Taking Some Profits On ONEOK After A Quick 18.5% Profit

The pullback in ONEOK earlier this year made it more attractive for me to buy one of the leading midstream natural gas companies with a 5% dividend.

When these prices are volatile, it creates opportunities for investors to pick up high yielding stocks at reasonable valuations.

Companies that operate in the midstream area of the oil and gas industry tend to have steady business models but their share prices move with commodity prices.

Our search for yield often requires me to look across a broad variety of asset classes, if not for the proper risk/return profile that I think is appropriate, then at least as a way to diversify across multiple asset classes that are not perfectly correlated. That's why I invest in stocks, REITs, MLPs, BDCs, preferred stocks, and bonds, to name a few.

I like the fact that MLPs are somewhat sensitive to changes in oil and gas prices, even though I could argue they shouldn't be – while REITs are more defensive in nature and are less susceptible to international drivers like trade wars, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical risks.

When oil prices pulled back earlier this year, I also saw a pullback in one MLP I had been monitoring. ONEOK (OKE) pulled back from about $70 to roughly $65. With the pullback, I thoutht it was a good buying opportunity and let my Marketplace members know I was adding it to the portfolio.

ONEOK, Inc.

ONEOK (OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation’s premier natural gas liquids (“NGL”) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets. ONEOK is a Fortune 500 company and is included in the S&P 500. ONEOK generated $12.6B in total revenue during 2018 and has a market capitalization of $31B.

ONEOK and the Natural Gas Industry

In the natural gas (and broader oil and gas) industry, the terms upstream, midstream, and downstream are commonly used when speaking about an oil and gas company. These three terms are used to describe the major stages of oil and gas industry operations. It's important to understand the differences in these designations due to the risks associated with each.

Upstream – This stage of operations involves the exploration and production of oil and gas. The upstream sector includes all the steps involved from the preliminary exploration through the extraction of the resource. Upstream firms are considered extremely risky given they are heavily tied to the oil and gas commodity markets. Additionally, the exploration component of this segment is very risky.

Midstream – The stage includes the processing, storing, transportation and marketing of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Midstream activities take place after the initial production phase and through to the end point of sale. This segment is considered the least risky of the three given their services are required regardless of commodity prices.

Downstream – Companies in the downstream sector are those that provide the closest link to everyday users. After oil and gas has been discovered, pumped, and transported, the oil is refined, marketed, distributed, and sold. This segment is most closely linked to consumers. Downstream is considered a margin business given that they rely on the difference between what you can sell the refined products for and what you bought crude oil or natural gas for.

As shown below, ONEOK has three major business segments, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas gathering and processing, and Natural Gas Pipelines. 90% of ONEOK’s revenue is fee based, making it more stable and reliable than upstream or downstream oil and gas companies.

Source: Oneok 2019 Annual Report

Detail of ONEOK’s business segments is as follows:

Natural Gas Gathering and Processing – ONEOK’s Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides midstream services to producers through the collection of compressed natural gas from wellheads and transportation through pipelines to the company’s processing facilities where the natural gas is then recompressed and then delivered to pipelines, storage facilities, and eventually end users. Additionally, NGLs that are separated from raw natural gas in ONEOK’s processing facilities are typically sold and delivered through NGL pipelines to fractionation facilities for additional processing. This segment generates revenue through commodity sales and service contracts. Commodity sales involves ONEOK gathering and processing natural gas on behalf of producers, then residue natural gas and NGLs produced from processing are sold on the market. Once sold, ONEOK remits a pre-agreed percentage of the proceeds to the producer. It should be noted although ONEOK considers this revenue to be “fee-based,” depending on the contract, ONEOK can assume the risk associated with commodity price fluctuations. Additionally, the company contracts to deliver residue natural gas, condensate and/or unfractionated NGLs to downstream customers.

