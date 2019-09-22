The Dangers Of DCFs For Growth Valuations

These projections themselves rest on numerous assumptions and therefore these analysis are susceptible to error in any number of places places - and small errors result in large changes in final value.

By Marc Pentacoff



Introduction & Background

“A stock is worth the present value of all dividends ever to be paid upon it, no more, no less. The purchase of a stock represents the exchange of present goods for future goods, just as in other cases where interest arises. Dividends are the claim on future goods. Present earnings, outlook, financial condition, and capitalization should bear upon the price of a stock only as they assist buyers and sellers in estimating future dividends.” John Burr Williams, The Theory of Investment Value (1939)

It is common practice in finance classes to pretend that a forward schedule of cash flows simply exists and that one can employ the CAPM model to determine the appropriate discount rate. In fact, neither occur naturally and neither are straightforward to construct. The CAPM approach to discount rates is, not to mention, founded on a theory of risk which has nothing whatsoever to do with long term investment risk.

Risk is, naturally enough, the chance that something will go horribly wrong. In finance, it is the chance that an investment will experience significant permanent losses. When one is projecting cash flows in the future, one is making a host of delicate assumptions, with the critical ones being an assumption about potential revenues and potential margins. Both of these financial assumptions rest on qualitative assumptions related to long term competitive dynamics. This last area is always changing because advances in technology are constantly opening up new avenues for competition in established markets, not to mention the persistent land grab races in new markets.

The Nature of Fundamental Uncertainty

The problem is that the future is fundamentally unknowable and our ignorance exponentially increases the farther out we go. While some changes in the world are predictable - e.g., weather in any given area will likely be within a historic range which has already been well defined - many other changes are not.

The changes which defy regularity do so because they are unique, path dependent, and not going to repeat - it is these which drive the course of human affairs. Case and point - the iPhone’s introduction and the subsequent demolition of Nokia, which at one time made up 4% of Finland’s GDP. Tech journalists suspected Steve Jobs was building a phone but it still broke upon the world like lightning from the blue and eventually brought us full blown into the age of mobile computing with all of its attendant social and economic consequences. In the process, it made Apple one of the greatest wealth creating firms in history (see our take here).

If we could classify the qualitative changes of the industrial structure quantitatively (you can’t) the data series would be what econometrics calls a non-ergodic process - our economic life changes erratically at an inconsistent rate.

Most important economics changes are of the unique type - unique to one historical period, unique in terms of economic conditions then prevailing. Good luck foreseeing enough of these and their important direct and indirect effects on your DCF. Business managers have to make investments which embody plans and strategies which will not repeat in the sense of “in 20 times out of 100” this will work. They are, instead, one offs: “no do overs.” It is simply a unique historical situation. And unlike in stock market investing where one can let the ball pass over the plate as much as one wants - “no called strikes” as per Buffett - business managers are sometimes forced by competitive dynamics to change and alter existing plans due to unforeseen developments.

In games of chance, outcomes are determined by the primary factors at work, such as there being 6 sides on a die, as well as from the accidental factors of the table top on which they are thrown and the angle of release.

In unique business situations, outcomes cannot be disentangled from their primary factors and the unique accidents: the environment in which they are placed is too complex that the main factors are not completely known - or even knowable - and the variety of intervening accidents of fate and fortune are too numerous. The latter situations require business managers to make highly subjective estimates of the probabilities in any given case, even if considerable information and data has been employed in the decision making process.

The point is that predicting the future, even when it is the decisions made by a manager presumably with the best information about a firm, is fraught with risks. Consider how frequently, all in all, firms have to revise guidance. Consider the humorous history of prediction in general. This art is hard because it is about the future of which we are ignorant. “It is hard to make predictions, especially about the future,” said Yogi Berra. Ben Graham considered the future is a hazard which must be met whereas the past was known and the source of safety.

