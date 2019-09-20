Entegris Acquires Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration For Growth Potential

With the acquisition, Entegris is adding to its Asia footprint as it seeks to position itself to take advantage of growing market demand in high tech industries in the region.

Anow has developed a range of filtration solutions for various technology-intensive manufacturing and process industry applications.

Entegris (ENTG) announced that it has acquired Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration for $73 million in an all-cash transaction.

Anow has developed liquid filtration and polymeric membrane technologies for a variety of applications.

With the deal, ENTG is expanding its footprint in Asia to serve the growing microelectronics industries in that region.

Target Company

Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based Anow was founded in to design and manufacture a number of membrane filtration products for liquid, air and gas filtration, separation and purifying applications in the industries of:

Biopharma

Medical Apparatus

Food & Beverage

Microelectronics

Chemicals

Water Treatment

Laboratory Analysis

Environmental Sciences

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global liquid filtration market is expected to reach $2.54 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecasted CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.0% from 2018 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are forecast to be increased demand for water treatment and water reuse in certain industries, including most notably chemical, mining and food & beverage.

By country, China, Brazil, India, Australia, and Russia are expected to see increased consumption due to more stringent government policies.

Additional factors producing upward demand pressure include increased industrialization and movement of populations into urban areas as well as the continued growth of manufacturing in Southeast Asia.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Entegris disclose the acquisition price and terms as $73.0 million in cash but did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the deal.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 29, 2019, ENTG had $521.4 million in cash and equivalents and $1.3 billion in total liabilities of which long-term debt was $933.7 million.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 29, 2019, was $168.3 million.

In the past 12 months, ENTG’s stock price has risen 62.7% vs. the the broader overall U.S. market’s growth of 1.6%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in nine out of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has steadily worsened since a recent peak in mid-2018, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

ENTG acquired Anow for its polymeric membrane technologies but also for its manufacturing base in the Asia region as a larger footprint in the region.

As Entegris president and CEO Bertrand Loy stated in the deal announcement,

With the demand for IoT, AI, and 5G infrastructure on the rise, Entegris is well positioned to capitalize on these growth opportunities. Acquiring Anow underscores our strong commitment to regional development and manufacturing capabilities to enable our customers to achieve process yield and device performance.

The deal for Anow will enable Entegris to pursue new markets throughout Asia, many of which are at the forefront of IoT, AI, and 5G technology adoption and rollouts in the near term.

While we don’t know the sales or EBITDA multiple that ENTG paid, it’s clear that management sees significant value by increasing its footprint in the region.

In July, ENTG acquire MPD Chemicals for $165 million in cash, which was aimed at diversifying its portfolio of engineered materials offerings to the specialty chemical, life sciences, and semiconductor technology industries.

As Asian companies continue to move ‘up the stack’ in the microelectronics industry, the deal for Anow makes strategic sense for ENTG.

