Geopolitics Driving Oil Market And Aramco's Future

Were it not for U.S. shale, oil prices would have spiked more and with greater volatility afterward.

In spite of lower crude oil prices over the last year, based on the laws of supply and demand, U.S. oil and gas companies had been adjusting to a new normal. OPEC-plus was making room for increased U.S. production. Iran, Venezuela and a few other producers were part of the equation for supply outages. Shale stock-oriented shareholders were not happy, those of the gas-weighted sort especially. But overall, supply shocks were “managed” while Wall Street was driving energy stocks down based on sentiment coupled with some algorithmic trading effects.

The narrative has changed.

The assault on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, credited to Iran, has been a brazen attempt to flame the geopolitical tensions that were already mounting. On Sept. 14, half of Saudi Arabia’s production was affected. As of Tuesday, the newly appointed Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “normal production of 9.8 million barrels a day will return by the end of September.”

The Wall Street Journal writes:

Last year on average Saudi Arabia produced 10.3 million barrels of crude oil a day and exported 7.4 million barrels a day, along with an additional 2 million barrels a day of refined products, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The Kingdom is importing crude oil from other OPEC members to keep its supply chains running. It has turned to Iraq’s national oil company for 20 million barrels for its domestic refineries. Iraq already holds back production owing OPEC to quotas, so it would not be a stretch necessarily for them. The Kingdom produces 5% of world supply. Given that the Saudis are planning to publicly-list 1% of Aramco (ARMCO) on the domestic exchange and then later 1% on an international exchange, their attention to detail and crisis management increasingly matters.

Prior to the latest incidence, armed drones attacked two pump stations in Saudi Arabia on a pipeline that transports oil from the Eastern Province to Yanbu port on the Red Sea, as reported by the WSJ May 14. Before this infrastructure attack was the attack on two Saudi Arabian oil tankers and two other vessels from Norway and the UAE on Sunday, May 12, near the Strait of Hormuz, as reported.

In listening to an expert and seasoned diplomat on Venezuela last week, I learned that the oil industry there is in tatters and will be so for many years to come. U.S. sanctions are biting hard. However, China and Russia are finding opportunities to make political gains in the midst of the Venezuela’s plight. For reference, according to the latest figures by OPEC’s secondary sources:

“Venezuela’s oil production dropped by 43,000 bpd from July to just 712,000 bpd in August. This compares to 1.911 million bpd production in 2017 and 1.354 million bpd for 2018. Since the end of 2018, Venezuela has lost around 600,000 bpd of crude oil production, due to the U.S. sanctions and the economic collapse…” — Oilprice.com

Imagine the absence of U.S. shale production. Prices for oil would have spiked much more than the 15% after the attack on the Saudi’s oil facilities. Total Permian oil production currently stands at 4.4 million bpd, of the U.S’s 12.4 million. “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) CEO Sheffield believes output will top out at 8 million b/d in the next 8-9 years, adding 1 million b/d this year before falling to 600,000-700,000 b/d growth in 2020,” notes a news brief. He further suggests that absent shale production, we would need to import 8-9 million b/d from the Middle East and lose 10% of GDP if the drilling sector collapses from a proposed ban on fracking.

What happens next in relation to the Iran-Saudi Arabia-U.S. geopolitical situation is an open question. The stakes are high. Oil price volatility in a time of economic turbulence—from the U.S.-China trade war and its effect of dampening business optimism and slower global growth projected—is a recipe for further deterioration of confidence. While the oil and gas industry is an easy target for rallying votes, on either side of the aisle, a responsibility to understand the much-changed industry and its implications for global economic and geopolitical stability is owed to end users who will feel the effects downstream.

The idea that shale will start ramping up production owing to the Saudi’s misfortune is not an economically sound rationale. Oil prices, while rising back to a $58 WTI futures price, are pricing in uncertainty because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, but also between the U.S. and China. Aramco will need to have its "investor relations team" on speed dial.