Natural Gas Liquids – ONEOK’s Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, process, and distribute NGLs. Additionally, ONEOK provides NGL product storage services. ONEOK generates revenue in this segment though exchange services, transportation and storage services, and optimization and marketing. Exchange Services – ONEOK utilizes its assets to gather, transport, and process NGLs, thereby converting it into marketable NGL products that are delivered to a marker center or customer-designated location. The majority of ONEOK’s exchange volumes are under contracts with minimum volume commitments that provide a minimum level of revenues regardless of volumetric throughput. ONEOK’s exchange services are primarily fee based and include some rate-regulated tariffs. It should be noted that ONEOK also capture’s certain product price differentials through the process (i.e. if commodity prices swing up, ONEOK shares in the upside). Transportation and Storage - ONEOK transports NGL products and refined petroleum products, primarily under government-regulated tariffs. The tariffs specify the maximum rates ONEOK may charge customers and the general terms and conditions for transportation services. Storage services consist primarily of fee-based NGL storage services. Optimization and Marketing – ONEOK utilizes its assets, contract portfolio and market knowledge to capture location, product and seasonal price differentials through the purchase and sale of NGLs and NGL products. For example, ONEOK will utilize its assets to transport NGLs and NGL products from Midwest to the Gulf Coast or rocky mountain region to arbitrage the price differences.

Natural Gas Pipelines – ONEOK’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment provides transportation and storage services to end users through its wholly owned assets and its 50% ownership interests in Northern Border Pipeline and Roadrunner (a 50-50 JV with Fermaca Infrastructure, created to construct a pipeline from West Texas to Mexico). ONEOK generates revenue through selling fixed quantities of transportation and storage services as well as interruptible service based on excess capacity. Under interruptible service customers may utilize available capacity after its fixed quantity customers’ requests have been satisfied. Non-interruptible service is not guaranteed unless excess capacity is available.

Source: Oneok 2019 Annual Report

Shown above, ONEOK’s integration and connections enable full-service capability through its 38,000 mile network of NGL and natural gas pipelines to customers who rely on their assets to process and move production from the wellhead to market centers. In 2018, ONEOK gathered more than 900,000 barrels per day (“bpd”) of NGLs, a 12 percent increase compared with 2017, from more than 175 processing plants across ONEOK’s system. New NGL transportation came online with the expansion of several pipelines that were completed in 4Q2018. Two major long-haul NGL pipelines are under construction with one having the initial capacity of 240,000 bpd and it's expected be in service as early as the third quarter of 2019. The other long-haul pipeline is expected to have an initial capacity of 400,000 bpd, is expected be completed in early 2020. ONEOK has announced over $6B in new growth projects and continues to evaluate new opportunities and markets. According to management, ONEOK continues to grow not for the sake of growing but because the additional capacity is needed to meet customer needs. A description of ONEOK’s assets and utilization per business segment is broken out below:

Natural Gas Gathering and Processing – ONEOK has 11,500 miles and 7,700 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions, respectively, 10 natural gas processing plants with 1.0Bcf/d of processing capacity in the Mid-continent, and 11 natural gas processing plants with 1.1Bcf/d of processing capacity in the Rocky Mountain Region. Additionally, ONEOK has 15 MBbl/d of natural gas liquids fractionation capacity at various natural gas processing plants in the Rocky Mountain region. The utilization of ONEOK’s natural gas processing plants were 83 percent and 79 percent for 2018 and 2017, respectively. Increased utilization of ONEOK’s processing was a primary contributor to this segment's YoY EBITDA growth.

Natural Gas Liquids – ONEOK’s natural gas liquids segment owns the following assets:

Source: Oneok 2019 Annual Report

Additionally, ONEOK is in the process of constructing 1,430 miles of gathering pipelines with a capacity of 820 MBbl/d as well as a two Gulf Coast region fractionators with the capacity of 250 MBdl/d. ONEOK’s natural gas liquids gathering pipelines had utilization of 78% and 75% in 2018 and 2017, respectively. The distribution pipelines had utilization of 59% and 57% in 2018 and 2017, respectively. ONEOK’s natural gas liquids fractionators were 85% and 74% utilized in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Natural Gas Pipelines – ONEOK’s natural gas pipelines owns 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated interstate natural gas pipelines with 3.5 Bcf/d of peak transportation capacity, 5,200 miles of state-regulated intrastate transmission pipelines with peak transportation capacity of 4.1 Bcf/d, and 52.2 Bcf of total active working natural gas storage capacity. ONEOK’s natural gas pipelines were 96% and 94% subscribed in 2018 and 2017, respectively, while ONEOK’s storage facilities were 64% subscribed in 2018 and 2017.

