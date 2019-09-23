Renewable Energy: 100%+ Upside For This Misunderstood Renewable Energy Producer

Disclosure: The author of this paper is a private fund manager. At the time of its publication, funds and accounts managed by the author were long Renewable Energy Group (REGI). Such funds and accounts may buy and sell securities of REGI (and other companies mentioned in this paper), including by changing to short positions in REGI, both before and after the publication of this paper and without giving further notice to any party. The information set forth in this paper does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This paper represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this paper. This paper contains certain “forward-looking statements,” which may be identified by the use of such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “estimated,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “plan” and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This paper is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this paper and undertakes no duty to update its contents.

Renewable Energy Group (ticker: REGI) is a renewable diesel (“RD”) producer and biodiesel diesel (“BD”) producer. REGI has a single RD plant in Geismar, Louisiana with an effective capacity of 90M gallons per year. REGI also has 11 BD plants in the U.S. with a total effective capacity of 488M gallons per year and 2 BD plants in Germany with a total effective capacity of 54M gallons per year. According to Piper Jaffray’s report dated April 4, 2019, REGI is the largest BD producer in the U.S. Based on our analysis, REGI is the second largest RD producer in the U.S.

BD and RD are both renewable, biodegradable fuels manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease. Both meet the requirements of the most common renewable regulatory regimes in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. However, there are important differences between BD and RD that drive very different valuation considerations:

RD is chemically indistinguishable from regular diesel. As such, there is no limit to the amount of RD that can be blended into regular diesel. Moreover, a RD producer can sell RD at diesel prices AND collect all applicable regulatory and tax credits.

BD is chemically different from regular diesel. There is a perceived limitation on the amount of BD one can blend into regular diesel. As a result, BD producers often entice blenders to buy and blend BD by sharing regulatory and tax credits with blenders or selling BD at a discount to regular diesel prices.

The RD production process creates propane or naphtha, which are highly-valued byproducts.

The BD production process produces glycerin, which is a much less valued byproduct.

RD plants can, with the right upgrades, produce renewable jet fuel. We believe the market potential for jet fuel is very large and the demand for renewable jet fuel is still in its infancy (Proposal for Sweden to follow Norway's lead and mandate use of sustainable aviation fuels from 2021 on GreenAir Online).

Currently, REGI has a stock price of $14.88 and an enterprise value of ~$750M. Over the last year, REGI’s stock price has declined from a high of over $30 to nearly $10 before bouncing in the last month off its recent lows. The company has disappointed expectations four consecutive quarters and reported two straight quarters of negative EBITDA in 2019. In addition, we believe Congress’ failure to reinstate the biodiesel tax credit (“BTC”) since its expiration at the end of 2017 further added to the market’s disappointment.

We believe a long investment in REGI at current prices represents a very compelling, and asymmetric risk reward. We believe REGI’s shares could be worth between $51 and $144 over the next few years, with meaningful near-term upside within that return distribution. For an investment with this magnitude of potential upside, it is uncommon to see the strong downside protection that REGI provides. We believe REGI’s current RD facility alone, when including the net debt on its balance sheet, is worth over $14 per share in a conservative scenario. Thus, the risk reward ratio in REGI is highly attractive and unusual in our opinion.

We believe the market is overly focused on the outcome of the BTC. While a positive outcome is undoubtedly a very good catalyst for REGI’s share price, in our opinion REGI’s fair value is still substantially higher than its current equity value even if BTC is not reinstated. In an efficient market, REGI’s share price should not meaningfully decline in the event BTC is not reinstated. We believe any such share price weakness would be short lived and a tremendous buying opportunity.