Discounted Cash Flows and Fundamental Uncertainty

If the outside analyst believes their revenue schedule running out 10 years is accurate, they are likely overvaluing their own abilities. And this is merely the top line of the DCF. The analyst then has to accurately forecast margins. If one is getting scientific about it - which we would advise against unless the trend is perfectly clear - you might want to take into account large capital expenditures and long term changes in working capital.

Then, assuming this process was successfully completed without error the analyst is then faced with decisions with regards to the terminal value, this distant rate of growth and the discount rates across the discounted cash flow period. Are we to follow the finance academics and use CAPM? Do we use opportunity cost? Do we add risk buffers to a risk free rate like Keynes or Irving Fisher might suggest?

The point here is simply that discounted cash flow analysis is outrageously complex when viewed in light of the inability of human beings to predict the future. Blame the complexity of the world or our limited perceptual faculties - the outcome is the same: the future is unknowable. All this, combined with the numerous points of potential error, makes discounted cash flow analysis generally unconvincing for readers.

Of course, there are a few solutions for DCF diehards. One solution here is to build in a margin of safety into the estimate, making the assumptions conservative across the board - but this is rarely done in our experience. It is even less frequently done with rapidly growing firms. Another popular solution is to create bear, base and bullish cases. We feel, in general, that most times these are not done with sufficient humility and, not infrequently, the cases are simply not different enough or the expected value is skewed from a favorable weighting of probabilities. You are also faced with the complicated task of defining three possible paths - complex in itself - and then giving each path a probability of occurrence. One could argue that Occam's Razor would consider this last solution distinctly inferior to merely making an extremely conservative DCF.

Another case against discounted cash flow analysis is that most of our best authors, frequently current or former hedge fund PMs who have established solid best reputations on Seeking Alpha, do not use discounted cash flow analysis.

But Wait - But Doesn’t Warren Buffett Do DCFs?

Not exactly. That is, in part, a cute story he tells. Charlie Munger has never seen him do one. Rather, Buffett ensures that the “see through” earnings which will accrue to him -- defined closer to free cash flow than GAAP net income, except in the case of financial companies -- are sufficiently above the rates of return available on other securities and that this earning power is enduring. The greater the difference, the greater the resultant value from a DCF. He writes in the 1992 annual letter:

“In The Theory of Investment Value, written over 50 years ago, John Burr Williams set forth the equation for value, which we condense here: The value of any stock, bond or business today is determined by the cash inflows and outflows - discounted at an appropriate interest rate - that can be expected to occur during the remaining life of the asset. Note that the formula is the same for stocks as for bonds. Even so, there is an important, and difficult to deal with, difference between the two: A bond has a coupon and maturity date that define future cash flows; but in the case of equities, the investment analyst must himself estimate the future "coupons." Furthermore, the quality of management affects the bond coupon only rarely - chiefly when management is so inept or dishonest that payment of interest is suspended. In contrast, the ability of management can dramatically affect the equity "coupons."... Though the mathematical calculations required to evaluate equities are not difficult, an analyst - even one who is experienced and intelligent - can easily go wrong in estimating future "coupons." At Berkshire, we attempt to deal with this problem in two ways. First, we try to stick to businesses we believe we understand. That means they must be relatively simple and stable in character. If a business is complex or subject to constant change, we're not smart enough to predict future cash flows. Incidentally, that shortcoming doesn't bother us. What counts for most people in investing is not how much they know, but rather how realistically they define what they don't know. An investor needs to do very few things right as long as he or she avoids big mistakes. Second, and equally important, we insist on a margin of safety in our purchase price. If we calculate the value of a common stock to be only slightly higher than its price, we're not interested in buying. We believe this margin-of-safety principle, so strongly emphasized by Ben Graham, to be the cornerstone of investment success.”

Buffett sees management and the nature and dynamics of the business as absolutely necessary to understand when projecting cash flow “coupons” forward. While Buffett can, of course, do more sophisticated discounting techniques, his broad approach is more like the simply growth DCFs found in John Burr William’s books - basically the Gordon dividend growth model but with earnings instead of dividends. Simple calculations, plus a mature business endurance analysis is likely the Buffett “DCF.”

