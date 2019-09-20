T2 Biosystems Reborn

Shares exploded to the upside, but if I am right, the long-term uptrend has barely begun.

At the same time, the financial clouds that were over the company's stock have begun to disappear.

The BARDA and Premier contracts, along with NTAP, will accelerate the development of the company's pipeline.

On my previous article on T2 Biosystems (TTOO), I said my next article would be about putting some numbers together and coming up with a possible price target, based on the information I wrote in that article. However, since then, we have a lot of new developments, so I thought commenting on these is more important.

On September the 10th, after the trading session, a barrage of news came out that literally transformed the company and its share price overnight.

For starters, the company announced it was awarded a "Breakthrough Technology Contract" with Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). The company "is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 165,000 other providers and organizations".

In a nutshell, this deal will help T2 introduce its products to a wide variety of potential customers that will lead to sales and higher revenue. I see it as an extension of T2's marketing arm. In any case, it is always good to partner with someone who has such a broad clientele.

The second piece of good news was that the company announced it has restructured its Term Loan Agreement with CRG Servicing LLC.

The key updates of the restructured agreement include (from the press release):

Extending the interest-only payment period by one year so that principal payments will commence beginning in March 2022 instead of March 2021.

Reducing the minimum revenue targets for 2019-2022 to levels that are below the company's current financial forecast. For any shortfall to achieving the minimum revenue targets, the company has the right to pay double the amount of any shortfall as an acceleration of principal payments (unchanged from existing structure).

For starters, principal payments are set to commence about 3 years from now. Yes, that is more than enough time for the company to be cash flow positive to be able to service the loan agreement. However, please note that it probably will not need to do so. If the company's financial position after 3 years is much better, it will simply refinance the loan with much better terms.

And while I was never really worried much about this agreement, the restructuring nevertheless takes a lot of pressure off the company. As part of the deal, the company issued CRG an additional 568,291 warrants at a strike price of $1.55 exercisable prior to September 9, 2029, and also reduced the exercise price of the previously issued 528,958 warrants to $1.55 at any time prior to December 30, 2026. I would say it's a small price to pay for insurance.

The BARDA agreement

The third and most important announcement was that the company was awarded a milestone-based contract with a potential value of up to $69M from BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority).

The contract will:

1) Finance the development of the new extended T2Bacteria panel that will cover 99% of all blood-borne infections and will include pan-Gram positive and pan-Gram negative results for over 250 species (for more information, please read my previous article on this). In addition, funding will also further develop the company's T2Resistance panel to cover antibiotic resistant threats identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2) Fund the development of a bio-threat panel that will detect biothreat pathogens direct from blood, including threats such as B. anthracis, F. tularensis, Burkholderia spp., Y. pestis, R. prowazekii, and toxin genes. I consider this a defense contract that could be worth billions in the future.

3) Further develop the company's T2Dx instrument to a much higher throughput.

Please note this is the largest diagnostic contract ever funded by BARDA, which is a huge thumbs-up for the technology and the company. The agreement will provide funding for development of all 3 panels all the way through to regulatory submission for FDA approval.

When asked by an analyst how to think about cost-sharing, the company said it ranges between 50%-50% and 75%-25% (the 75% being BARDA). So, for the most part, BARDA is paying between 50% to 75% for the cost of development, which also includes administrative costs.

The new T2Dx instrument

In the conference call that followed the announcements, Mark Anthony from Canaccord Genuity asked about the new T2Dx instrument. CEO John McDonough answered saying:

Yes. So it was in our development but at a very low level because of the way it was being funded. In fact, we have a prototype of that high-throughput instrument that we've developed. And I'd rather not get into the specs on the throughput, but -- at all at this early stage. But the right way to think about it is if, in fact, this product replaces blood cultures to gold standard, then you've got to be able to run 5,000 to 10,000 tests in a year off of a single instrument. It needs to be really easy to do. And so that's the way we're thinking about the development of this instrument and the types of capabilities that it will have. And I will keep in mind that this high-throughput instrument won't just be capable of running sepsis products, it will be able to run Lyme disease test and any other products that we developed here at T2 as well. So it's a generic platform and not a specific sepsis.

