look at the case against the three begets more than a few questions.

If Warren Buffett, Carl Icahn, Ray Dalio, Paul Tudor Jones, George Soros, Ray Dalio, or a host of other high-profile financial gurus make a statement and the market price of an asset they own moves higher, is that manipulation? If Amazon decides to enter a business and crush the competition because of its sheer size and access to capital, is that monopolistic and manipulative? In the oil market, competing against OPEC or other cartels around the globe puts the US and European traders at a competitive disadvantage unless they step outside of legal boundaries. Since the US is the world's leading oil producer these days, do we wish to cede power to a cartel that is illegal under US anti-trust laws and blatantly fixes prices?

The case against the JP Morgan traders is complicated and raises more than a few issues when it comes to competing on a level playing field in the global marketplace. At the same time, it raises questions when it comes to the activities of others who are often immune to the long arm of the law. The charges are vast, the penalties severe, and the potential punishment and ruination of lives and livelihoods may not fit the bad behavior under the penal code. Is there a two-tier system Do Nowak, Smith, Jordan, and others that will be charged find themselves on the bottom end of a two-tiered system?

Aggressive trading versus illegal trading in an environment that has changed - the one thing I have in common with the conspiracy theorists

One of the charges in the indictment was that the traders executed positions against complicated barrier options. The motivation was to prevent the financial institution from suffering an economic loss. A trader's job is to make profits and minimize losses. Therefore, is taking action to avoid or mitigate a loss manipulation or part of their duties and the mission of the job?

Competing in a global marketplace is a complex issue, which could be the basis of a defense. The traders at JP Morgan and other financial institutions were aggressive, and the indictments charge they stepped outside of the boundaries of the law. Following the law is a moral and ethical imperative. However, traders are under constant pressure to provide a return for shareholders and the exploit franchise value. This case will be fascinating, and at its core, it is a question of if there is a level playing field. In the post-2008 environment, regulations have increased, and the rules in many markets changed. Illegal activity in one part of the world is a standard operating procedure in others. However, the law is objective. The traders learned their craft long before markets changed. They could be guilty of not changing with the rules. However, the larger question is if those rules, regulations, and laws put the institution at an unfair disadvantage in the global marketplace. Moreover, if the laws apply to some and not others, are they objective?

Meanwhile, the volume of voices of those citing vast conspiracy in the silver market will rise as they will feel a particular vindication that puts the wind behind the sails of their theory. The bottom line is that silver goes higher when there are more buyers than sellers and lower when sellers overwhelm buyers.

These days, the one thing I can agree upon with the theorists is that silver is back in bullish mode. However, it has nothing to do with JP Morgan or spoofing. Gold broke out to the upside in June in the next leg of a bull market that started in the early 2000s. Falling interest rates make precious metals more attractive as they have a long history as stores of value. Falling rates have caused the value of fiat currencies around the world to depreciate. I believe the current correction in the gold and silver markets is a buying opportunity.

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) states:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on November 15, 1961 and is domiciled in Canada. Source: Yahoo Finance

CEF has net assets of $2.857 billion and trades an average of 687,071 shares each day. The price of gold rallied by 23.2% from the April low to the early September high. The price of silver rallied from $14.245 during the week of May 28 to a high at $19.54 during the week of September 3, a rise of 37.2%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that when silver and gold prices took off to the highs, CEF rose from $12.03 on May 21 to $15.55 per share on September 4 per share for a gain of 29.3% which was within one percent of a blended performance return for gold and silver futures over the period.

I remain bullish on the prospects for the gold and silver markets. When it comes to last week's indictments and future charges against others who have stepped outside the line of the law, the case may not be the slam-dunk that the DOJ presents. The prosecution record of the Department of Justice has not been good when cases go to trial.

From reading the documents, my opinion is that the regulator and DOJ have overcharged the traders. If they plead or are found guilty, bans from the industry and fines have precedents. Lengthy jail sentences will raise the issue of a two-tiered system of justice. The DOJ seems to be taking a leap of faith like the conspiracy theorists in the silver market that continue to point to the big hand of manipulation to push price lower. The saga will continue. The outcome will tell us a lot about if all are treated fairly under the law or if a group of special privileged high-profile characters operate under a different set of rules.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold and silver