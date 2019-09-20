Alaska Air Standing Out A Bit, Though Far From Fully-Valued

The last three months have been a little kinder to Alaska Air (ALK), as the shares have outperformed its peer group by close to 10%. Deciding on the “why” for such a short-term move is always dicey, but I would like to think that maybe Alaska Air is finally getting a little credit for its strong ongoing execution, even in the face of growing concerns about excess industry capacity late in 2019 and into 2020.

Although I’m considered about the potential impact of a combination of less industry-wide discipline on capacity and a slowing U.S. economy, I believe Alaska Air is still trading below its fair value. If long-term revenue growth around 5% with high single-digit FCF margins, and/or a forward EBITDAR multiple of 6x, are credible inputs, these shares remain undervalued below $80.

Continuing Execution

Looking back at the second quarter results, and including the recent information about August performance, it is clear to me that Alaska Air management continues to execute well relative to a fairly conservative plan (or at least conservative guidance).

Passenger revenue rose almost 6% in the second quarter, with pricing making up about 5% (revenue passenger miles increased a bit more than 1%), as Alaska Air delivered the best year-over-year performance in seven years. The load factor was slightly better than in the year-ago quarter, and the company reported unit revenue growth in nine of its 11 regions (representing 88% of overall capacity). The negative outliers were the West Coast-Hawaii routes, where increased capacity from Southwest (LUV) and aggressive pricing is a challenge, and the Lower 48-Alaska routes, where Alaska is also seeing meaningful competitive capacity growth.

With the recent update regarding August performance, management raised its RASM guidance from +2% to +5% to +3% to +5%; management had initially guided for +2% to +5% for the second quarter, and still managed to slightly beat that. Supply was up a bit more than 4% in August, with a modest (30bp) increase in load factor. Alaska Air also reduced its fuel cost projections, though I’ll be curious to see how that plays out since the attack on the Saudi oil fields.

Looking again at the second quarter results, Alaska Air is not only doing a good job of filling its planes (the load factor was over 86%), but running them quite efficiently. With the impact of new labor agreements, salary and benefit costs rose 4%, while fuel costs were basically flat as the economic cost of fuel on a per gallon basis declined about 1%. With good cost control, EBITDAR rose 22% (margin expanded by 320bp) and operating income rose 30% (margin expanded by 300bp).

Further Refinements On The Way

The managements of certain industrial companies like Danaher (DHR) place a high premium on the concept of continuous business improvement, and management at all levels of the business is expected to identify ongoing opportunities to reduce costs and/or improving operating efficiency. Although it is an apples-to-oranges comparison, I believe you could say something similar about Alaska Air, as management seems to always be looking for ways to optimize the business.

Management recently announced scheduling changes that will see the company curtail some routes from California to the East Coast and Midwest, while adding capacity between California and the Pacific Northwest. This looks to me like normal rebalancing to respond to competitive capacity moves and maximize revenue. Still, I was a little surprised to see Alaska Air shift its San Francisco-RDU route to a seasonal footing, as this route is one of the 10 highest-revenue routes at RDU (generating about $50 million a year in revenue, or about 0.5% of Alaska Air’s revenue).

Management also announced labor agreements with two more unions (technicians and machinists). While these agreements will lead to higher labor costs, Alaska Air has done a good job since the Virgin deal of integrating the workforces and maintaining labor peace at a reasonable cost.

Management also announced that it is about one-quarter through the process of retrofitting its fleet interiors to include more premium seating and a denser seat layout. The company has also largely completed its upgrades/retrofits for WiFi service.

The next major project is going to be the upgrading of Alaska Air’s revenue management systems. The current system uses 20-year old technology, and the company has tapped Amadeus IT (OTCPK:AMADY) for the job. Once complete, the upgrade should automate more of Alaska Air’s pricing and improve its origin & destination (or O&D) pricing capabilities, allowing for more profitable dynamic pricing decisions.

The Outlook

As I’ve written in the past in reference to Alaska Air, one of the challenges in approaching this stock is the history of the industry in which it operates. The last three to five years have seen an unprecedented level of responsible behavior among airline competitors, allowing for an unusually good stretch of industry performance.

Now the market seems to be more cautious as to the odds that that will continue. Capacity has definitely been increasing, and investors can look at the fare discounting going on in the West Coast-Hawaii routes as a warning of what may be coming to more routes across the industry. On top of that, re-certification of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX could lead to further capacity expansion; at least some of the better performance at airlines like Alaska Air this year can probably be attributed to lower-than-expected capacity additions caused by the delayed deliveries of 737 MAX jets to airlines. Add in a slowing U.S. economy, and I can understand the concerns.

I’m fairly confident that Alaska Air can generate mid-single-digit long-term annualized revenue growth, but it is certainly plausible that individual years will be weaker than that; while Alaska Air has been exceeded its guidance for revenue growth, I won’t rule out a slowdown in 2020. That said, management has also shown it can quickly adjust capacity and costs as needed, and I think capacity-driven fears about how the industry will perform in 2020 may be giving too little credit to Alaska Air’s company-specific opportunities, including revenue maximization initiatives like saver fares, segmentation, and ancillary fees.

I continue to value Alaska Air on the basis of modeling assumptions that ultimately lead to a long-term annualized revenue growth estimate of just under 5% and adjusted FCF margins of between 7.5% and 9.5%. Alaska Air’s long-term average margin is around 7.2%, so there is some downside risk here if margins decline more toward the long-term average. Based on discounted free cash flow and a 6x multiple to forward EBITDAR, I arrive at a fair value for Alaska Air shares in the low $80’s.

The Bottom Line

Alaska Air remains undervalued, but the airline sector isn’t really in favor and that is a factor for investors to consider. I can see Alaska Air as a solid buy-and-hold candidate (strange as that still feels to say about any airline), and I still believe the Street is not giving this company/stock its full due.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.