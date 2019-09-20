Zignago Vetro: An Expensive Glass Containers Manufacturer Facing Headwinds

Zignago Vetro (OTC:ZIGNY) designs and manufactures glass containers for the food & beverage (44% of revenue) and the cosmetics & perfumery industries (30%). ZV manufactures also highly customized glass containers which are mainly used for oils and alcoholic beverages (22%). The founding family is still involved in the business and owns a 65% stake (long term strategy and alignment with shareholders).

Industry end-markets are well oriented and supported by strong trends

The food and beverage market benefits from premiumization and solid alcoholic beverage exports which are mainly destined for emerging countries. Indeed, favorable demographics, underpenetrated markets and millennials' need for experiences are the key growth drivers.

The cosmetics & perfumery industry benefits from increasing sales of beauty and personal care products (mainly skin care, make ups and fragrances) which are also supported by several trends: an insatiable desire for beauty, premiumization and an increasing penetration of beauty products (especially in emerging markets).

Some barriers to entry protect incumbent businesses

One of the most important barriers to entry is the close and long-lasting relationship with customers. Indeed, clients value product quality (especially in food & beverage), innovation capabilities (more sophisticated design premium products) and reliability (delivery times). Moreover, given the difficulty and cost for shipping glass containers, glass manufacturers are located nearby their clients. As a result, clients are loyal and use multiyear contracts. Besides, packaging costs account for a small portion of the final product price, which reduces the price sensitivity of customers and therefore competition from new players.

In addition, the industry is very capital intensive. The combination of elevated initial investment and the difficulty to gain new clients (incumbents’ leading position, client loyalty, contract duration…) increase the probability that new furnaces will not be economically viable.

At first glance, ZV is well positioned and is poised to benefit from the strength of the end-markets

First of all, ZV operates in a resilient industry in which the different players exhibit rational behaviors (price discipline). Moreover, margins are protected from raw materials price increases (especially, energy price) thanks to costs pass-through provisions in the contracts. Finally, ZV benefits from its leading market position in Italy for the food and beverage market while its good reputation allows it to operate on a global scale in the cosmetics & perfumes segment.

However, a detailed analysis suggests important risks and headwinds

1) A deeper dive of the spirits market highlights two trends that should not support ZV going forward. Firstly, the overall spirits market in volume does not grow because of declining alcohol consumption in developed markets (lower volume for ZV's beverage business given its strong dependence to European markets).

Then, consumers favor local and craft beers which are brewed and bottled locally. Given the cost to ship glass containers over long distances, ZV will not be able to benefit from this growth while other players will. Indeed, ZV has 5 plants in Italy, 1 in Czech Republic and 1 in France and has no exposure to emerging markets or North America.

2) The company has significantly increased its capex in order to refurbish existing facilities and add new production capacity. The capex to sales ratio has increased by 5 percentage points in the last five years (averaging 17% over the 2014/2018 period while it was 12% over the 2009/2013 period) while revenue growth has not accelerated. Indeed, the 5.6% revenue CAGR over the most recent period is similar to the 6.1% revenue CAGR of the previous one. Besides, industry trends mentioned in the previous point are not positive for ZV. Given the lack of revenue acceleration, it is difficult to give full credit to the company for strong revenue acceleration going forward. Finally, there is a risk that new capacity becomes available when the economy slows (cyclical risk).

3) Margins are above their historical peak. However, the main margin driver is the utilization rate (high fixed-costs industry) and we believe than it could be under pressure going forward because the ramp-up of new capacity will take time. As a result, new capacity will be operated with a utilization rate inferior to the group’s level. Besides, if an economic slowdown and/or trade war impact consumers in Asia, ZV clients could suffer (thus, ZV as well) as Asia is a very important market for spirits, cosmetics and luxury products.

4) Margins of Verreries Brosse (subsidiary) are significantly lower than group’s margins (18% VS 28%) despite being active in the luxury perfumery market. In theory, this business should have better margins because it offers premium products (tailor-made and innovative products). This weakness may be the result of intense international competition and/or the lack of critical size on international markets.

Valuation

The company is trading at a huge premium to its peers (P/E of 19x VS peers at 15x and EV/EBITDA of 15x VS peers at 7x). From an historical perspective, ZV is trading at peak multiples (strong multiple expansion since 2017) which is probably not sustainable. Indeed, this multiple expansion cannot be justified by a higher profitability or higher growth prospects. On the contrary, the company deserves lower multiples due to the fall in ROIC (the business is more capital intensive than it used to be). To sum up, the stock price does not reflect all the risks / headwinds that we have identified.

Risks

A lack of price discipline in the industry

Substitution risk: Glass containers have been losing market share over the last decade to plastic and metal packaging, especially because aluminum and plastics are cheaper alternatives. This risk is limited due to the increasing awareness towards eco-friendly solutions.

A slowdown in the economy due to the high operating leverage of the business

A quick successful ramp-up of new capacity (visibility on clients’ needs or increasing demand for eco-friendly glass containers)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.