First of all, this new instrument will have about 3-5 times higher throughput than the current T2 instrument. If the average panel will cost about $150, then the average revenue per machine could potentially reach between $750,000 and $1.5M per year.

The company currently has 107 machines placed or contracted to be placed. So, in theory, when the new T2Resistance & T2Bacteria panels will be available, together with the new instrument and the Lyme Panel and the other panels in the pipeline, at the midpoint, these 100 machines alone have the potential for $100M in revenue.

The company also said it already has a prototype of the new T2Dx instrument. This means a lot of the initial R&D is already done, and it's simply a matter of fine-tune engineering to come up with the final version.

Also, please note that the T2Dx is not specific to sepsis, but a generic platform that will perform many types of test, including the T2 Resistance panel, the T2Lyme panel, T2Candida panel, and the T2Candida Auris in the future.

And as per the agreement with BARDA to develop a panel for the detection of biothreat pathogens proved, the implications of the technology go far beyond the hospital setting. So, in the future, I expect the pipeline of the company to have products that we cannot even imagine today.

The T2 Bacteria panel will become the gold standard for blood-borne infections

Please note the company's goal is to place about 1000 instruments in the future. But even 1,000 T2Dx instruments will not be enough to cover demand. The company estimates that, every year, about 20M blood cultures are performed in the U.S. for sepsis purposes alone.

Even if the company places 1,000 instruments that will only use the T2Bacteria panel and nothing else, this means that the instruments in place, fully ramped, at an average of 5,000 tests per year will only be able to cover about 25% of the total demand for blood cultures in the U.S. So, longer term, the need for the company's T2Dx instrument will prove conservative by today's estimations.

Today, T2 is not used as the first line of defense against sepsis. But when doctors, hospitals, and national healthcare systems realize the T2Bacteria will cover over 99% of the most common pathogens that cause sepsis, then the T2 will be the first and foremost line of defense.

This is because blood cultures cannot compare to the sensitivity, specificity, and the speed of T2. So, in the future, hospitals will test for sepsis directly from a T2 and bypass blood cultures and other diagnostic platforms. When that happens, the TXDx needs to be able to perform thousands of tests per instrument fast and easy.

So, making an instrument that can perform up to 10,000 tests a year is essential, when hospitals in the future replace blood cultures with the T2Bacteria panel.

Another reason why the T2Bacteria will become the gold standard is because knowing you do not have sepsis is just as important as knowing you do. Below is a great, spot-on comment from my previous article:

Great article George. There's another, even bigger, benefit to having such high coverage of species in the new expanded panel. T2 Bacteria has a very high specificity of around 95 - 99%, once they release this new expanded panel physicians will be able to confidently say that a negative T2 test means there's no infection. Then they can deescalate antibiotic therapy, and that's a huge HUGE benefit. Only 10% of patients suspected of sepsis actually have an infection, 90% do not. The time it takes to validate a negative blood culture is much longer than for a positive one, 4 to 6 days is not unusual because you have wait long enough to be sure nothing will grow. Often a negative blood culture is followed by another blood culture and another wait, just be sure. All this time the patient is on empiric antibiotic therapy risking, liver damage, the development of antibiotic resistant strains, and incurring huge expenses. Not to mention a quick T2 negative redirects the physician's efforts toward finding the real cause of the illness. Being able to rule out sepsis in 3 -5 hours using T2's expanded panel is just a complete game changer. For 90% of patient's presenting with symptoms of sepsis, it reduces the risk of the hospital hosting resistant bacteria, reduces the instance of patient's hosting resistant bacteria, reduces patient mortality and morbidity due to exposure to high levels of antibiotics and saves a ton of money.

NTAP reimbursement will probably continue for 2-3 years

The recent CMS approval for an NTAP (New Technology Add-on Payment) for the T2Bacteria is probably the best catalysts for hospitals to incorporate the T2Dx instrument and make use of the T2Bacteria panel.

