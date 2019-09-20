Go-Private Offer For China Biologic Products: It Is Undervalued

The Board Of Directors may be interested in negotiating a better price. Besides, other potential acquirers may get contacted and may offer a better price.

Source: 10-K

Business

Founded in December 1898, China Biologic Products commenced selling human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products in 2006. The company’s website presents its different plasma products as shown below:

Source: Chinabiologic’s Website

In terms of sales, in 2018, the company was said to be among the top five producers of plasma products in China. The company’s products are prescription medicines administered in the form of injections. The company’s most successful product is the human albumin. Revenue from albumin products comprised of ~32.0% of the company’s total sales for the year 2018. As shown in the lines below, it is a well-known treatment for maintaining stable blood volume and pressure in ill patients:

Albumin has been used for almost 50 years to treat critically ill patients by assisting the maintenance of adequate blood volume and pressure. IVIG is used for certain disease prevention and treatment by enhancing specific immunity. Source: 10-k

The image below provides further information on the products offered by China Biologic:

Source: Chinabiologic’s Website

The company has grown quite a bit as a result of an aggressive M&A strategy. In our view, with a recent go-private offer, the company’s knowledge in the M&A market is very positive. M&A investors will most likely appreciate it. The following are the most significant acquisitions executed by China Biologic:

In January 2011, China Biologic acquired Guiyang Dalin Biologic Technologies Co., Ltd. (“Dalin”). This target company was the largest shareholder of Qianfeng Biological Products, the largest plasma-based biopharmaceutical operator in China.

On January 1, 2018, China Biologic acquired 80% interest in TianXinFu, which manufactured regenerative medical biomaterial products.

China’s per capita consumption of plasma products is quite low as compared to the United States and Europe. Smart individuals believe that the company has enormous growth potential. Note for instance that Albumin usage in the United States is equal to 550 kg per million inhabitants, 2.46x more than that in China. The figure below offers further information on the matter:

Source: 10-k

With this in mind, now read the lines below. The company believes that once people will get to know the health benefits of plasma products, the company’s sales may increase quite a bit:

An increasing awareness of health benefits of plasma products and the rising affordability of plasma products since the commencement of China’s healthcare reform, China’s plasma products market is expected to continue to have substantial growth potential. Source: 10-k

Impressive FCF Upward Trend

With sales of $265 million, 14% growth q/q and 25% growth y/y, forward sales of $548 million seem to be conservative. It is 1.17x the revenue reported in 2018. As of June 30, 2019, if we use the H1 2019 gross profit margin of 66%, forward gross profit will be close to $361 million, and we obtain a net income of $180 million. With 38.5 million shares outstanding, the company’s EPS will most likely be close to $4.6, which is way better than previous figures. Value investors will appreciate the chart below:

Source: Ycharts

See the quarterly results in the image below:

Source: 10-Q

On the cash flow statement side, FCF in H1 2019 was equal to $81 million, 200% more than that in H1 2019. With our net income of $180 million, we believe that the company could easily hit the FCF of $167 million. Notice in the chart below the impressive results obtained in the past. The net income and the FCF have grown more than 197% in the last ten years.

Source: Ycharts

See below the calculation of the free cash flow for the first half of 2019:

Source: 10-Q

Solid Financial Situation And Massive Increase In Assets

The company’s financial situation appears very solid. The amount of liquidity is impressive. As of June 30, 2019, China Biologic Products reports $202 million in cash, time deposits worth $523 million, and short term investments of $191 million. These liquid assets represent 46% of the total amount of assets, which most growth investors will appreciate. China Biologic received this amount of cash and liquid assets from the recent sale of equity and acquisitions. From the chart below, it appears very clear that investors believe that China Biologic is a promising company. The most recent acquisition attempt does not seem to be a coincidence. See the image below for more on the increase in assets:

Source: Ycharts

With 38.6 million shares outstanding at $113, the company’s market capitalization would equal $4.36 billion. Assuming cash of $916 million, the company would have an enterprise value of $3.44 billion, which makes a EV/Sales ratio of 3.75x, which appears quite cheap. With forward sales of $548 million, we get an enterprise value of 6.2x.