He has been asked about this in annual meetings before, of course. Here is an example from the 1995 meeting, with Buffett looking trim in Red.

Ratios As The Best Alternative For Valuing Growth

After considering the complex problems of creating a useful discounted cash flows analysis, one is forced to ask - then what? Our general recommendation for growth stocks is for investors to use a ratio based analysis which is most relevant for the stocks under consideration. For instance, many hyper growth securities may not be showing GAAP or non-GAAP profits and many are not showing a consistent level of FCF or at least not a level which is representative of the firm in maturity.

Price to Sales and EV / Revenues

In these cases, the growth investment community looks to Price to Sales ratios and Enterprise Value to revenue ratios. The ratio which is presumed to be appropriate shifts up and down based on the expected and historic growth of the security in question. Numerous analysts have prepared charts which show relative valuation or undervaluation based on the growth rates the firms are archiving. The important point is that firms are compared against one another on the same basis: price or enterprise value to sales. This has the natural problem that some hyper growth firms have different gross margins and margins in general which leads to another method. For instance, one has to adjust Square’s (NYSE:SQ) revenues if one wants to compare it to other growth investments - the firm does this for you in their quarterly reports. The same would be true for a growth firm like Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) where they have a low margin hardware business and a high margin platform business.

Historic Ratio Ranges Of The Security

Another common approach with growth securities is for investors to compare the firm’s past trading ratios with current trading ratios, making some adjustment for changes in growth prospects. For example, investing in Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) when its been at the low end of its 10 year EV to Revenue range has historically worked sufficiently well for investors:

Hypothetical Long Term Margin

Many rapidly growing growth firms discuss their long term operating model with investors - essentially claiming that they have a specific long term profit margin or FCF margin. Many analysts will take this as a starting point, perhaps make adjustments, and then compare the firms against each other on a presumed profit rate. That is, they create hypothetical PE ratios and compared them against other firms in a similar growth cohort.

Creating a hypothetical long term margin on trailing or forward “hypothetical” earnings also has the benefit that this is an absolute measure, rather than a relative one. That is, one can compare this hypothetical earnings rate with interest rates and like measures to situate the investment opportunity in context of other investments.

Conclusion

Our goal here is to dissuade the reader from producing complicated DCF valuations to justify their investments or recommendations of growth securities. The critical point is humility with regards to the future. Keynes wrote in his Treatise on Money:

“The ignorance of even the best-informed investor about the more remote future is much greater than his knowledge, and he cannot but be influenced to a degree which would seem wildly disproportionate to anyone who really knew the future, and be forced to seek a clue mainly here to trends further ahead. But if this is true of the best-informed, the vast majority of those who are concerned with the buying and selling of securities know almost nothing whatever about what they are doing. They do not possess even the rudiments of what is required for a valid judgement, and are the prey of hopes and fears easily aroused by transient events and as easily dispelled.”

It is not for nothing that humility is raised to a virtue across all the intellectual traditions of the world. Socrates was the wisest man in Athens, after all, because he knew he knew nothing. One of Will Durant's Lessons of History, written after he spent his life surveying the history of human civilization, was about the necessity for humility in human affairs. Ben Franklin was told to lower his head as he went through doors. IBM’s founder knew he was only smart in spots and had to stay in those spots. And that is not unlike the wisdom of ancient China which advises, when unsure, to stay in the center of the circle.

Presuming to project the shape of the cash flows in the future, when the coupons are yet not visible for inspection, is a fiction that speaks more about the author than it does about the future. The more profitable attitude is to presume that one does not need to know precisely but rather that one's point of view is “about right” with lots of room for error - lots of margin for safety.

Please share your comments and suggestions for improvements below. What dangers do you see lurking in DCFs? What is your approach to growth valuation? How do you minimize the risk of forecasting error?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.