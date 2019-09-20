Del Taco: Sale Or Not, It's A Buy

Image credit

I've had a love/hate relationship with Del Taco (TACO) in the past. The stock has been very cheap at points in recent years, and at others, very expensive. This gyration presents opportunities for bulls and bears on Del Taco, and right now, I think we're in a decidedly bullish position. Shares have performed relatively poorly in 2019, and in particular, since July, and it looks like it is worth a look from the long side right now.

A history of growth

Del Taco, which serves Mexican and American food on a quick service basis, currently consists of around 600 total units, just over half of which are company-owned, with the remainder being franchised. This diversified strategy is a bit different than what some of the big boys of fast food are doing, including heavy-hitters like Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). Those chains have gone to a capex-light model of full franchising, but Del Taco sees a roughly 50/50 mix as optimal.

Source: Investor presentation

Another differentiator for Del Taco is that it is open 24 hours a day for most of its locations. This is unusual as the majority of fast food restaurants generally close late at night but are not open all day. Del Taco makes the obvious comparison to Taco Bell, which is more than ten times its size by unit count and revenue. Volumes are similar to Taco Bell on a unit basis, but Del Taco's footprint is a fraction of the former's.

Del Taco's average check is also very low at $7.74, meaning it is positioned for value and affordability for any budget. This is key for Del Taco's strategy of offering quality at a low price and is well below that of competitors like Qdoba and Chipotle, which tend to be in the low double-digits.

Part of what makes Del Taco's model attractive is its 24-hour operating schedule, as well as its value menu.

Source: Investor presentation

Del Taco's largest daypart is dinner, but that makes up just 24% of total sales. It also achieves meaningful sales from every other daypart, proving the 24-hour concept works and is a key differentiator. Not only does this provide incremental revenue, but it spreads out demand across the day, increasing capacity. Restaurants that concentrate on just two dayparts, like lunch and dinner, are more exposed to long lines and capacity issues, whereas Del Taco isn't.

The company also achieves very strong margins. Unit-level margins have been in the 19% to 20% range for years, which are very attractive. The company's cost of sales and labor are reasonable despite its focus on low average checks and value to the consumer, and Del Taco's profitability has never been in doubt.

Looking forward

Moving forward, Del Taco has to try and right the ship in terms of comparable sales growth.

Source: Investor presentation

I suspect part of the reason why the stock has underperformed the way it has is because comparable sales have slowed way down from prior levels. The company used to outperform the industry benchmark on a regular basis, but that simply hasn't been the case of late. Q2 comparable sales were up 2.2% with franchised stores once again outperforming company-owned units, so it isn't like Del Taco is a total disaster. I think expectations from investors for continued 5% comparable sales growth were unrealistic, but the stock price has reset lower to account for these lower expectations.

Del Taco still has an enormous opportunity to grow its store count, particularly if it sticks with roughly half of its stores being franchised, which accelerates unit growth as capex is shouldered by someone other than the company.

Source: Investor presentation

Del Taco is heavily exposed to California today, but it has the willingness and ability to continue to expand outside of California. The total opportunity in new markets is estimated at 1,150 units, while established markets can support up to 300 additional stores. That would bring Del Taco's store count to something in excess of 2,000, which is ~3X the size it is today. Given the focus on value, and the obvious success of Taco Bell, it seems reasonable that Del Taco could get to 2,000 units over time. This is the most significant growth driver the company has, and it is a good one.

Source: Investor presentation

The company is also working to drive incremental traffic with its digital transformation, wherein it can offer delivery services, its value menu, and product innovation. Del Taco certainly isn't alone in its desire to offer consumers a more convenient experience, but it is doing the necessary work to stay relevant among increasingly demanding consumers when it comes to the digital experience.

In addition, I mentioned the company's value proposition before, which is excellent. It has many menu items that are a dollar or less, its Mix2 menu that provides entrees at a low price, as well as its affordably-priced combo meals. Value is at the center of what Del Taco does, and it works.

Finally, the company is continuing its history of menu innovation, offering new breakfast items, as well as meatless entrees. The reason Del Taco provides such a strong value proposition is because it is constantly innovating with its menu, and this innovation drives traffic.

A reasonable valuation

Del Taco is often the subject of merger talk, and that is no different now. The company is once again looking at selling itself, which is certainly a positive development. Del Taco has a long runway of growth in front of it, so I think shareholders would ultimately be better off without a sale in the long run, but, surely, any sale price would be meaningfully in excess of the current $10 shares trade for today.

Ignoring the sale possibility, Del Taco is reasonably priced. Shares trade for ~21 times earnings of $0.50 for this year, and I think the company can do high-single-digit or better earnings growth in the coming years. The company's focus on value is driving traffic, and it has an enormous opportunity to grow the store base. Given this, I see 21 times earnings as a reasonable, but not cheap, price to pay accessing that growth. Thus, I think Del Taco is worth a look from the long side in a crowded restaurant space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TACO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.