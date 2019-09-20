Natural Gas Market Overview: Bearish Non-Degree Day Factors Are Pushing The Demand Lower

We currently expect the EIA to report a build of 90 bcf next week, which is 39 bcf larger than a year ago and 16 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

This report covers the week ending September 20, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 590 bcf for the week ending September 20 (down 2.3% w-o-w and down 1.5% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but dropped from +20.20% to +16.40%. In annualized terms, total weekly natural gas demand has declined for the first time since April 19, 2019.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree days (CDDs) plunged by 12.0% w-o-w (from 76 to 67). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was 10.0% below last year's level. Additionally, natural gas demand this week was particularly damaged by very weak non-degree day factors.

The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were below the norm (6.9 GW per day on average) - see the chart below;

The average spread between natural gas and coal has skyrocketed as coal prices dropped some 15.0% y-o-y, while natural gas price was down only 8.0% over the same period. We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.5 bcf/d this week (down 1.0 bcf/d vs 2018 and down 1.2 bcf/d vs 5-year norm);

Wind speeds and hydro inflows were mostly stronger y-o-y. On balance, in the week ending September 20, these two factors probably displaced some 450 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2018).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from non-degree day factors this week was positive at +4.0 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, that positive figure was still some 1.5 bcf/d below last year's results.

Total exports were up 14.0% w-o-w - primarily due to stronger LNG sales (as a result of statistical base effect) and higher pipeline nominations for Canada. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, and Freeport) served 12 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 42 bcf, just 1 bcf short of an all-time high. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 6.4 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 24.30% in the week ending September 20.

At the same time, we should say that LNG stocks (at five key export terminals) are almost full (see the chart below). If the arrival of LNG vessels slows (for whatever reason), then natural gas flows to liquefaction will drop very fast. Gulf Coast LNG futures contract is already more expensive than natural gas sold at European hubs (see the table below), even without adjusting for any additional freight/voyage costs. This situation is clearly not helping the exporters - especially those who rely more on the spot market sales as opposed to long-term contracts.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations;

Source: CME, ICE, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations;

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 120 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 92.78 bcf/d in September, 93.09 bcf/d in October, and 93.22 bcf/d in November. In the week ending September 20, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 99.5 bcf per day (virtually flat w-o-w but up 6.5% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance for the week ending September 20 should be around +15.2 bcf/d, which is 7.3 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2018 (see the chart below). Next week (ending September 27), although the balance is projected to get tighter, it will still remain looser (vs 2018) in absolute terms: +17.1 bcf/d in 2019 vs +15.1 bcf/d in 2018.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 90 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +102 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas inventories' deviation from the 5-year average is currently projected to narrow from -75 bcf today to -15 bcf for the week ending October 4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.