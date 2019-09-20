Podcast: Understanding Our Macro Process: 1-On-1 With Darius Dale

We recently released this entire In The Arena podcast in video format for subscribers exclusively on HedgeyeTV. You can watch it below.

Darius explains how our regime-based risk management framework can help investors proactively prepare their portfolios for “bouts of volatility,” recession and more.

We recently released this entire In The Arena podcast in video format for subscribers exclusively on HedgeyeTV. You can watch it below.

THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST-LISTEN FOR RISK MANAGERS.

In this edition of our investing podcast In the Arena with our Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale, Darius explains how our regime-based risk management framework can help investors proactively prepare their portfolios for “bouts of volatility,” recession and more.

Here’s a key excerpt.

“If we can use our forecasting tools to sidestep bouts of volatility in particular asset classes, we can grow the net asset value of our portfolios in a much more risk reduced manner…What you see heading into a recession is that cycles tend to peak out in Quad 3… Then you slow into Quad 4 and that persistency of Quad 4, Quad 4 after Quad 4, is how recessions occur…We don't necessarily care about calling recessions because again, if we're set up for the asset allocations that history would suggest you should be in for Quad 4 and Quad 3 as well, then you don't necessarily have to make the recession call because you're already in the right types of assets that do well.”

If you want to dig down deep into the juicy details of our Macro process with one of its creators, listen to this interview.

Below we’ve transcribed for you a portion of the podcast. Enjoy!

Daryl Jones: Let’s get right into the Hedgeye process. We use a lot of proprietary language and models and I think for some of our users who are relatively new, this would be a helpful overview. In a sense, we’ve created our own language. I think maybe going through process step-by-step, maybe an explanation of how we created the model, what it does, how we use it. Obviously the big one is one that you're sort of the author of which is the GIP model. So, you know, maybe we start there and you just sort of talk a little bit to high level, what is the GIP model? How do we manage and operate it?

Darius Dale: Absolutely. So Daryl's referencing our Growth, Inflation, Policy model or GIP model for short. This is a regime-based sort of framework. Think about contextualizing the economy with respect to the rate of change and cycles of growth and inflation.

Before we get to that, first take a step back and say, ‘What are the primary drivers of asset class returns and rotations within and out of asset classes, across multiple economic cycles?’ So that sets the first sort of question you should be trying to answer as a macro-oriented investor.

Ray Dalio has a lot of PhDs at Bridgewater who have all effectively come to figure out the same thing that we figured out. Growth and inflation are the primary, principal components of asset class returns. When you start to layer on changes in policy and changes and things like corporate profits, you really start to form a very holistic picture of what actually is driving interest rates, currencies, equity indices, and these are the sort of major asset classes we focus on.

Growth and inflation are the principle components. Those are the most important things to get right as it relates to forecasting asset market returns. But secondarily, this is really important point, policymakers respond to changes in the levels of growth and changes in the levels of inflation on a lag. That’s the rate of change.

What I mean by rate of change, we are asking if growth is accelerating or decelerating and inflation is accelerating or decelerating. We're not just keenly focused on the levels, obviously the levels matters as it relates to forecasting policy. But focusing on those big inflection points in the rate of change because that's where the price action is occurring in financial markets that leads central bankers to make these sort of policy pivots or double down or an existing policy initiatives.

So we're very keenly focused on triangulating all three of those things – growth, inflation and policy – as it relates to where the economy could potentially be.

Jones: With the model, I was just going to ask you to go through the different regimes.

Dale: So, that’s on slide 6 of our Macro Themes deck. The first 25 slides or so in these quarterly themes don't change at all. In fact, they're just process slides that we continuously update. But on slide 6 we show the GIP model if you take the two factors, growth and inflation, you wind up with effectively four scenarios when you sort of slice them into our regime-oriented framework.

The first of those scenarios is in the top left box in that chart is Quad 1. Quad 1 is a situation where real GDP growth year over year in an economy is accelerating and a period whereby inflation is decelerating. Historically investors have called that goldilocks in terms of the general nomenclature around Wall Street associated with sort of these types of economic conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.