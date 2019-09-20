JPMorgan: The Break Is Here

As long as it trades above the psychological $100 level, the bullish trend remains intact. Perhaps it is THE break.

You can't grow unless your banking system is expanding and you are extending credit. - Stephen A. Schwarzman

Talks of a recession are at multi-year highs according to Bloomberg News Trends, but the markets are close to hitting a new high. The bond market flashes risks of a recession, too. We've treated the theme in the Lead-Lag Report often.

But a recession and general indexes making all-time highs aren't compatible. Investors must choose between fear and taking a chance on the market. If a recession doesn't scare you, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) offers an exciting alternative.

Downgraded recently by Buckingham Research to Neutral from High, JPMorgan Chase runs a robust business model, constantly innovating to keep up the pace with new trends in the banking industry. Only this year, the company spent over $11 billion on technology, expecting for all these tech investments to pay off somewhere in the future. In fact, it has committed the same amount every year as investment in technology.

With its over 50,000 technologists working on areas like mobile and electronic payments, big data, A.I., cybersecurity or cloud computing, JPMorgan seems to have a clear view of the future. Its stock price, though, stagnated for the last two years.

But that's likely to change soon. The technical picture looks bullish, as the almost two-year-long consolidation seems to have ended. The price broke higher above resistance.

It struggled against resistance albeit keeping a bullish bias. It continued making higher highs.

All this time, it put in place a pattern known as an inverse head and shoulders. While usually forming at the bottom of a bearish trend, it also appears in the middle of a trend, acting as a continuation pattern. Long story short, the projected measured move reads roughly $142.

One may argue that's a bullish triangle. Or, a cup and handle, given the rounding bottom potential (see graph above).

If that's not appealing enough, the company just announced a 90 cents/share quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares, payable October 31st, an increase from the previous 80 cents/share. Perhaps it'll affect the stock price right after October 4th, the day stockholders need to be recorded to receive the dividend. But it won't change the bigger picture.

In any case, one thing's certain. The definition of a bullish trend calls for the price to make higher highs and higher lows. That's valid still on JPMorgan Chase.

As long as it trades above the psychological $100 level, the bullish trend remains intact. Perhaps the current break is not just a break. But THE break.