The long thesis in REGI is straightforward. We believe:

REGI’s RD facility in Geismar, LA is very valuable and worth more than the stock price today. We believe it alone is worth between $15-$32 per share today. The profitability and value of REGI’s RD business is being masked by temporary, but rationally incurred, near- term losses in its BD business. We believe REGI’s valuation is inappropriately capitalizing current temporary BD losses. Given that BTC has always been reinstated after its expiration in the past, the BD industry and REGI have been operating under the assumption that it will be reinstated again. As such, REGI management has continued to produce BD gallons and tolerate these losses in the near-term. The losses in its BD business were so large that the company reported negative $70M in adjusted EBITDA in 1H 2019 despite the positive contribution from its RD business. We do not believe the BD business has negative value. We believe REGI’s BD business can generate a profit even without the BTC support once the market self-corrects. We believe as capacity exits the market in a no BTC environment, prices of BD, raw materials, and federal government credits should adjust to create an environment where scale producers such as REGI will remain viable. We estimate that the BD business in this scenario is worth as much as ~$8 per share without the BTC reinstatement. In our opinion, focusing on near-term EBITDA losses is not the proper way to understand REGI’s intrinsic value. At any moment REGI can decide to shut down the loss-generating BD plants. We believe this temporary situation will be resolved in the near future, and therefore capitalizing these losses into REGI’s valuation is not appropriate. Near-term clarity on the status of the tax extenders in Congress will be a positive catalyst for REGI’s share price. We expect Congress will decide by the end of the year whether to reinstate the BTC as part of the bigger tax extenders package or to permanently terminate it. While there is no guarantee that Congress will reinstate the retroactive and go forward BTC, in our opinion what matters is simply reaching a definitive conclusion: As of Q2 2019, REGI has accumulated ~$370M in retroactive net cash BTC benefits for previously produced gallons (REGI's Q2 2019 Results). By the end of 2019, we estimate REGI will have accumulated a total of ~$530M in net cash BTC benefits at the current pace of production. If Congress reinstates BTC, REGI should receive the cash payment which is not subject to income tax relatively quickly. This is equivalent to $11.13 per share just on retroactive value.

In addition, it will provide additional profit to the business going forward that could be worth ~$7 to $27 per share (see Figure 13).

In the event that the BTC is not reinstated which means the benefits accumulated to-date will be worthless, we believe the BD market will quickly self-correct and curtail loss making production. In our opinion, the only reason the industry has continued to produce BD at a loss is because of the possibility of receiving the credits. Once it is known for certain that BTC will not be reinstated, the incentive to produce at a loss is most likely gone. We believe that REGI management understands this explicitly and will behave rationally and swiftly.

As the largest BD producer in the U.S., REGI has the ability to meaningfully impact the supply/demand dynamics in the market. REGI’s RD business has significant ongoing value creating opportunities: REGI is in the late stages of finalizing a greenfield RD plant with leading refiner Phillips 66 (ticker: PSX). This project will bring ~250mm gallons of RD capacity to the strategically important Northwest corridor of the U.S. (source: REGI’s presentation at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 7, 2019). We believe it could be worth as much as ~$11-$39 per share to REGI.

We believe REGI also has the ability to meaningfully expand capacity at its Geismar plant, which we believe could add an additional ~$8-$27 per share in value.

Figure 1 below summarizes our valuation ranges for REGI:

Figure 1

In our opinion, this opportunity exists due to the confluence of numerous factors that are driving what seems to be a severe market inefficiency and mispricing of REGI’s equity:

On a consolidated basis REGI has lost money in the first half of 2019 (REGI's Q2 2019 Results). On the surface, it is not easy to determine that RD is profitable because the losses in BD are masking it. REGI’s business is complex to pull apart and understand. Its outputs are into the energy markets while its inputs come from the agricultural market. While it benefits from regulatory requirements and, historically at least direct subsidies, these impacts on the business model must be separated and discretely analyzed. REGI’s accounting creates additional volatility in its results due to the mark to market of commodity derivative hedges. REGI is not widely followed by Wall St. The stock is currently covered by only 4 brokers (Piper Jaffray, Roth Capital, BWS Financial and Canaccord Genuity).

