NetApp: Hybrid Cloud Company Has Strong Upside With Large Buybacks

The stock sells well below its peers, partly because of the difficult U.S. sales environment but is doing well overseas.

Its 3.5% dividend yield and 7.6% buyback yield (over $1 billion in buybacks expected dividend by its $13.3 billion market value) give it a total yield of 11.1% to investors.

NetApp is Navigating a Difficult Sales Environment

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is a hybrid cloud storage company and data management company based in Sunnyvale, CA. Essentially, its hardware product storage business is in decline and its hardware and software maintenance services businesses are doing well. This can be seen in the company's recent presentation for its FY Q1 2020 ending July 2019:

Source: 8-15-19 - FY Q1 2020 Company presentation

This storage services business is very competitive. Typically, NetApp ranks in the top 5 cloud storage services along with EMC (now owned by Dell (NYSE:DELL)), IBM (NYSE:IBM), HP (NYSE:HPQ), and Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY), along with other smaller competitors like Pure Storage (PSTG).

Turnaround Plan. Sales have been falling on Y/Y basis in the past two quarters, especially the latest where they fell 16%. The company is giving guidance that this fiscal year ending April 2020 sales will fall between 5% and 10%. I modeled in a 7.5% decline in sales for this year in my model for NTAP.

Management says it has a plan to turn things around. For example, here is what the CEO said in the August 15 conference call:

Source: FY Q1 2020 Aug 15 Conference Call

Essentially, they are going to add in 200 more commission-based salespeople. Presumably, a good number of those people come with migrating accounts, although the company did not say so. To be honest, even though I am positive on the valuation of NetApp, I think the company is going to struggle for a while.

The Good News - Free Cash Flow is Very Strong

But that is what value investors do. They look for companies like this having some trouble that is temporary in nature and has cheap valuations. The good news is that even though sales have been falling, its products and services are extremely profitable. By my analysis, NTAP will have an FCF yield of 8.9%. This is because management made an estimate that FCF margins will be between 19% and 21% of sales for the FY ending April 2020:

Source: FY Q1 2020 Aug 15 Conference Call

This allowed me to build a model estimate for FY 2020. But there is one more important thing: the company is committed to using FCF for both dividends and large share buybacks.

Major Catalyst: NTAP's Large Buyback Program

NTAP's FCF is strong enough that the company is committed to completing $1.6 billion in buybacks over the next year or so. I have modeled in $1 billion in buybacks for the FY ending April 2020.

Given that NTAP's market value is $13.1 billion, this presents a buyback yield of 7.6% ($1 billion divided by $13.1 billion). NTAP bought back $250 million in shares in Q1 plus paid dividends of $115 million. Management indicated this is the run-rate for buybacks for the rest of the FY. So, its total yield (dividend yield of 3.5% and buyback yield of 7.6%) gives NTAP an 11.1% total yield.

Here are some of the statements that management made about the buybacks:

Source: CEO and CFO on the Q1 2020 Aug 15 Conf Call

In fact, NTAP is one of the few companies to carefully detail its buyback activity in its 10-Q. Here are the details in three separate sections:

Source: NTAP 10-Q Filed 8-19-19

This information shows that the company is consistent in the market buying up its shares. My model uses an estimate that $250 million of share repurchases will be done each of the next three quarters for FY 2020.

Benefits of NTAP's Buyback Activity

My analysis of NTAP's buyback activity shows that it has reduced its share count by over 35% to the end of FY 2019 since the share count peak in 2011. Including my estimate for FY 2020 shares will have been reduced 38% over that period:

Source: Hake compilation of SEC data

Here is my analysis of how much the share count will fall this year. Note that not all the shares bought back automatically reduce the final share count due to shares issued to employees, etc.:

Source: Hake estimates

So, the $1 billion spent on buybacks this year will reduce the count by 6% if the stock stays flat and would be lower if the average buyback price climbs dramatically.

Growth in DPS. Probably, the best example of why share buybacks are so beneficial to shareholders is NTAP's growth in its dividend per share vs. the amount of money spent by NTAP for those dividends. This is well illustrated in the table below:

Source: Hake analysis of public information

This table shows that the dividend per share has grown almost twice as fast as the dollars spent on dividends. Even more importantly, the compound annual growth rate over the past 7 years when NTAP started its dividend program is over 3x as great as the dollar outlay.

Why is that? Because shares have been reduced a cumulative 38% (including this FY). So, if you want a higher dividend per share growth rate, invest in a company like NTAP which aggressively buys back its shares. Don't forget that this increase in dividends comes without any double taxation of income that would otherwise be paid if all the buyback dollars were spent on dividends.

This is just one of the six major benefits that share buybacks provide. Subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide are familiar with the other reasons which I detail in my articles there.

Some Details of my Model

Putting all this data together and with the assumptions and guidance from NTAP, I developed a model for 2019. Here is a summary of the results:

Source: Hake estimates

Based on this, I was able to determine NTAP's estimated valuation metrics:

Source: Hake estimates

Valuation

My valuation for NTAP is based on a peer analysis, as seen below:

Source: Hake estimates and Yahoo! Finance data

This table shows that NTAP is about evenly valued on a P/E basis but is undervalued in all the other measures. Applying the industry metrics to NTAP's dollar estimates yield the estimated true value for NTAP:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that the true value for NTAP is 31% higher than today's price.

Risks

NTAP is depending on its renewed salesforce to increase revenue, but this could fall flat, especially if an economic downturn takes hold. But, of course, that is why the stock is so cheap. I have shown that the company's existing operations are still extremely profitable. The truth is NetApp's cloud-based data services industry is very competitive. So, it could enter into a period where sales do not turn around.

However, recently some analysts have turned bullish on NTAP citing two factors: its flash-array storage products and also the build-out of 5G wireless business - both of which will result in more data demand for its products and services.

Summary and Conclusion

NetApp is going through a difficult period, especially since its sales fell 16% Y/Y in its most recent quarter. NetApp stock is now very cheap. Fortunately, the company has a turnaround plan and some industry growth factors are on its side, especially the 5G conversion and data upswing expected over the next year.

Moreover, the company's huge free cash flow will carry it through this period. One big catalyst which will help the stock is its large buyback program, which represents 7.6% of its market value. NTAP is worth $71.91, an upside of 31% from its present price. NTAP's total yield of 11.1%, which includes the dividend and buyback yield, is very attractive for value investors.