The initial approval covers the year 2020, but when asked about the expiration date by an analyst from the conference call, CEO John McDonough answered:

The NTAP program runs year to year. And it typically is in place for 2 to 3 years for new technologies.

So, the subsidy from CMS will probably continue for at least 2 years, and perhaps 3. This will be a huge boost to revenue for the company for a long time to come. And the biggest boost to revenue will be when the new extended T2Bacteria panel becomes available, because it will be an additional reason why T2 will become the gold standard for detecting blood-borne infections.

In a followup question from an analyst, CEO John McDonough had this to say, pertaining to how broad NTAP reimbursements might be:

Number two on NTAP covers CMS patients specifically, which represents about 50% of all patients that are presenting in hospitals in the United States. We also know though that the private payers historically have picked all NTAP patients. So we expect that over some reasonable period of time, we're going to see much more than 50% of patients being eligible to pick up those incremental reimbursements. That number probably, over time, is going to get up over 90%.

So, in other words, in the short future, perhaps up to 90% of insurance companies will also provide reimbursement for using the T2Bacteria panel. It doesn't get any better than this people.

Cash burn and the need for additional capital

The company said that the BARDA agreement will reduce cash burn to less than $8M by the end of the year. The question is, is this enough for the company to avoid additional dilution by drawing on the recent facilities put in place?

The answer is probably yes. As per a previous comment that I made a while ago, I said that if 2020 guidance is delivered, the company will not need additional capital. My models incorporated a cash burn of $11M per quarter.

So, if the company reduces cash burn to $8M or less, then the chances of the need for additional capital become even less. However, a lot will depend on the total revenue of the company for 2020.

If we spread out the BARDA agreement over 3 years, the average revenue from BARDA comes out to about $23M per year. If the company for 2020 is able to match this with another $23M in revenue, then total revenue for 2020 will be somewhere around $45M. In my opinion, this should be enough to carry the company financially forward without the need for additional capital.

However, even if we assume the company will need capital, dilution might be negligible. In other words, it's a function of where TTOO shares will be at the time. If by the middle of 2020 or early 2021, the company needs money and shares are around $10 or more, obviously, it will be a very small price to pay.

In any case, while I do not rule out 100% the need for additional funding, the recent news and catalysts will put a lot of upward pressure on shares, thus minimizing dilution if it happens in the future.

Also, the BARDA contract will accelerate development on all fronts. While I do not know exactly what that means in terms of timing for the extended T2Bacteria panel and the new T2Dx instrument, I am still modeling the T2Lyme panel to get FDA approval in 2020, and perhaps, the T2Resistance panel.

If these two milestones are delivered upon, then additional funding will not be an issue under any circumstance. On the one hand, revenue will skyrocket every quarter, and second, the company can always refinance from another source at a fraction of the cost.

Bottom line

The way investors should be looking at T2 is not what the company will do next quarter, or even over the next year. The way to look at T2 is what the big picture is.

And the big picture is that, over the next 2-3 years, T2's technology will replace blood cultures as the gold standard for detecting blood-borne infections.

I repeat, the future extended T2Bacteria panel will replace blood cultures as the gold standard for blood-borne infections and will bring the company billions in revenue. Investors should value TTOO shares not on the revenue the company will do next quarter, but in 3-5 years from now.

The BARDA and Premier contracts, along with NTAP, will accelerate the development of the company's pipeline, while at the same time solidify the balance sheet.

These agreements provide the company a government endorsement and industry support that I have never seen before.

These developments will not only open doors for the company but will provide a much faster time to market than previously possible. So, while adoption is still happening at a snail's pace, at some point in the future, adoption and revenue will be spiking on monthly basis, and the market will be valuing TTOO shares with a multiple unlike anything we have ever seen before.

Yes, the company has been through some very hard times, and for a short while, it seemed it might not make it. However, the recent developments have changed everything, and the future looks very bright.

On my next article, I will attempt to put together some numbers and come up with a revenue model based on new developments. And I can tell you from now, the numbers seem unbelievable even to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.