Brief Industry Background

The U.S., Europe and Canada are aggressively mandating the use of more renewable energy. In the U.S., we have the federal renewable fuel standard which sets an annual renewable fuel mandate on a federal level. In addition, certain states have their own carbon reduction policies that provide additional incentives and demand creation that have changed the economics of the BD and RD businesses. California was the first state to implement a Low Carbon Fuel Standard (“LCFS”). Initially, the state aimed to reduce carbon intensity of the state’s transportation fuels by 10% by 2020 using 2015 as the benchmark. Last year, the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) voted to extend the LCFS by ten years to 2030 and to double the program’s carbon intensity reductions target from 10% to 20% (CARB extends Low Carbon Fuel Standard by 10 years, doubles the intensity reduction target to 20%). Petroleum importers, refiners and wholesalers are regulated parties who can comply with the standard by either producing or importing low carbon intensity fuel such as BD or RD. Alternatively, they can purchase LCFS credits. With annual increases in carbon intensity reduction mandate in California, the LCFS credit price has been trending upwards. For more information on California’s LCFS, one can refer to Low Carbon Fuel Standard or LCFS 101 - A Beginner's Guide - Stillwater Associates. We don’t believe California will stop at 20% carbon intensity reduction. We believe that California will want to go to zero carbon emission as quickly as possible (Even More Than 100% Clean: California's Audacious Net-Zero Carbon Challenge). Figure 2 below shows the YTD price trend for the California LCFS.

Figure 2

Source: Weekly LCFS Credit Transfer Activity Reports

Oregon was the second state to adopt a similar program called the Oregon Clean Fuels Program with the goal of reducing carbon intensity by 10% over 10 years starting in 2016. Figure 3 below shows the historical Oregon Clean Fuels Program credit prices. Moreover, other states such as New York (NY - A05262) and Colorado (Colorado to evaluate feasibility of LCFS program) are actively exploring the establishment of low carbon fuel programs.

Figure 3

Source: AQ Programs

Across the border, British Columbia in Canada also has its own low carbon fuel standard that works similarly to the California program. For more information, please refer to Renewable & Low Carbon Fuel Requirements Regulation. We also know that Canada is looking into implementing a national program that would become effective in 2022 and reduce carbon intensity by 10 to 12% by 2030 (CLEAN FUEL STANDARD Regulatory Design Paper).

In Europe, the Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II) set a EU target of 32% of energy consumption to come from renewable energy sources by 2030, which is an increase from the 20% target for 2020 (Renewable Energy - Recast to 2030 (RED II) - EU Science Hub - European Commission). Certain individual countries in Europe have even more ambitious carbon reduction goals than the EU mandate, creating highly attractive end market prices for producers. For example, as a result of Norway’s plan to phase out palm oil biodiesel by 2020 due to negative impact on rainforest from the production of palm oil, there has been a sharp rise in demand and prices for BD and RD produced with other types of raw materials. Overall, prices in these other countries have become so attractive that REGI started diverting its volume from California to these other countries.

“Canada has one, which is pulling margins very similar to California right now. The Nordics have one, which also has a margin incentive very similar to California. So just for example, our plant in Geismar, which produces renewable diesel, we’ll send about a third of its product to each of those three areas because the margin incentives are very strong in all three places.” – REGI at the BMO conference on May 15, 2019.

Looking forward, according to International Energy Agency (“IEA”), we need significantly more biofuel production to meet its Sustainable Development Scenario (“SDS”) target for 2030 (see Figure 4 below). We believe the world currently has an insatiable demand for low carbon energy sources.

Figure 4

Source: Biofuels

REGI’s RD business is very valuable. REGI’s RD business has significant ongoing value creating opportunities.

At the beginning of this year the consensus expectation per Bloomberg for REGI’s 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $134M. Starting with the Q4 2018 results in early February 2019, the company has now guided down EBITDA expectations for the year each of the last three quarters. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 and Q2 was negative (-$27M in Q1, -$42M in Q2), and consensus now expects REGI to lose $39M of EBITDA this year (Source: REGI’s Q1 2019, Q2 2019 earnings and Bloomberg estimates). To suggest that investors have been disappointed with the operating performance is in our opinion a gross understatement.