According to Owler, the following companies are competitors of China Biologic Products:

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)

Sino Biological

Sarepta (SRPT)

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS)

Bio Products Laboratory

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET)

Techpool

Among the public competitors, we will select those companies that have the size approximately similar to that of China Biologic Products: SRPT and BeiGene. As shown in the image below, they have an enterprise value of $3 to $6 billion:

Source: Ycharts

Sarepta is the competitor that reports the most significant revenue growth of 94%, but BeiGene does not grow. Concerning the gross profit margin, Sarepta notes a figure of 88%, 20% more than that of China Biologic. See the images below for more details on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Sarepta and BeiGene have an EV/Forward sales ratio of 14x-15x. China Biologic Products is undervalued as compared to BeiGene. The company has more revenue growth and more gross profit margin than that of BeiGene and trades lower. It does not make a lot of sense. Sarepta should trade higher than both China Biologic Products and BeiGene. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

We don’t think that the company is very undervalued, but it could trade at a higher valuation. Note that the management decided to acquire its shares worth $150 million. It means that people inside the organization believe that the company is cheap. In our view, this is a bullish signal. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

In May 2019, the Board authorized a share repurchase program under which China Biologic may repurchase up to US$150 million worth of shares over a 12-month period. As of June 30, 2019, the company had repurchased 121,852 shares at a total of $11.0 million under this program. Source: 10-Q

Go-Private Transaction

As of September 18, 2019, the company received a non-binding proposal to be acquired for $120/share. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As shown in the lines below, financial advisors Beachhead, PWM, CITIC Capital, and HH China Bio Holdings LLC acquired shares at $100.9, $85, $86, and lower marks. The group of buyers commenced acquiring shares in 2018.

Source: 13-D - HH China Bio Holdings

Source: 13D - Beachhead

Source: 13D - Beachhead

The buyer consortium is composed of investment funds, which had large stakes in the past. These funds appear to believe that the market is undervaluing China Biologic Products. Significant shareholders are shown in the table below:

Source: 10-K

Right now, acquiring shares is smart. The consortium offered to purchase the company at $120/share. Perhaps, the Board Of Directors may be interested in negotiating a better price. Besides, other potential acquirers may get contacted and may offer a better price.

In our view, there is room for improvement. Other competitors trade at 14x-15x sales, so China Biologic should be bought at more than 6x. In a go-private transaction, the buyer has to pay a control premium. With all this in mind, we believe that there may exist an upside in the stock price of 7% to 15%. However, it will depend on the number of potential buyers. If other companies are interested in China Biologic, the upside in the stock price would be more significant than 15%.

The Chairman and CEO: A Corporate Finance Professional

It is exciting that in May 2019, Dr. Bing Li, the previous CEO, resigned. Mr. Joseph Chow, the Chief of The Board Of Directors, was appointed to act as CEO until the company could find a new executive:

Source: Resignation

We believe that the company changed the CEO to manage the sale of the company or to adopt value-enhancing measures. Dr. Bing Li, the previous CEO, did not seem to have a lot of negotiation skills or M&A expertise to manage the sale of China Biologic. Read the former CEO’s business profile in the lines below:

Source: PrNewsWire

Joseph Chow, the Chairman, does bring 20 years of experience in corporate finance. He seems to be the right person to take care of an undervalued company. The lines below offer further information on his business profile:

Source: Chinabiologic’s Website

On August 5, 2019, the company decided to stop looking for a new executive and appointed Mr. Chow as the new CEO. We believe that it is not a coincidence. He is the right person to manage the go-private transaction. Most M&A analysts will appreciate this information:

After several months’ search and evaluation of both internal and external candidates, the search committee recommended Mr. Chow to the Board, and the Board approved his appointment. The Board believes that, with his deep understanding of the company and extensive experience in corporate finance and management, Mr. Chow is well qualified for the position and will lead the company towards long-term sustainable growth. Source: 10-Q

Downside Risk

While the buyer consortium offered $120 per share, the offer was non-binding. The investment funds may walk away or even offer a lower acquisition price. Notice that the market price is below $120 per share, thus receiving a more economical offer could occur. With that, the company appears undervalued, and buyers acquired shares at $100.9, $85, and $86. We believe that China Biologic could go to these marks if the go-private transaction is not accepted. At those levels, in our view, the buying pressure would stabilize the share price.

There is a clear risk that investors may not appreciate. China Biologic Products was incorporated in Cayman, wherein the securities law is not as developed as in the United States. As a result, the protection of shareholders may not be that significant. Besides, the company’s assets and the directors are in China. Judges in the United States may not be able to enforce actions against them.

Conclusion

With an offer of $120 per share and a recently elected CEO with M&A expertise, China Biologic Products is an interesting name to be followed carefully. Investors should understand that the company may have to look for other acquirers before selling the company to the buyer consortium. There are many big companies in the United States and Europe that may be willing to profit from the increase in consumption of plasma in China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.