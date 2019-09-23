Action In The Crude Oil Market - More To Come

The calm of the summer months in the Middle East ended last weekend as drones strategically struck at the heart of Aramco's oilfields in Saudi Arabia. After several incidents in and around the Straits of Hormuz, things went quiet, for a few short weeks.

The recent departure of John Bolton from the Trump administration raised hopes that a meeting between President Trump and the leadership of Iran could occur. French President Macron worked on setting the stage for a sit down at the G7 meeting. As National Security Director, Mr. Bolton was a hardliner when it comes to Iran, North Korea, Russia, and other problematic nations around the world. When he left or was fired two weeks ago, the price of crude oil fell as the market believed that negotiations over a new nuclear nonproliferation agreement were in the works.

At the same time, the market began buzzing about another attempt by the Saudis to sell shares in their crown jewel, Saudi Aramco. The Crown Prince believes that the valuation of the oil company is around $2 trillion. Some hungry bankers licking their chops at the prospects of a massive IPO seemed to be looking at a value of around the $1.5 trillion level.

As the droned hit the oil fields and half of the Saudi production went offline, the hopes of a détente or an IPO seemed to go up in flames with the energy commodity.

I had been writing that the risk of a price spike is on the upside since the tensions increased between the US and Iran. At the start of last week, the price of Brent and WTI crude oil exploded to the upside over supply concerns after the attacks.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) is a bullish tool that replicated twice the price action in the WTI futures market. Since the problems with Iran are not going away any time soon, UCO could be a useful instrument to consider on any price dips over the coming weeks.

A range gives way on the upside as the shorts scramble

Since late May, the nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract settled into a trading range with bullish and bearish factors pulling the price in opposite directions.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the expiring October NYMEX futures contract shows, the price traded in a range from $50.50 $60.93 from May 24 through September 13. Increasing US production, which recently rose to a new record high at 12.5 million barrels per day weighed on the price of the energy commodity. Moreover, the trade war between the US and China that weighs on the Chinese economy and threatens a global recession was another bearish factor for the oil market. Meanwhile, Iran had been lurking in the background as a potential catalyst for higher prices, but over the weeks leading up to September 14, the waters around the Straits of Hormuz had calmed.

On Saturday morning, when the global oil markets were not open for business seventeen drones inflicted lots of damage to Aramco's production. Some estimates are that the attack took out 6% of world supplies. October NYMEX futures closed on September 13 at $54.82 per barrel. On Sunday evening, the price opened at $61.48 per barrel, $6.66 higher and rose to a high at $63.38, 15.6% higher. The gains in the nearby November Brent futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange were even higher since Brent is the benchmark pricing mechanism for Middle Eastern crude oil.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the price of WTI NYMEX November futures minus November Brent futures shows, the Brent premium closed at $5.37 on the day before the attacks. Last week, the premium for Brent rose to a high at $7.41 and was at the $6.14 level on September 20. The Brent-WTI spread often serves as a barometer of political risk in the Middle East.

The first spike from Iran

Iran had been the most significant bullish factor when it comes to the oil market since the US walked away from the nuclear nonproliferation agreement in 2018 and slapped sanctions on the theocracy in Teheran. The temperature rose earlier this year when the US would not extend exemptions to eight countries buying crude oil from the Iranians in a move to put further pressure on the leadership.

A series of provocations including attacks on a handful of oil tankers making their way through the Straits of Hormuz, target practice on drones by the US and Iran, and stray missiles flying into Saudi sovereign territory were signs of rising tensions. The attack on Saudi oil production took the pressures to another level. The price spike to the upside at the start of last week could be the start of a far more volatile oil market over the coming days and weeks. The US and Saudi Arabia have not yet responded to the attacks aside from additional sanctions. Iran has warned that any retaliation will lead to war.

President Rouhani made a promise

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the attack on Saudi oil fields was "an act of war." President Rouhani of Iran had made a promise months ago. He said that any action to prevent Iran from selling petroleum to its customers around the globe would cause Iran to take action to prevent its neighbors in the region from servicing their customers.

Saudi Arabia and Iran's conflict has many fronts across the Middle East. The war in Yemen is a proxy battle between the two nations. The Saudi blockade of Qatar was prompted by the tiny nation's relations with Teheran. Iran and Saudi Arabia have not been coexisting in the region as each wish to expand their spheres of influence. Meanwhile, the issue gets more complicated, given the close relations between the US and Saudi Arabia and Russia and Iran.

Iran had been the supportive factor for the crude oil market that prevented the price from falling below the $50 level over the summer. Now that the temperature in the region has risen dramatically, we should expect higher lows in the oil market and the potential for other price spikes to the upside has increased.

The Saudis will want blood

The Saudis do not have much patience for dissent or any challenge to the Royal Family's authority. The murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi embassy in Turkey in late 2018 was a sign of the lack of toleration of the Saudi government and Crown Prince MbS. Khashoggi, a Saudi national and Washington Post correspondent, was critical of the Royal Family and it cost him his life in what was a gruesome murder.

At the same time, dissidents in Saudi Arabia are routinely put to death in public executions. Therefore, there is little patience for the latest attack on the output that fuels the Saudi economy. Meanwhile, it was only during the prior week when the Saudis replaced their oil minister and began plans for another attempt at an IPO of Aramco. However, the attack added another clear and present danger for investors when it comes to buying Aramco shares. The assault likely shaved a significant chunk off the valuation of the world's biggest and most profitable company. The attack did more than disrupt the world's oil supplies; it hit the Saudis in the pocketbook when it comes to the plans for an IPO that would increase the size of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. In his Vision 2030, Crown Prince and future King Mohammed bid Salman seeks to diversify the nation's economy away from oil dependence. Ironically, he needs those oil revenues to fund the diversification program. The latest attack was an Iranian message to the future King and his past behavior suggest he will want blood and revenge.

UCO on dips in the oil market

Saudi Arabia and Iran are not making peace any time soon. The tensions between the US and Iran date back to the late 1970s and the Islamic Revolution when the leadership took US hostages. Moreover, the theocracy in Iran continues to believe the US is the world's "Great Satan" and pledges to destroy Israel at every opportunity. The sanctions that are choking the Iranian economy could cause another revolution in the nation, or they could cement the theocracy's resolve leading to more provocative actions. After last week's attacks, the potential for peace and negotiations diminished.

After trading up to a high at $63.38 on September 16, the nearby contract closed at the end of last week at just over the $58 per barrel level. Since Iran is not going away any time soon, buying dips in the oil market could be the optimal approach to the market over the coming days, weeks, and perhaps months.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product is a double-leveraged product that attempts to replicate twice the percentage price move in the NYMEX futures market. The most recent top holdings of the UCO product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO holds swaps with leading financial institutions and nearby futures contracts on NYMEX crude oil to create double leverage. UCO has net assets of $351.88 million, trades an average of 4.1 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.95%. The price of October crude oil futures moved from a low at $54.44 on September 13 to a high at $63.38 on September 16 or 16.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO moved from $16.76 to $21.99 per share or 31.2%. One thing to keep in mind is that the UCO product trades during hours when US equity markets are open. The oil market trades around the clock in the futures arena from Sunday through Friday evening each week. Price spikes can occur during off-hours in the stock market, which could create gaps in the UCO product. The SCO tool is a bearish instrument that offers an inverse performance to the UCO.

Based on the events in the Middle East, there is likely more action ahead for the price of crude oil as Iran, and Saudi Arabia will continue to be at each other's throats.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.