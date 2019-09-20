Activist Reveals Stake In CBL - Preferreds Are Still The Way To Go

Things are actually much better in the mall space than what the doom and gloom headlines suggest. Be wary of generalizations.

The preferreds have more than 3 times upside to reach par value ($25) and also offer a current dividend yield in excess of 20%.

Still, I believe going with the preferred shares is the way to go.

Exeter Capital disclosed a 5.97% stake in CBL Properties (CBL) in an SEC filing. Exeter acquired 10.35M shares of CBL common shares for a total consideration (excluding brokerage) commissions of $9.82M, equating to an average price below $1 (~$0.95). Exeter anticipates:

having discussions with management and the Board of the Issuer on a constructive basis relating to the Issuer’s underperformance, overall business strategy, board composition (which include reconstitution of the Board), corporate governance, management accountability, capital allocation, capital structure and the evaluation of strategic alternatives.

Having an activist investor on board is welcome. In any case, what matters going forward is for the Company to reverse declines and get back on track in terms of FFO growth etc. During Q2 2019 earnings, CBL cited improved operating metrics and maintained FY same-center NOI guidance. Guidance for FY 2019 FFO as adjusted, per share (includes the reserve) is between $1.30 and 1.35, versus a current share price below $1.2. CBL's annual free cash flow is over $200M and is the primary source for funding redevelopments, also complemented by other initiatives like JVs and assets dispositions. Importantly, CBL has no major unsecured maturities until December 2023, providing runway for the Company to execute its strategy to stabilize and transform their properties.

Investing in the preferred shares is the way to go

Despite an activist take a stake in CBL common and some signs of progress, I believe sticking with the preferred shares is still the preferred route. The preferreds have more than 3 times upside in order to reach par value of $25 (versus current share prices of ~$8 and $7.6 for CBL.PD and CBL.PE, respectively) plus dividends (current dividend yield in excess of 20%). These are astronomical returns if CBL manages to execute its strategy and stabilize FFO.

Restoring the common dividend is a near term catalyst

A near term catalyst is that CBL will restore its common dividend, which was temporarily suspended as part of the litigation settlement regarding overcharging tenants at bulk metered malls for electricity.

As part of the proposed settlement, CBL will suspend payment of its common dividend for two quarters: the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (payable in third quarter 2019), and the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (payable in fourth quarter 2019). The suspension of the dividend for two quarters will preserve approximately $26.0 million in cash at the current quarterly dividend rate. Based on the current projection of taxable income for 2019, which includes the impact of the settlement, CBL believes it will satisfy all required REIT distributions for the 2019 taxable year. The proposed settlement does not restrict CBL’s payment of common dividends thereafter. CBL anticipates resuming a quarterly distribution with its dividend payable in January 2020 (subject to Board approval) in an amount to be determined at that time based on updated taxable income projections for 2020.

The intention to restore the common dividend as of Q1 2020 was reiterated several times, including during Q1 and Q2 2019 earnings calls and various REIT conferences.

One could argue that its best for preferred holders if the Company retains as much cash as possible (hence not pay a common dividend). Whilst I agree with this, I also believe that restoring the common dividend, even to a tiny/symbolic amount, will act as a psychological boost to preferred holders based on the reasoning that 'since the common dividend got restored, preferred dividends now have a long way to go', or away from the reasoning 'the common got cut, preferred dividends are next'.

Note, due to seniority in the capital structure, preferred dividends must get paid first in order for common dividends to get paid. Also, preferred shares offer an additional layer of safety in the sense that dividends are 'cumulative', meaning that if preferred dividends are skipped, all missed dividends must be paid in full before paying a common dividend. Of course, all this matters if the company in question is generating sufficient cash flow within a sustainable framework. CBL is still generating significant amounts of cash flow, which it is reinvesting in its assets as well as reducing debt. There is a reasonable path for CBL to turn around declining FFO. To be fair, restoring the common dividend will most likely benefit common shareholders the most. Still, I also believe this will also act as a significant boost to the preferred shares as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.PD, CBL.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.