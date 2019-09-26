Retirees Stop Chasing Yields - The Ultimate Straw Man

A straw man is a form of argument fallacy based on giving the impression of refuting an opponent's argument, while actually refuting an argument that was not presented.

Introduction

When considering retirement, or investing in general, large juicy yields can be compelling to drive investors. The key reason investors love high yielders is because they can substantially reduce how much they need to save for their retirement. An accusation flung at many investors and retirees building an income portfolio is that they are "yield chasing".

This is often a Straw Man argument used against anything considered "high yield".

Investor: I think this stock has the potential for attractive returns.

Opponent: It has a dividend yield over 10%. You are yield-chasing and that never works out.

For some, if the yield is north of 5%, they consider it dangerous. Others may buy a 5% yield, but double digits are a double no-no. Generally, these critics are speaking from a position of bad experiences in this space. They've been burned by past mistakes, jumping into a high yielding security without proper due diligence. Like a toddler touching a hot stove, the burn leaves a reminder in their brain: high yield = pain and misfortune.

As a Retiree, you've had a long life filled with experiences that you use to create your initial opinions. Some of you have never invested individually and are risk-averse or more conservative. Others among you have invested for capital gains instead of a steady dividend income flow. So, you hear "yield chasing" and worry you're doing it all wrong. Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we look past this Straw Man mentality to find the very best opportunities that provide income and help your retirement goals. Let's talk about how you, as an individual investor can get past your bias and do this as well.

Yield Can Be Your First Filter, But It Should Never Ever Be Your Only Filter

When looking across the market, you need a means to do your initial filtering. Many wrongly think that anything high yield is inherently riskier, so they filter them out. Doing the reverse can help you find high yield opportunities, but you can never stop just there. Yield is a metric based on the current market price and the dividend paid by the company. Reliable dividends and a punished stock price can generate high yields. However, within them are many traps alongside a few good opportunities. Also, the good opportunities don't often last long. So, frequent searches alongside due diligence is important.

We look past yields into the fundamentals of a company. Take our recent pick of Vermilion Energy (VET) which yielded 14.5% at the time of our recommendation. The market smashed its share price, but fundamentally, the company’s ability to cover its dividend payment was unchanged.

At first, VET moved into our radar due to its large yield. After in-depth review of its fundamentals, we determined it to be undervalued, which gave us the comfort of investing into it and recommending it.

This, however, isn't always the case with rapidly rising yields. Century Link (CTL) saw rapidly rising yields before they cut their dividend.

Data by YCharts

CTL slashed its dividend to focus on paying down its debt. Its yield dropped, along with its share price. This caused a double-whammy for investors who had been drawn to its yield. We avoided this one as we felt its debt was too large for a sustainable high dividend.

Do the Dirty Work

Once you've got an investment that appears attractive, it is time to do your due diligence. Yield can be a starting place, but you can't allow it to be the only factor. Other factors must be considered:

Financial strength - the key to paying the dividend

Future growth - the key to raising it

Debt/Leverage - the weight pulling down the company

These metrics aligned in another recent purchase - Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) that currently yields 13.4%. ARLP has a sound balance sheet, strong coverage, and growth into mineral rights that offset the risks in the coal sector (note: ARLP issues a K-1).

How you weigh these factors comes into personal preference. We try to weigh them equally while determining where the best opportunities exist. Typically, these opportunities don't last long. Consider, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P (ATAX) which currently yields 6.5%. Our report released, and investors quickly snapped up the opportunity:

Data by YCharts

Investors need to weigh the risks associated and current strength versus future outlook. For example, we highlighted the coverage on Uniti Group (UNIT) bonds (Cusip# 20341WAD7) while emphasizing the need to avoid the common. Why? Even though at the time UNIT's financial strength was not in question, its outlook and single large tenant posed an outsized risk. Debt still weighs heavily on UNIT, but its bonds remain well covered even if the rent for its largest tenant gets cut. Here, we secured a safer high yield by going up the corporate structure and avoiding the common stock.

The Uncontrollable Force - Sentiment

The last major factor in investing comes from investor sentiment. There is an old saying that "the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent". Often when investing in high yield options, you are playing against sentiment, or buying into opportunities that have been caused due to irrational human behavior. Often this selling leads to more selling as investors flee names for no reason other than the fear they will keep falling - regardless of dividend coverage or future performance. Cheap can always get cheaper. We initially seek to divorce our analysis from uncontrollable forces before factoring it in. Macerich Company (MAC), a high quality mall REIT which yields a whopping 9%, is a perfect example of sentiment. Their dividend remains constant regardless of price action, but investors are hitting the exits over irrational fears of a retail apocalypse. This is driving other REITs down negatively in a wave of negative sentiment. We counter sentiment bias by entering positions slowly and diversifying across over 50 different positions in our portfolio. We have also emphasized low volatility bonds, baby bonds, and preferred stocks to counter volatility.

Conclusion

We have an entire generation of investors who have only invested in this extended bull market, and they think growth stocks are a slam dunk. We have another generation who were smashed by the Great Financial Crisis. They seek extreme safety in all their choices. These experiences have created biases, and those biases have created great opportunities in the high yield space.

Remember this kid song?

"Hay is for horses, grass is free..."

Let’s keep those Straw Men for horses and the dividends for your wallet instead.

Don’t let biases or Straw Man arguments ruin your income potential by irrationally writing off an entire part of the market for no good reason. Seek out strongly covered dividends from financially stable picks. Let negative sentiment work in your favor and watch your income grow.

Better yet, check out High Dividend Opportunities model portfolio from our top contributors who are seeking out the best income opportunities. No one needs to invest alone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLP, MAC, ATAX, VET, UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.