However, as we discussed above, there are really two dynamics at play here. The company appears to be knowingly producing BD gallons at a loss pending resolution of the BTC situation. At the same time, we believe that its RD business is very profitable. The company does not report RD as a separate segment and has provided limited disclosure on its profitability. Thus, we believe the consolidated EBITDA loss is covering the true earnings power of the RD business.

Based on our research, we believe we have an accurate understanding of REGI’s RD business and its range of valuation.

On its Q4 2018 conference call REGI disclosed that it produced 80M gallons of RD and generated over $70M in adjusted EBITDA in 2018 (REGI’s 2018 total adj. EBITDA was $139M):

“Our refinery in Geismar produced nearly 80 million gallons in 2018, which is a 10% increase over 2017 and generated more than half of our profits.”

However, we believe the business has improved since 2018 given the increase in California’s LCFS credit price, which is a key driver to profitability of RD (see in Figure 2 above).

Another way to triangulate the current run-rate EBITDA of REGI’s RD business is to look at Diamond Green Diesel, an RD plant jointly owned by Darling Ingredients (“DAR”) and Valero (“VLO”). Based on DAR’s quarterly earnings, average EBITDA per gallon over past 3 quarters was $1.26. We did not include Q3 2018 in the calculation as the plant’s output was severely reduced as it was completing its major expansion. In addition, the $1.26 EBITDA / gallon figure is consistent with DAR’s full year guidance:

“Now, Diamond Green Diesel performed well and delivered $87.8 million of adjusted EBITDA on the sale of 70 million gallons of renewable diesel, achieving our targeted $1.25 per gallon adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. It should be noted that we have an average EBITDA of a $1.25 for the last three quarters in a row. We are on track to meet our full year production target of 275 million gallons at an average adjusted EBITDA of about a $1.25 per gallon, before any benefit from the blender’s tax credit.” – DAR’s Q2 2019 earnings call.

Based on our analysis, we believe REGI’s RD plant in Geismar should have very similar profitability as DAR’s Diamond Green Diesel given the similar technology and location. REGI’s plant is located less than 50 miles away from the Diamond Green Diesel plant in Texas.

Figure 5

Source: Google map

With a nameplate capacity of 75M gallons per year and effective capacity of 90M gallons per year, we estimate REGI’s RD business could be generating ~$105M in EBITDA assuming ~83M gallons (midpoint of nameplate and effective capacity) at $1.25 EBITDA/ gallon.

In our opinion, the two best comparables for estimating REGI’s RD valuation are Neste and Darling. Neste is the largest RD producer in the world. Neste’s legacy business is as a Finnish refiner. Comparable refiners in the region trade at ~4.3x 2020 EBITDA on average. Based on JP Morgan’s estimates, renewable products represent 58% of Neste’s 2020 EBITDA, with the rest of it coming from the core refining / retail business. We can see the market is implying ~15x EBITDA on Neste’s RD business.

Figure 6

With DAR’s RD business, valuation analysis is more involved. DAR’s core business is the collection and resale of waste fat and protein. DAR’s Bloomberg consensus estimates do not include EBITDA from its RD business, which is the 50% of Diamond Green Diesel it owns, as it is booked under equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries. But DAR does provide the details on its RD business in the notes of its earnings releases. DAR has no publicly traded companies in the same line of business as its core business to help us value the base business. As such, we are left with using 7x EBITDA valuation, a multiple JP Morgan research uses on DAR’s base business in this sum of the parts valuation of DAR. The analysis below shows DAR’s RD business has an implied valuation of 10x EBITDA, assuming the market is looking at it properly. Moreover, we believe the valuation of DAR’s RD business is not comparable to REGI’s. DAR’s JV agreement with VLO gives VLO first right of refusal for any RD project DAR wants to pursue (Diamond Green Diesel SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY AGREEMENT). In our opinion, this severely decreases the strategic value of the DAR’s RD business to others. On the other hand, REGI does not have such a restriction with any partner, and thus it retains meaningful strategic value in this fast-growing industry.

Figure 7

Source: DAR’s EBITDA estimates from JP Morgan research. The other companies are from Bloomberg data.

