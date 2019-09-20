Datadog: Growth Continuation Is Needed To Avoid A Dog

I like the business and its model, yet a >30 times sales multiple is very too steep to consider shares at this moment.

Datadog (DDOG) has gone public in an IPO which has been a huge success with shares essentially trading at double the valuation at which bankers aimed to bring the company public as of very recent. That valuation is a bit too steep for me to consider at more than 30 times annualised sales despite the impressive growth and opportunity, as the risk-reward is far from compelling at this point in time, given the current conditions.

The Business

Datadog develops monitoring and analytic solutions for dev, ops and businesses in today's world. The company has developed a SaaS platform which integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring among others on a real-time basis across the entire technology spectrum of a business. It is not just monitoring for which the application is used, it helps time-to-market for applications, cuts time to troubleshoot, and allows for tracking of key business metrics.

The whole promise of Datadog since its founding in 2010 is to break the silos between engineering teams and other parts of the organisation. The idea is that development and operations teams work together at an early stage to avoid issues later down the road.

The company aims to gain clients through the land-and-expand model of first gaining a customer at a low scale and sell more to that same customer/organisation at a later stage in time. This model has been the reason why the company had nearly 9,000 clients at the end of the first half of this year.

IPO Price & Valuation Thoughts

Datadog aimed to sell 24 million shares at a range between $19 and $22 per share. Shares were eventually priced at $27 per share, making that the company is raising gross proceeds of $648 million in connection to the offering.

With nearly 290 million shares outstanding following the offering, the company is valued at $7.8 billion at the offer price. Including the gross proceeds and $52 million in existing net cash holdings, the operating assets are valued in excess of $7.1 billion. With shares trading at $40 on their opening day of trading, the equity valuation has jumped to $11.6 billion, or $10.8 billion on an operating basis.

That valuation is high in relation to the current performance of the business. The company generated nearly $101 million in sales in 2017 on which the company reported an operating loss of around $3 million. Revenues essentially doubled last year to $198 million with operating losses increasing to $11 million. While losses were up, they remain very small on a relative and absolute basis.

After such spectacular growth numbers, it is only logical to see the percentage increase in sales slow down a bit. First quarter sales were up 76% to $70.1 million as a break-even result in the first quarter of 2018 turned into a loss of $9.7 million in the first quarter of this year. Second quarter growth even accelerated, with sales up 82% to $83.2 million as losses narrowed to $4.0 million. Based on the second quarter revenue number, the company is generating sales at a rate of $333 million, implying that operating assets are valued at 32 times annualised sales.

Easy to say that these are very high multiples, although we have to observe that growth is very strong and is even accelerating to 80% now, while operating losses are very manageable by all means.

Final Remarks

Datadog is inherently a very interesting business as reports surfaced that Cisco Communications (CSCO) would be willing to buy the company at $7.0 billion, or even more. Such stories are certainly helping the momentum run around the time of the IPO. Nonetheless, there are many uncertainties in this story which mostly relate to the sky-high valuation at >30 times sales. Other risks include dual class share structure and competition from, among others, Splunk (SPLK) and Elastic (ESTC).

Other than the valuation, the other biggest risk might be that of a changing competitive and technological landscape as these new solutions live by the grail of new technologies. If and once other technological developments take place, such developments might make current solutions obsolete, as the company has to prove its adaptive powers at such a point in time again.

For now, this remains a very interesting story to watch, which I will certainly do, although the current valuation does not create a compelling situation in my book.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.