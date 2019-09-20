Nektar Hammered On Multiple Setbacks; Core Efficacy Questions Remain Open

The key question, whether bempeg produces a meaningful clinical benefit, is still open, but investors will get some clinical updates over the next few months.

The last three months have been rough for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and its shareholders, as the company announced significant manufacturing issues with its key lead drug, as well as a substantially reduced clinical partnership program with Bristol-Myers (BMY). On top of all that, there are still valid open questions as to whether that lead drug (bempegaldesleukin, or “bempeg”) even has a durable clinical effect.

There are very few sure things in biotech, and Nektar is no exception. I’m guardedly positive on the potential of bempeg in melanoma, but cannot rule out the risk that the ongoing pivotal study results in failure. Likewise with other late-stage clinical programs like renal cell carcinoma. While Nektar does have other products in the pipeline, they’re all early-stage and unproven, with relatively low risk-weighted probabilities of success. I do believe a risk-weighted approach still suggests Nektar is undervalued, but this is a high-risk biotech and a lot is riding on incremental clinical updates between now and the end of the year.

Significant Issues Within The Crown Jewel Bempeg Program

The biggest driver of Nektar’s recent underperformance was the collection of negative updates on the lead bempeg program in conjunction with second quarter earnings in early August. Not only did Nektar announce a worrisome manufacturing issue, but also updated investors that its clinical partnership with Bristol-Myers was going to have a much reduced scope.

Manufacturing

In researching the possible causes of discrepancies and deterioration in the efficacy of bempeg in past study updates, Nektar management ultimately learned that there was a significant manufacturing issue that impacted two of 22 lots of bempeg, with the affected lots having a different binding affinity for the IL-2 receptor. Patients who got the drug from one of the two impacted lots in their first dose showed significant lower response rates – first scan response rates were three times higher among melanoma patients getting the “good” batches, over 150% higher for urothelial carcinoma patients, and 500% higher for renal cell carcinoma patients. While the overall number of patients involved is small, that’s still a significant difference.

Nektar believes they have fixed the problem and implemented new quality control procedures that will prevent a recurrence. What’s more, the FDA was aware of this issue at the time they granted a breakthrough therapy designation for the bempeg-Opdivo combo in melanoma at the start of August.

Bristol-Myers

While the manufacturing issue introduces even more confusion into an already-muddled clinical picture (though it doesn’t impact the ongoing pivotal melanoma study), the revised clinical program with Bristol-Myers is not so equivocal.

At the start of the year, Nektar management was talking about the potential of 18 clinical programs with Bristol-Myers. That number has since been cut back to just six. The two companies are proceeding with four registration studies (melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, cisplatin-ineligible urothelial, and second-line non-small-cell lung cancer (or NSCLC)), with the possibility of adding two more.

Given the programs already underway, I would expect the two potential additions are in triple-negative breast cancer and front-line NSCLC. There will be additional data on the TNBC PIVOT study next week at the CRI meeting, but with the success Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has had in this indication, there’s now a higher bar for that indication. Looking at NSCLC, Nektar pulled its planned presentation for ESMO (late September) due to weak enrollment, and also noted a divergence in responses between high-expressers of PD-L1 and low-expressers (with a better response in the <50% group).

None of this is good, and Bristol-Myers seems to be taking a much more conservative (or perhaps pragmatic) approach that suggests it no longer views bempeg as a game-changer. At least some of this may be in response to competitive developments that aren’t directly related to bempeg. Roche has established a high bar for potential competitors in TNBC (IMpassion 130) and urothelial (IMvigor 130), and Merck (MRK) has likewise established a high bar in RCC with a Keytruda-Inlyta combo (KEYNOTE-426), not to mention very high bars across the NSCLC therapy space. Likewise, there seems to be little rationale for moving ahead in indications like sarcoma, small-cell lung cancer, gastric, or colorectal cancer.

An Uncertain Path For NKTR-181, And An Unproven Early-Stage Pipeline

Nektar has also seen new issues in getting its prospective new pain drug, NKTR-181, to market. With the ongoing panic around opioids, the FDA has postponed all opioid panel meetings and informed the company that it won’t meet its PDUFA date for NKTR-181. Although NKTR-181 was not a major value-driver in my model (due in large part to the weak adoption histories of recently-launched abuse-deterrent opioids), it’s still a setback.

Beyond this, Nektar has an interesting but unproven early-stage pipeline. NKTR-358 is arguably the most interesting of the candidates, as it represents a legitimately novel approach to inflammatory/autoimmune disease. First-in-human data showed the drug can selectively expand regulatory T-cell populations in a dose-dependent fashion, and Lilly (LLY) is underway with a study in lupus and plans to initiate further studies in the relatively near future.

The Outlook

This may be a consummate “no duh” statement, but the key investment question for Nektar today is whether bempeg actually works, and works well enough to be a meaningfully competitive drug. Unfortunately, there’s still no clear answer to that question. The drug didn’t do much as a single agent, the data generated thus far are from single-arm studies, and there are potentially meaningful differences in patient populations between Nektar’s bempeg studies and prior studies of Opdivo and Keytruda.

All of that means there’s still plenty of risk in the ongoing registration studies. I do still believe that bempeg can show a meaningful result in melanoma (where the efficacy bar is so low), but I now regard it as a toss-up (literally 50%/50%). I’m not so bullish about the combined clinical-commercial potential in renal, urotherlial, TNBC, or lung, and those are very much “show me” opportunities now with lower probabilities of commercial success in my model.

Reducing the probabilities for clinical and commercial success for bempeg, particularly in lung, and reducing the scope of the clinical program with Bristol-Myers (“shots on goal”) takes over $20/share out of my fair value (to $36). This may be an overly drastic cut, particularly as Nektar has the freedom to explore indications beyond the downsized Bristol-Myers collaboration, but there have simply been too many issues and “unforced errors” in the bempeg program for my comfort. While other clinical programs like NKTR-358, NKTR-262, and NKTR-255 could have more meaningful value down the line, the dearth of data in hand leads to low probabilities of success in my model (remember, the “average” Phase 1 oncology drug has less than a 10% chance of reaching the market).

The Bottom Line

Nektar underlines some of the challenges of biotech investing – you have to make decisions and projections based on the information you have, but also adapt as circumstances evolve. Nektar has not only seen renewed concerns about the real efficacy of bempeg, but it has also seen competitive developments in some indications that will make it harder to achieve commercial success. Although I do believe bempeg can still drive a higher share price, the upcoming clinical updates on melanoma in November and RCC in December are going to be key events for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.