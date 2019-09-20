U.S. Bancorp: Lower Targets, But Valuation Leaves Little Margin For Error

U.S. Bancorp's (USB) tempered revenue and earnings targets on its latest investor day update came as no surprise with the current interest rate environment and CECL ("Current Expected Credit Losses") impacts weighing in.

The overall positive was the higher cost-savings target as the bank shuttered branches as part of its digital-first strategy. Investments in its app continued with digital being the cornerstone of its strategy to drive efficiencies and expand geographically. This expansion, along with a focus on wealth and investment services, will likely drive revenues going forward, though not enough in my view to hit its ambitious analyst day targets (which USB has managed to miss both times in the past).

From a valuation perspective, USB offers no discount to peers. Coupled with the lofty guidance, I believe most of the expectations for the next 3-5 years are already priced into the stock at current valuations.

Strategic Overview

USB lowered revenue and earnings guidance modestly by 1pp on the back of a more challenging macro-economic landscape. New LT revenue and net income growth now stand at 5-7% (both down from the 6-8% guided before).

The positive operating leverage outlook remains unchanged as USB guides to lower expense growth from 2-4% (prior guidance was 3-5%). This will be largely driven by a focus on technology and cutting down on physical branches to dispense financial services to clients.

Source: USB Financial Management Presentation

Targets for the Efficiency Ratio (at low 50s) and ROTCE at (17.5% to 20%) were maintained.

Source: USB Financial Management Presentation

The low-interest-rate environment will be a challenge for the entire industry in the near term including USB. Management forecasts the Fed funds rate to decline to 1.5% by the end of 2020, which will put a strain on revenues. The risk is a rate cut far deeper than management anticipates which will make it more difficult for USB to deliver on its revenue targets.

The adoption of CECL on Jan 1, 2020 will see a Day 1 impact of 25-35% of additional reserve (or 25-35 bps of CET1). The additional reserve will primarily be driven by a) card (~55-70% increase) b) residential mortgage (~20-50% increase) and c) installment retail (~60-95% increase) while the impact on CRE and wholesale is expected to be mixed. Change in reserve estimates for CRE is expected to be a 10% reduction to a 15% increase while for Wholesale, the change can vary from 5% decline to a 10% increase in reserves. Either way, CECL is likely to cause higher volatility of USB’s provision under stress which, in turn, will impact credit availability and pricing.

Source: USB Financial Management Presentation

The earnings distribution strategy has shifted to dividend payouts up 5pp over the last guidance to 35-45% in preference to re-investment and acquisitions which are expected to be down by 5 pp to 15-35%. The payout ratio may well cross the 75% trend at some point in the future, but the potential for M&A is another potential use of capital.

Source: USB Financial Management Presentation

The CET1 ratio of 9.5% remains above the LT target of 8.5%-9% and provides an additional buffer in case the management wants to pursue a higher loan growth or extra buybacks.

Source: USB Financial Management Presentation

USB's Digital Strategy

USB’s digital-branch hybrid strategy is most interesting. The bank noted that 2 out of every three transactions happens on a digital device now, up from 50% in the last couple of years and a significant change over a ten-year time frame that betrays a steep digital curve.

Source: USB Strategic Overview

That said, USB's branch distribution network remains key to customer relationships, for instance, dealing with complex problems and teaching the customers how to use the application in the first place. USB continues to invest in its application, which can now perform 74% of the activities that a branch is able to perform. Combined with an efficiency ratio of 20% vs 60% of a traditional branch as well as higher efficiencies (the mortgage platform can process 30% more mortgages with no increase in corresponding operating costs), the digital-first, branch light strategy that USB is planning to utilize when it enters the Charlotte market next month may well become the go-to-market strategy for the future as USB expands its geographical reach via its consumer and corporate banking services.

The growth potential in wealth/investment services as USB rolls out additional digital capabilities should also provide additional thrust to revenues as USB aims to hit its revenue and earnings targets.

Source: USB Wealth Management and Investment Services Presentation

Financial Overview

Notably, USB has not managed to achieve its revenue or expense guidance from the last 2 investor days. Given the challenging near term interest rate scenario and a flat yield curve, it is very likely that 2019 investor day targets may be a step too far for USB to achieve this time as well.

Financial Metrics 2013 2016 2019 Actual 2013-2015 Actual 2016-2018 Revenues 6%-8% 6%-8% 5%-7% 1.8% 2.8% Expenses 3%-5% 3%-5% 2%-4% 3.1% 7% Net Income 7%-9% 6%-8% 5%-7% 0.4% 9.9% ROA 1.60%-1.90% 1.35%-1.65% 1.35%-1.65% 1.54% 1.42% ROE 16%-19% 13.5%-16.5% 14.5%-17.5% 14.80% 13.80% ROTCE 17.5%-20.0% 17.5%-20.0% 18.30% Efficiency Ratio Low-50s Low-50s Low-50s 53.10% 54.60% Capital Distribution 60%-80% 60%-80% 65%-85% 72% 77% CET1 Target 8.00% 8.50% 8.5%-9.0%

Source: Company Filings

USB currently trades at trailing PE ratio of 13.2x vs a sector average of 11.8x. Despite having a sector-leading ROE, earnings growth trails the sector average with slightly lower dividend yield as well.

Name Rev Growth (1 yr %) EPS Growth (1 yr %) P/E ROE Dvd 12M Yld Average 8.4 27.8 11.8 12.0 2.8 US Bancorp 8.9 17.9 13.2 15.1 2.7 PNC Financial Services Group 10.9 3.4 12.7 11.6 2.9 BB&T 6.9 42.7 12.4 11.4 3.1 Suntrust Banks 7.1 28.4 11.6 11.2 3.0 Citigroup INC 9.2 NA 9.2 9.5 2.7 M&T Bank Corp 7.2 46.4 11.5 13.5 2.5

Source: Company Filings, Yahoo Finance (stock price as at 16/09/19)

In the light of valuations that are not cheap within the sector and tempered revenue and earnings targets on the back of a challenging macro environment in the near term, I feel that there may be one too many headwinds for USB shares. Furthermore, the latest reduction in financial targets may not be the last, as we have seen in the past two analyst days. Company management has consistently guided more optimistically than what the business has delivered, and I suspect this could well be the case again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.