Using an annual adj EBITDA ranging from $75M to $105M and EBITDA multiple of 10-15x, we estimate REGI’s RD business is worth ~$15-$32 per share, inclusive of the company’s net debt. This is why we believe an investment in REGI is so compelling. At its current price, we believe a conservative valuation of its in-place RD business accounts for nearly the entire stock price.

Figure 8

But we expect something much better to happen in REGI’s RD business. REGI along with Phillips 66 (“PSX”) has been studying the possible construction of a 250M gallons per year capacity RD plant next to PSX’s Ferndale refinery in Washington State. We believe the location makes perfect sense given proximity to the CA, OR and British Columbia markets where there are highly supportive low carbon policies. Final decision will be made by the end of the year with the expectation that the plant would be online by late 2022. Assuming a conservative construction cost of $3.75 per gallon of capacity (vs. Diamond Green Diesel’s current expansion at $2.75 per gallon), and 80% project financed, we believe the project can create significant value to REGI.

Figure 9

Lastly, REGI has been studying the expansion of its current RD plant in Geismar, LA. Previously, it was studying the addition of 35-40M gallons per year capacity to Geismar (REGI Business Update November 6, 2018). However, earlier this year, REGI changed course to focus on a more significant expansion at Geismar (source: REGI’s presentation at Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6, 2019). While this project is likely behind the PSX JV plant in priority, we believe it can potentially add material upside to shareholders. We expect the engineering and planning work on the construction of the PSX JV plant will provide a cost effective and synergistic blueprint to REGI should it decide to pursue this capacity addition.

Figure 10

In summary, we believe RD, the crown jewel business of REGI, alone can be worth multiples of where the stock is currently trading. We do recognize that the Neste’s EBITDA multiple may already capture some of the growth opportunity. On the other hand, we don’t believe Neste’s RD business multiple reflects the growth potential in REGI’s RD business given Neste’s RD capacity is expected to grow ~50% from 2019 to 2023 while we believe REGI’s RD capacity could increase by more than 3x over the same period if it pursues both of these projects currently under consideration. Lastly, REGI has accumulated over $1 billion of net operating losses so it is unlikely to be a meaningful tax payor for a long time. Hence, in our opinion one needs to make an adjustment to the multiple when comparing REGI to peers who are taxpayers. Most importantly, with the stock currently at $14.88, no matter how you slice and dice it, we believe the RD business alone already provides highly attractive upside with great downside protection.

Figure 11

The profitability and value of REGI’s RD business is being masked by temporary, but rationally incurred, near-term losses in its BD business. REGI’s valuation is capitalizing these current temporary BD losses. In our opinion, end of year clarity on the status of the BTC extenders in Congress will be a positive catalyst for REGI’s share price.

Since 2011 BTC has expired 4 times, with the most recent regime having expired at the end of 2017. In each of the prior 3 instances, Congress reinstated the credit. We believe this history led BD producers to continue production despite generating losses as they expect to more than recoup these losses when BTC is reinstated. As a result, economics 101 has been suspended in the industry as the forces of supply and demand were not able to balance the market.

In our opinion, once there is clarity on BTC, whether it is reinstated or permanently terminated, the market clearing prices of BD and prices of raw materials will reset. Producers who are standalone uneconomic without BTC will be forced to shut their plants as there is no longer any reason to produce if the revenue does not cover the marginal cost. Given REGI’s fleet of BD plants’ flexibility in using a variety of raw materials to produce BD, we believe REGI is the low-cost producer in this industry and should run plants that will generate positive EBITDA while shutting down the ones that are not profitable. It appears that the industry is finally hurting enough that they can no longer continue to produce while bleeding cash. In February 2019, Crimson Renewable Energy announced the shutdown of one of its BD plants (Biodiesel plant shutting down, clock ticks for tax credit). In July, REGI announced closing of its 15M gallons per year capacity plant in New Boston, TX (Renewable Energy Group to Close New Boston, Texas Biodiesel Plant). Also in July, Flint Hills Resources announced shutdown of its Duonix BD plant with 50M gallons capacity (Duonix Biodiesel Plant Ceasing Production, at Gage County Industrial Park). Overall, according to National Biodiesel Board, 230M gallons of BD production capacity has been shut (Trump Administration May Consider Reallocating Biofuels Gallons Lost to Small-Refinery Waivers). This is relative to 2018 U.S. BD production of ~1.9BN gallons (Monthly Biodiesel Production Report - Energy Information Administration).

