Exagen: Promising Growth Story

While the promise looks good, Exagen is still posting losses as it is hard to say which competing solution will be the long-term winner.

Exagen has seen a successful public offering, even as there have been some initial doubts among investors.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) has gone public in an offering which was initially not well received by the market, yet the scepticism has disappeared quickly. Shares were priced at the low end of the preliminary offer range of $14-16 per share. Despite the soft pricing process, investors bought the dip and discount, with shares jumping to $17 on their opening day, to see some gains from here.

At levels in their high teens, shares trade at little over 4 times sales, which seems reasonable, given the growth reported by the business, although the company continues to post losses, although they appear manageable.

I like the story sufficiently that I continue to watch Exagen from here, yet I am not compelled to pick up the shares at these levels, given the circumstances.

The Business

Exagen aims to transform the care continuum for patients who suffer from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. The company aims to transfer the care with differential diagnoses, thereby optimising therapeutic intervention.

The company has developed its AVISE brand under which it is developing and commercialising a range of testing products, based on so-called Cell-Bound complement products technology. This assesses the complement system, reportedly an important biological pathway which is implicated with many autoimmune diseases.

For now, the focus is on rheumatology improving care for RA, among others. With the AVISE brand having 9 test products on the market, the company is making some ground. Exagen has furthermore established a co-promotion agreement with Janssen Biotech for promotion of SIMPONI for treatment of adult patients with RA. Note that sales of SIMPONI and SIMPONI ARIA totalled a billion last year, of which half was from SIMPONI, indicating how large the opportunity is.

The company believes that the combination of a highly trained sales force, together with promotion of testing products and therapeutics, makes for a very competitive solution in the marketplace. Since the core AVISE CTD test has been marketed in 2012, some 326,000 tests were delivered. Last year, some 83,000 tests were delivered, with numbers totalling 51,000 for the first half of the year.

The Valuation & IPO

Exagen sold 3.33 million shares at $14 per share in an offering, which raised gross proceeds of $46.7 million. With 11.2 million shares outstanding following the IPO, the market value of the company amounts to just $157 million.

The company operated with a net debt load of around $9 million ahead of the offering. Including the nearly $47 million in gross proceeds, I peg pro forma net cash around $32 million. This implies that operating assets are valued at just $125 million at the offer price.

The company generated $26.8 million in sales in 2017 on which it reported an operating loss of $7.8 million. Sales were up 21% last year to $32.4 million with operating losses narrowing to $4.9 million. For the first half of this year, growth accelerated on the back of the Janssen deal (although adding just $0.4 million in sales), with revenues up 35% to $19.7 million. Operating losses increased slightly to $4.3 million, mostly on the back of the more sales representatives added following the Janssen deal.

While the losses are concerning, the company has some net cash to absorb these losses for now. With revenues trending at $40 million a year, the 3 times sales multiple for the operating assets seems reasonable, given the growth, although the company continues to bleed cash, of course. With shares trading at $18 in the day following the IPO, the operating asset valuation has jumped from $125 million to $170 million, which shows that the operating assets are valued at little over 4 times sales.

Not Jumping On Board

I like the idea of the tests and associated reported revenues, the Janssen partnership and the 4 times sales multiple, in combination with the +30% revenue growth. That said, there are some risks which include the losses, competitive pressure (as it is hard to see which test is superior for an outsider), as well as reliance on products which could see an adverse impact from FDA decisions as well as medicare reimbursement coverage decision.

Given the losses incurred and the fact that they are only coming down on a relative basis in recent times (not absolute), I am somewhat cautious at this point in time, although I am very eager to learn more about the future developments of the company. Hence, I continue to place the shares on my watchlist, but for now, I am not seeing the appeal or, better said, the trigger just yet.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.