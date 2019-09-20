The Most Deceiving Chart For Stock Investors

Young investors should lower expectations, and older investors should take active steps to improve retirement viability.

High stock valuations and low bond yields increase the chance that future returns will be low.

We've all seen a chart like this:

Most interpret it as meaning that the longer you own stocks (SPY), the more average your return becomes.

While it's correct to say that the probability of losing money decreases the longer you invest…

…that doesn't mean the range of outcomes shrinks:

Source: Alpha Architect

The Big Impact of Small Differences

Small return differences magnify over time. The long-term narrowing of the first graph conceals the huge range of outcomes.

I've recreated the first graph showing results for an initial $100,000 invested in the S&P 500:

The bar to the far right is the difference between running out of money in retirement and leaving a sizeable estate.

Long-Term Return Outlook

Stock valuations and bond yields can tell us if future returns will likely be near the higher or lower end of historical ranges.

The graph below shows the relationship between starting valuations and yields (x-axis) compared to future returns (y-axis) of a portfolio 60% in U.S. stocks (VTI) and 40% in 10-year Treasury bonds (IEF).

Basically, stocks are richly valued and/or bonds have low yields when dots are in the lower left.

The dashed vertical line is where we currently stand. Valuations are typically discussed in the context of future 10-year returns, but it surprised me to see the strong correlation to 20- and even 30-year returns.

As Jake at EconomPic said, "Time itself may not be a solution to the valuation challenge."

What's the Solution?

The actionable takeaway of all this depends on how old you are. Younger investors have less to be worried about. They're less sensitive to initial valuations since they will make many portfolio contributions over time.

That said, I think there's a potential behavioral risk brewing for younger investors. Millennials expect 11% per year over the next decade and stocks are priced to deliver maybe half of that. What do people do when disappointed by the market? They throw in the towel.

Stock ownership is correlated to future returns. People tend to be fully invested at market tops and abandon stocks after they've fallen:

Source: Blue Mountain Capital

Investors are heavily influenced by their first decade or so in the market. The best thing young investors can do is readjust their expectations, recognize the range of historical return outcomes, and not let a bad decade derail their entire investing life.

Older investors are more sensitive to initial valuations since they're no longer adding to their portfolio. Retirement plan success has a lot to do with the first few years of returns, called sequence risk, and the current return outlook for those retiring soon isn't great.

There are three solutions. The first is to withdraw less money from your portfolio. This is unrealistic for some, but if you have the flexibility to do so, a lower withdrawal rate massively improves retirement success rates. The second is to pursue strategies that minimize sequence risk like trend following or potentially alpha-generating strategies like factor investing. The third solution is to reduce fees. A previous post showed just how much investors are losing due to high management costs and fund fees.

Summary

The dollar range of return outcomes widens over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data for the best and worst return graphs is from DQYDJ: dqydj.com/... Data for the percent chance of positive results is from Ben Carlson: awealthofcommonsense.com/... CAPE data is from multpl (www.multpl.com/...), 10-year Treasury yield and returns are from Laurens Swinkels (eur.figshare.com/...), and future U.S. stock returns are from FRED (fred.stlouisfed.org/...). Data for the starting yields and future returns graph starts in 1971. All returns shown include dividend reinvestment, and are hypothetical, simulated, and not an indicator of future results.