Yangarra Resources: High Tech Growth Pace At An Oil Company Price

Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) just reported another strong quarter despite the annual Spring Breakup. Production increased a brisk 9% over the first quarter production levels. Management had taken advantage of weak service pricing to front end load the capital budget. This led to the unusual strong production growth when many companies decrease activities until the Spring Breakup is over and roads can handle industry activity again. Normally, the second quarter is the weakest comparison for Canadian companies. This time around, that was not the case.

Oil industry fundamentals appear to be somewhat detached from the current pricing action of oil. As such, a company such as this one with unusually low production costs as well as total all in costs can expand during times of pricing weakness. When oil prices again become more attached to fundamentals, this company will most likely grow faster. That is not a bad prospect in an industry with a lot of debt-laden companies and failed business models.

Second Quarter Results

The second quarter's results were a far cry from the stock price action. This company managed some stellar cash flow numbers despite the wobbling price of oil.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Yangarra Resources Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

If you annualized the quarterly cash flow per share, that annual number is comfortably more than half the share price. The company stock price therefore trades at less than two times cash flow per share. The enterprise value remains below four times cash flow per share. That is even though this is one very rapidly growing producer that is solidly profitable and has been for a couple of years.

Well Profitability

This company has some of the most profitable wells in the industry. On top of that, these wells are relatively cheap to drill. So, production expansion can be accomplished without a lot of capital. In the meantime, cash flow builds rapidly to reinvest for even more profits.

Source: Yangarra Resources August 2019, Investor Presentation

The Cardium has long been a productive part of the Canadian oil industry. It was actually in decline until the new completion techniques revolutionized a very old play and the Cardium began a comeback. This company is one of the beneficiaries of the new technology. As such, management is able to grow the company during periods of price weakness (like the fourth quarter of 2018) and still report positive earnings.

Now, with oil prices bouncing around at higher levels, the cash flow is on solid ground, and the company will manage the capital budget flexibly. However, the profit numbers shown above and the rates of return on wells drilled should ensure rapid and profitable company growth under a wide variety of industry scenarios. After all, being able to report profits in the fourth quarter of 2018 was an accomplishment that few Canadian companies could claim.

Stock Price Action

Despite all the accomplishments, Mr. Market could care less.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 19, 2019

Clearly, the market is expecting a disaster from this company. Yet earnings continue to climb. Should earnings continue to climb with the production this year, then this company now trades for less than two times expected fiscal year earnings.

This shows that the Canadian discount has gone to absurd valuations. This company manages to negotiate the Canadian headwinds profitably and the market does not care. The stock was actually a good bargain at higher prices.

Despite the price action since then, the fundamentals have not changed any. In fact, rising production has actually improved the fundamentals. Total long-term debt is now less than 2 times cash flow. That is an investment grade ratio for far larger companies. There are a lot more profits and growth in sight despite the market price action.

There is an old saying that the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent. This stock may be an interesting take on that saying. It would be hard to imagine getting hurt by losing a lot of money when the stock trades for less than two times annual earnings projected and more future growth is in the picture. This is one company that probably would not slow down under a variety of lower oil price scenarios. Any oil price increases would probably cause management to add another rig.

Operating Costs

Needless to say, this company has some of the lowest operating costs for a producing company on the North American continent. Most of the lower cost producers have a heavier gas production percentage.

Source: Yangarra Resources August 2019, Investor Presentation

Source: Yangarra Resources Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

This company generally maintains the all-in costs at less than C$30 per BOE. Given the relatively weak Canadian dollar, those low breakeven costs are extremely competitive. This company will be a survivor in even some very extreme circumstances. The company has plenty of acreage to drill for years. Plus, there are additional intervals that have not yet been explored. Those intervals could provide even more future opportunity.

Summary

Sometimes, Mr. Market goes to some extremes when deciding what is interesting and what is not worth owning at any price. In this case, the market clearly does not care about some very good prospects. There are times when a panic attitude forms and the whole market dumps an industry regardless of prospects. That gives wise investors the ability and time to add good strong companies to the portfolio at bargain prices.

Yangarra should continue to grow production at least 20% a year for the foreseeable future. That type of growth rate is seldom seen outside the high tech industry. But low-cost companies can do just that.

There is always the risk that the company could lose its low cost status in the future or that key members of the management team could leave or pass away. But right now, this company has a solid competitive advantage in the industry that will probably provide years of growth and above-average profitability. At some point, this company could well become an acquisition candidate. This company has what many buyers look for. Management has above-average profitability and growth rates with little or no problems. The assimilation process would be seamless for a potential buyer. In the meantime, waiting for that acquisition could be very profitable from current prices.

