Weekly Economic Release Summary: The Federal Funds Rate Reduction Could Stop A Recession

Will this rate cut do anything to stop the recession talk?

But the "narrative" out there was that a rate cut was necessary to stop the economic decline (even though the economy seems to have already stabilized).

There are few quantitative reasons the Fed should have reduced the Federal Funds rate this week.

The Federal Reserve again lowered the Federal Funds rate a quarter point. They have been in President Trump's Twitter sights to even move the rate into negative territory. Are there any quantitative reasons to do so, or has the Fed just bought into the narrative?

This week Bloomberg published a post on narratives which is based on Robert J. Shiller's' book on narrative economics.

Spread through the public in the form of popular stories, ideas can go viral and move markets—whether it's the belief that tech stocks can only go up, that housing prices never fall, or that some firms are too big to fail. Whether true or false, stories like these—transmitted by word of mouth, by the news media, and increasingly by social media—drive the economy by driving our decisions about how and where to invest, how much to spend and save, and more. But despite the obvious importance of such stories, most economists have paid little attention to them.

Narrative information runs contrary to the way analytical people think. In the last century, the markets, for the most part, were predictable based on simple quantitative analysis. Today, everyone is faced with an avalanche of information (actually not real information but an opinion with little or no supporting data). Ignore this "information" at your peril!

Unlike the 20th Century, in the 21st Century the narrative, for the most part, drives the outcome. No longer is it the case where the analytical analysis will do. Not to mention that even if the analytical approaches of the 20th Century were still viable - the dynamics are entirely different:

Low-interest rates

Historically high corporate and government debt

Export/import dynamics are different

Government fiscal policy is not aimed at driving the economy

So, even before one adds the narrative to the mix of analytical data, the equations that project the outcome are flawed as they are based on earlier situations very different than what is being experienced in the 21st Century.

That's not to say that forecasting is a wasted effort - but I would not place a large bet on any forecasts being correct.

What sector did the FOMC point to that caused a concern that the economy was slipping? They said:

The labor market remains strong

Economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate

Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low

Household spending has been rising at a strong pace

Implications of global developments for the economic outlook

Muted inflation pressures

Business fixed investment and exports have weakened

Are there "muted inflation pressures?"

Inflation pressures have been little changed in 2019 - but significantly declined in 2018 while the Fed was raising the Federal Funds rate throughout the year. The graph below looks at the different price changes seen by the BEA in this PCE release versus the BEA's GDP and BLS' Consumer Price Index.

Year-over-Year Change - PCE's Price Index (blue line) versus CPI-U (red line) versus GDP Deflator (green line)

Have exports weakened?

Yes, they weakened in 2018 but current data is showing improvement. The graph below uses seasonally adjusted data.

Seasonally and Inflation-Adjusted Year-over-Year Change Imports (blue line) and Exports (red line)

How about the global economy?

Yes, the global economy has weakened for a variety of reasons. However, this weakening is not recent and began some time ago.

Business fixed investment is weak.

In fact, it made a negative contribution to 2Q2019 GDP. But this happened during the last economic soft spot in 2015-2016.

To Summarize

The Federal Funds rate decline favors borrowers and punishes lenders as the effects run through the economy. Lowering of the rate is a zero-sum game. In the current situation with borrowing costs already relatively low - what kind of economic boost will result from lowering interest rates?

The U.S. Federal Funds rate is one of the tools to manage monetary policy not only for the US, but the entire world. US monetary policy leaks throughout the world.

There are few quantitative reasons to reduce the Federal Funds rate. But the reduction was expected as there's a general perception that the economy was headed toward the crapper. If people believe there will be a recession, a recession will occur.

The narrative is that a Federal Funds rate reduction will cure what ails the economy. Let us see if this narrative kills recession talk.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index has a long-term decline which began in July 2018 - this month (September 2019) our forecast again marginally improved for the second month but continues to predict very little growth.

The fundamentals which lead jobs growth are now showing a significant slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. We are currently predicting the jobs growth to be below the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Overall this week: Manufacturing continues to be weak

Transport continues to warn of soft growth

New home sales improve but existing home sales not so much

Economic Release Summary For This Week Release Potential Economic Impact Comment August Industrial Production Manufacturing in contraction The headlines say seasonally adjusted Industrial Production improved month-over-month. Our analysis shows the three-month rolling average declined. There was generally upward revision to the last 6 months of data. The best way to view this is the 3-month rolling averages which declined. Industrial production remains in a downtrend. Note that manufacturing is in contraction year-over-year - and capacity utilization is now in expansion year-over-year. Consider this report similar to last month. The rate of year-over-year growth for manufacturing employment and manufacturing production correlates. Comparing Seasonally Adjusted Year-over-Year Change of the Industrial Production Index (blue line) with Components Manufacturing (red line), Utilities (green line), and Mining (orange line) August Residential Construction Trends now show an improving sector The headline residential building permits and construction completions improved relative to last month. The three-month rolling averages improved. The backward revisions this month were slight. It is always difficult to understand the trends as the backward revisions sometimes reverse trends month-to-month. The nature of this industry normally has large variations from month-to-month (mostly due to weather) so the rolling averages are the best way to view this series. In summary, the rolling averages say this sector improved this month. We consider this report better than last month - and this sector appears to be recovering. FOMC Meeting Announcement F ed Funds rate was lowered which is considered an economic stimulus The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) - the board of directors of the Federal Reserve lowered the range of the federal funds rate by a quarter-point as expected, and stated: .... Although household spending has been rising at a strong pace, business fixed investment and exports have weakened .... Overall the Fed appears to believe the economy has slightly weakened since the last meeting. This statement will satisfy the markets which are looking for any reason to advance the market averages. It's interesting that the FOMC is becoming more divided with 3 members objecting to the rate change (1 said it was not enough and two did not want to lower the target federal funds rate. August Existing Home Sales n/a The headline existing home sales improved relative to last month with the authors saying "Homebuilders need to ramp up new housing, as the failure to increase construction will put home prices in danger of increasing at a faster pace than income." The rolling averages slowed this month. The rolling averages for existing home sales had been improving for the previous 6 months - however this month they declined. The rolling averages remained in contraction. August Conference Board Leading Indicator The low side of values seen since the Great Recession The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the U.S was unchanged this month - and the authors say "The recent trends in the LEI are consistent with a slow but still expanding economy, which has been primarily driven by strong consumer spending and robust job growth." Surveys Manufacturing growth soft Empire State Manufacturing Survey - The Empire State Manufacturing Survey index marginally declined but remains expansion. Overall this survey remains below values seen in the last 2+ years. The report is similar to last month and key elements are mixed. I would consider this report marginally worse than last month. Philly Fed Manufacturing - The Philly Fed Business Outlook Survey declined but remains in expansion. Although the survey index improved, the key elements were relatively strong. Overall, this is similar to last month's report. Rail Movements Definitely not positive news Rail so far in 2019 has changed from a reflection of a strong economic engine to contraction. Currently, not only are the economic intuitive components of rail in contraction, but the year-to-date has slipped into contraction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.