We estimate that REGI’s BD business generated ~$70M in adj EBITDA without the benefits of BTC in 2018. We have put a valuation range below on a variety of scenarios. We believe the worst-case scenario is that REGI’s BD is worth zero, not the negative value the market is likely ascribing as we believe there are no material costs to reduce or exit the capacity, nor any potential ongoing liabilities with doing so.

Figure 12

Free call option in BTC reinstatement

All of this said, while difficult to handicap, we believe the BTC call option is real and free at the current valuation. We would highlight the following:

BTC has been reinstated after each prior expiry; There is bipartisan support. Senator Grassley-R from Iowa who chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee, Senator Wyden-D who is the ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, and Congressman Richard Neal-D, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, have each drafted bills to reinstate BTC over the past 12 months; and BTC is a good way to support U.S. farmers given the trade war with China and the fact that a big percentage of BD producers use soybean oil as raw materials.

As of end of Q2 2019, REGI has accumulated ~$370M in net BTC benefits if it were reinstated retroactively to the beginning of 2018 (REGI's Q2 2019 Results) as currently proposed in the House bill as well as the prior bill introduced in the Senate. By the end of 2019 when we expect BTC clarity to come, we estimate REGI would have accumulated ~$530M in net BTC benefits at the current pace of production. This is equivalent to $11.13 per share just on retroactive value.

If BTC is reinstated, then going forward for the BD business REGI will likely also get boost. Assuming a 50/50 sharing of BTC between the blenders and producers, we estimate REGI should realize a net benefit of $0.50 per gallon. In 2018, REGI produced a total of 485M gallons of BD and RD. Excluding ~80M gallons in RD and ~50M gallons in its German BD plants (assuming they were running at full capacity), REGI produced ~350M gallons of BD in the U.S. At $0.50 a gallon, that is an incremental $175M in EBITDA. However, we do recognize that the entire $0.50 per gallon benefit from the reinstatement of BTC may not be completely additive to the margin REGI will earn without BTC. Therefore, we have provided valuation sensitivity in Figure 13 using a range of $50 to $175M of incremental EBITDA). On the RD side, the producer does not need to share tax credit with blenders. Thus, we estimate the EBITDA uplift from BTC reinstatement on the RD side will likely be up to ~$85M. Given that a reinstatement of BTC is likely to be short term, with the need to be renewed in the future, we would apply a meaningfully lower multiple on this potential cashflow stream while recognizing that the market historically has not made a distinction on the BTC’s portion of the EBITDA.

Figure 13

Summary Valuation

Below is a table summarizing the different streams of value in REGI. The valuation can be summarized as follows:

Our most conservative valuation assumes that we only value the existing RD business. This implies that there is no BTC reinstatement, and that REGI runs its BD capacity at break even and is valued at zero. This implies a value of $14.62-$31.85. In the above scenario we believe BD could be worth as much as an additional $8 per share. If BTC is reinstated retroactively we believe this could add another $11.13 per share. On a go-forward basis, BTC reinstatement could increase the combined BD and RD business by $6.89 to $27.14 per share. We believe the RD JV and Capacity expansions could be worth a combined $18.61 to $65.77 per share as they come online over the next three years.

While one can mix and match different pieces, in our opinion, any combination of them yields significant upside.

Figure 14

Conclusion

We believe REGI represents a unique misunderstood opportunity with highly asymmetric upside /downside. While it is historically known as aBD producer, we believe it really is a growing RD business with BD plants.

Risks

Sudden significant rise in raw material price

Sudden significant drop in diesel price

Sudden significant drop in LCFS price

Disclosure: I am/we are long REGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.