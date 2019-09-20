Tough Road Ahead For Hertz Global Holdings

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) look like they have been undergoing a long-term descending triangle which is a bearish formation. Price recently has made a gallant attempt to get back over support, but we seem to rolling over once more. Even if price manages to stay above that lower horizontal trend-line, there is a significant amount of resistance just above the $17 level as the upper trend-line suggests.

The descending triangle pattern means that sellers, in general, have been more aggressive than buyers. It is the opposite of the ascending triangle pattern. When we come across descending triangles, we invariably look for reasons why we may be wrong on our assumption. At all times, we place far more importance on protecting the downside rather than the upside potential of a trade or investment.

With respect to Hertz Global Holdings, we see that shares at present area trading with a book multiple of 2.0 and an ultra-low sales multiple of 0.1. The industry average sales multiple is almost 1, so shares definitely seem to be trading at a discount.

Nevertheless, we should be able to see in the firm's financials why shares have been printing lower highs for the best part of 2 years now. Let's see if there are any adverse trends in the works here.

When we go to the income statement, we can see that operating profit came in at $668 million over the past four quarters. This shows that the firm is profitable as the only extra line item to the net income total is interest on the firm's debt and taxes. A whopping $754 million was spent on interest expense over the same time period which is worrying. This means that at present, Hertz has a negative interest coverage ratio.

Why is this an issue you may ask? Well, if all or the lion's share of Hertz's pre-tax profits have to be diverted to simply pay off interest, then what is going to be left over to build the company? We like to invest in companies which have high interest coverage ratios. Why? Because they give management a buffer in the event earnings contract in future quarters. Having this buffer means that management can temporarily divert more of its earnings towards its debt. With respect to Hertz at present, there simply is no buffer there at all.

Another way which we try to place the odds in our favor is by means of a positive trend concerning the debt to equity ratio. It stands to reason that the lower the debt to equity ratio, the easier the company will be able to pay its bills. The discouraging trend here is that shareholder equity continues to decrease whereas the firm's liabilities continue to increase. At the end of the recent June quarter, $964 million was reported in shareholder equity whereas $25.39 billion was reported in "Total Liabilities". Long-term debt is now closing in on $20 billion which is worrying considering the company's present market cap is only $1.84 billion.

This is why one cannot go alone on something like the price to book ratio when making an investment decision. This stock may be cheap but its negative net profit numbers are not the result of something like a one-time charge but instead the result of the extended leverage Hertz has adopted.

The two-pronged attack which Hertz must execute quickly is a substantial reduction of its debt load as well as a significant increase in its earnings. $1.20 per share is expected in earnings this year whereas $1.70 per share is expected the following year. Reporting positive net profit will be a change from what we have had in recent times so this trend (If Hertz executes will help). How the company sorts out the balance sheet though is a totally different kettle of fish. Do they dilute or do they sell assets? Either way, there looks to be a tough road ahead.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.