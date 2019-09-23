Natural Gas - A Dip To The Support Level

In early August, the bearish sentiment in the natural gas futures market peaked. After falling through the level of technical support at just above the $2.50 per MMBtu level in April, the price dropped to a low at $2.029, the lowest since 2016. Volatility returned to the natural gas market over the past year as the price rose to its highest price since 2014 last November when it traded to $4.929 per MMBtu. Those who follow my weekly pieces on the natural gas market on Seeking Alpha know that I like to go bargain hunting during the summer months in the options market. This August, I also began to trade the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product (GASL) from the long side as the summer came to an end.

Seasonality is a crucial factor in the natural gas market each year. The peak season runs from mid-November through March when inventories in storage around the US decline. The offseason from late March through early November is the time of the year when stockpiles build in preparation for the demand that comes during the cold winter months. The futures market on NYMEX reflects the anticipated price action over the coming months. With the price of the energy commodity probing above the $2.70 level last week, it is starting to look like it is winter mode. However, with eight weeks left in the injection season, we may experience another pullback. It may be a bit early for a sustained rally in the natural gas futures arena.

From Dorian to inventories to oil, it was all good news for natural gas

The natural gas market hit its low for the year on August 5 when the price of the nearby futures contract traded to $2.029 per MMBtu. The price bounced higher from that low but remained below its critical level of technical resistance at just above the $2.50 level until early September.

As the weekly chart highlights, during the first week of September, the price moved above its resistance level reaching its latest peak last week at $2.71 per MMBtu on the active month October futures contract.

The good news kept coming for the bulls over the past weeks. As Hurricane Dorian approached the US, buying emerged in the natural gas market. Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 and 2008 lifted the price of the energy commodity over $10 per MMBtu as the storms wreaked havoc along the Gulf of Mexico and devastated natural gas infrastructure. While Hurricane Dorian was a disaster for the Bahamas, the US avoided a direct hit of the Category Five storm. However, the price of natural gas continued to rise in its aftermath, which was a bullish sign for the energy commodity. As inventory injections began to grow at the end of the summer season, the price continued to post gains in another sign that the path of least resistance for the energy commodity was higher. The $2.53 level is now a pivot point for the nearby futures contract as we head towards the peak season for demand.

The weekly chart shows that the price momentum indicator has risen into overbought territory while relative strength is just above a neutral reading. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market has edged lower falling from the 1.364 million contract level in early August to 1.174 million at the end of last week. Those holding short positions likely scrambled for an exit to their risk positions as the price rose.

The winter is coming closer each week

The end of August and beginning of September is a sign that the summer season is over, and the winter is approaching. The realization that the peak season for demand is coming closer each day caused a change in sentiment in the natural gas futures arena.

In mid-November, the injection season will end, and the 2019/2020 withdrawal season will commence as inventories in storage around the US will begin to decline. Last year, inventories only reached a total of 3.247 trillion cubic feet, which was the lowest level in years. The low level of stocks going into the 2018/2019 peak season and a cold start to the winter season lifted the price of natural gas to its highest price since 2014 at just under the $5 per MMBtu level. This year, the level of stockpiles will be higher than last, but below the record levels seen in 2015 and 2016 when they rose to 4.009 and 4.047 trillion cubic feet respectively. The record levels in those years kept the pressure on the price of the energy commodity, which dropped to $1.611 per MMBtu in March 2016.

Stockpiles are rising slowly

On Thursday, September 19, the Energy Information Administration told the natural gas market that inventories rose by 84 billion cubic feet for the week ending on September 13. The report was in line with the market's expectations.

As the chart displays, the increase took the total level of stocks in storage to 3.103 trillion cubic feet, 14.5% above last year's level but still 2.4% below the five-year average for this time of the year.

There are now approximately eight weeks left in the injection season. Reaching last year's peak level is a no-brainer as an average of only 18 bcf in required. However, the 4.0 tcf level will be a challenge to reach as stocks will need to rise by an average of 112.2 bcf each week. The final amount of natural gas in storage will likely be around the 3.7 to 3.8 tcf level for the coming winter season. If temperatures are below average, they could decline rapidly and challenge the one tcf level before injections resume in March 2020.

Record production of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US has not caused inventories in storage to increase to a new record level. The offtake from LNG shipments has diverted a growing amount of the energy commodity from showing up in stockpiles, which is likely to continue. The upside potential for LNG exports to the rest of the world is substantial, which is ultimately supportive of the price of the energy commodity.

At the same time, the long-term picture is not all that clear when it comes to production. One of the leading candidates for President from the Democratic Party, Elizabeth Warren, has said she would ban fracking on day-one of her administration. An end to fracking would create a shortage of natural gas in the US and around the world, given the growing demand for the energy commodity.

Buying any dips into the next few months

On Thursday, September 19, the price of natural gas fell to the level of support at $2.53 per MMBtu and was trading at just above that price at the end of last week. The volatile natural gas market may probe below the $2.50 level, which is now a pivot price for the energy commodity. With the season of uncertainty on the horizon, buying price weakness and taking profits on strength could be the optimal strategy when it comes to the natural gas market. Natural gas is a commodity that moves higher and lower like few others. The combustible commodity often experiences periods of price explosions and implosions.

GASL has been a winner

I will use utilizing the futures and futures options markets on NYMEX for risk positions in the natural gas market over the coming weeks. The UGAZ and DGAZ triple leveraged ETN products can serve as short-term trading tools for intraday and overnight risk positions. However, I would not hold them too long because when the market goes against UGAZ and DGAZ the prices of the instruments evaporate quickly. Therefore, both a time and a price stop is required when approaching the natural gas market using the leveraged ETN products.

Over the recent weeks, I have been suggesting that the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product was an attractive tool to participate on the upside in natural gas-related companies. The top holdings of GASL include:

GASL has net assets of $26.36 million and trades an average of around 606,000 shares each day. GASL charges an expense ratio of 1.04%.

I had suggested the GASL product in late August when the price dropped below $9 per share.

As the chart shows, GASL rose from a low at $7.70 per share in late August to a high at $15.61 at the beginning of last week as the price of the leveraged product more than doubled in value. At $11.70 at the end of last week, the price has already begun to evaporate. Just like UGAZ and DGAZ, GASL is a product that is only appropriate for short-term risk positions on the long side of natural gas producer company shares.

Natural gas is coming into the time of the year where volatility is likely to increase. GASL, UGAZ, DGAZ, and the futures market are tools that will assist nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of the market position on the long and short side of the volatile energy commodity. I continue to be a buyer on dips of the products with a bias to the long side over the coming weeks.