In 2018 alone, ONEOK had 1,010 thousand barrels per day of NGL raw feed throughput and 1,808 million cubic feet per day of natural gas processed. Both of which represented a 12.8% and 16.5% increase over 2017, respectively. This increase was driven by additional assets coming online during 2018 as well as higher volumes being produced by upstream companies. In 2019, ONEOK is expecting an up to 15.3% increase in NGL raw feed throughput and 10.6% increase in natural gas processing.

Source: Oneok 2019 Annual Report

2018 Financial Performance

In 2018, ONEOK had a very strong year with growth in operating income and adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, ONEOK boasted strong dividend and share price growth, driving ONEOK’s total shareholder return over the last three years to 160% compared to its peer group total return of 13%.

Source: Oneok 2019 Annual Report

During 2018, ONEOK’s volumes increased across its operating regions in their Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and Natural Gas Liquids segments when compared to 2017 as a result of higher crude oil prices leading to increased utilization of NGL products, producers experiencing improved drilling economics and continued improvements in production due to enhanced completion techniques. While commodity prices decreased in the fourth quarter 2018 and are expected to fluctuate throughout 2019, ONEOK does not expect a material impact on supply volumes across its business segments.

Summary Financial Data:

Source: Oneok 2019 Annual Report

In 2018, ONEOK reported revenue of $12.6B, representing a 3% increase over 2017 revenue of $12.2B. This growth was the result of positive commodity prices and an increase in sales volume due to added capacity. ONEOK’s operating income increased 32% YoY to $1.84B in FY18 from $1.39B in FY17. This increase was the result of an increase of $342.9MM due to natural gas and NGL volume growth. Additionally, ONEOK recognized a $150.4MM increase in operating income due to higher optimization and marketing earnings primarily from wider location price differentials in its Natural Gas Liquids segment.

ONEOK’s net income in FY18 increased 95% to $1.16B from $593.5MM in FY17. The increase was due to the reasons mentioned above as well as a $141.3MM one-time noncash charge through in FY17. When excluding the one-time tax charge, FY18 net income still increased $425.2MM or 36.7% YoY.

As a result of ONEOK’s strong FY18 performance, the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (which includes addbacks for non-cash compensation expense and other non-cash items) increased 23% to $2.45B from $1.99B in FY17.

ONEOK reported the following performance by each segment:

Natural Gas Gathering and Processing – In FY18 ONEOK reported an increase of 22% in adjusted EBITA from $518.5MM to $631.6MM. This increase was primarily driven by natural gas volume growth and higher realized NGL and condensate prices;

Natural Gas Liquids – This segment reported a 25% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $1.44B in FY18 from $1.15B in FY17. This increase was driven by higher overall volumes, higher average fee rates, and increase location price differentials.

Natural Gas Pipelines – ONEOK’s natural gas pipelines segment reported an 8% increase in adjusted EBITDA from $339.8MM in FY17 to $366.3MM in FY18. This increase was the result of increased interruptible volumes and contacted transportation capacity. ONEOK’s pipelines were 96% subscribed in 2018.

Dividend

In August 2019, ONEOK paid quarterly dividends of $0.89 per share ($3.56/share on an annualized bases), an increase of 3% from the dividend paid in the prior quarter and 10% above 2018's dividend on an annualized basis. As shown below, dividend growth is expected to continue to grow in the high single digits but is now only at 4.5% because of the recent stock price appreciation and a 47% return YTD.

My Take

I'm not going to try to predict the direction of oil and gas prices which we saw this week can be wildly unpredictable, especially with the geopolitical risks in the Middle East and possible drone attacks on major refineries.

However, I do see a sustained level of demand and increasing US production which should have little impact on the amount of oil and gas being produced, transported, and stored. This is why we like the midstream sub-sector and find that when oil and gas prices decline, opportunities present themselves.

However, I can't help but take profits when an investment works out well in such a short time period. I introduced this stock to members of my service just a few months ago and it is now slightly overvalued, in my opinion.

Source: Author Prepared

It's not an outright sell because of the dividend growth potential and there might even be some price appreciation if the macro environment remains favorable. But I think it's more likely for there to be a pullback in price than further upside from here and prefer to take my profits.

