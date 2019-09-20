KKR Is Nurturing A Gem With UFC

The UFC growth has kept a great pace, and the S-1 form filing from Endeavor reveals that the organisation could soon spin off and initiate its own IPO.

Thesis

In 2016, WME|IMG, now Endeavor (EDR), made headlines of major sport journals due to its impressive 4 billion acquisition of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC hereafter). While it is Endeavor that occupied the headlines, global investment firms Silver Lake and KKR (KKR) also participated in the deal, both receiving 22.9% of UFC's common equity.

The deal valuation of 4.025 billion makes KKR investment to be worth approximately $920 million. For a company like KKR, which has 15 billion in book value, the investment is quite significant. However, KKR has yet to show a justifiable return on the over $900 million invested. Endeavor, now majority shareholder of the UFC, recently filed an S-1 form which reveals that KKR will have the power to single-handedly initiate a spin off of the UFC. I believe that due to the growth of the UFC in these years, its IPO will bring about a remarkable ROI for KKR.

The UFC Growth

KKR's return on its investment depends majorly on the UFC growth from the investment date in early 2016. More than 3 years after the deal, the organisation doesn't look to have stopped growing, and it even looks feasible now for MMA as a sport to take the crown of combat sport popularity off boxing.

Acquired by the Fertitta brothers in 2001 for $2 million, it is obvious that, with the $4 billion sale in 2016, the company had made an astonishing increase in value over the years. The value of the organisation increased as the sport became more regulated and gained traction in more states and countries around the world. In fact, new doors keep opening for the sport, as it brushes off the negative reputation of being too violent. Straight after KKR investment, the sport was also legalised by the state of New York, which opened the door to the temple of combat sports, Madison Square Garden, for UFC events.

The growth in following can be clearly seen in the PPV buys numbers. The record is held by 2018 event UFC 229, with 4 of the 5 highest numbers occurring in events over the last 3 years. The organisation is growing in popularity at a significant pace, and right now, it is the pioneer organisation of what is probably the fastest-growing sport in the world. This positive trend can also be seen in the martial arts that compose MMA, as people's interest worldwide is steadily increasing year over year.

Source: Google trends - BJJ Interest

Just to put the potential in perspective, UFC recently surpassed the NFL in number of Instagram followers. This shows growth in popularity and great potential, but its 2016 valuation of 4 billion is very conservative if you compare the two sports. In fact, a single NFL team is worth an average of $2.6 billion. This data projects the value of the whole NFL in the tens of billions range. Unlike the NFL though, the UFC has a worldwide appeal with significant room for growth. If its international expansion could develop to achieve the numbers of major sports organisations like the NFL, its valuation will significantly climb higher as well.

The geographical expansion seems to be proceeding well. North America and Brazil are currently the main markets, mainly due to the number of fighters from the two countries. If the UFC can penetrate deep into markets all around the world, the potential is there for the taking. The biggest target markets right now are Russia and China, two giant markets that could bring a great increase in revenue to the organisation due to their population numbers and history in traditional martial arts. In that direction, it is reductive to say that things are going well. Just a couple of weeks ago, China got its first champion in the history of the sport with Zhang Weili, who won with a picture-perfect first-round KO to make headlines of major sports media. More recently, Khabib Nurmagamedov, the undefeated UFC Russian Champion that beat McGregor last year, just maintained his clear record with a spectacular performance in Abu Dhabi under the eyes of the whole Middle East. Moreover, the interest growth statistics between 2014 and 2016 show strong numbers also in Spain (5%) and Poland (4.5%), signalling that the expansion is hitting all over Europe as well.

The IPO Valuation

The popularity growth points at a higher UFC valuation than 2016. There are for sure many people that see the potential of the sport at this point and could jump at the opportunity to own a piece of it. Additional evidence comes from UFC president Dana White, who revealed that 3 years ago there were already bidders for $5 billion, and the Fertitta brothers, who sold their last piece of ownership stake at a 5 billion valuation in 2017.

The majority shareholder of UFC, Endeavor, recently filed a S-1 form that shares interesting insights on the UFC ownership dynamics:

"Our control of UFC is subject to certain consent rights held by other equityholders of UFC, whose interests in UFC may be different than ours and yours".

The most interesting rights presented in the document are the provisions relating to an initial public offering of the UFC. Directors designated by Endeavor, Silver Lake Partners, and KKR have, in fact, the possibility to request or approve an IPO of the company. Specifically, after February 18, 2019, but prior to August 18, 2021, a UFC IPO is actually possible if requested or approved by a director designated by Endeavor, needing the approval from a director designated by Silver Lake Partners or KKR as well if the valuation in the offering achieves a specified valuation.

"..after August 18, 2021, any of us, Silver Lake Partners or KKR, subject to certain ownership requirements, may exercise a demand right with respect to an initial public offering without approval by us or our director designees".

This gives the power to KKR, two years from now, to initiate a UFC IPO regardless of Endeavor's sentiment towards it. Personally, I hardly see a hostile situation building up between the partners, solely due to the fact that the IPO valuation will bring about profits for all three. Moreover, Endeavor is managing the company as expected, trying to boost profits growing revenue but especially by reducing expenses, having already achieved 6 million in cost reductions thanks to the synergies with their Entertainment & Sports and Representation segments. The UFC IPO will probably not occur before August 2021, giving the company even more time to scale the business and grow their numbers.

In 2015, total UFC revenue was $609 million and EBITDA around $180 million, with the previous year revenue closing at $450 million and $516 million in 2013. Three years average of $525 million per year in sales means the UFC was valued 7.6 times revenue and 22 times earnings in 2016. Not a cheap deal for sure, but it seems to be pricing in the great future potential of the company. The recent ESPN deal started in 2019 has significantly increased revenue, bringing total media revenue to about $300 million per year for 5 years. Considering the $129 million of FOX Sports payout of 2016, this means a $161 million revenue increase. Adding up any additional revenue that the growth in popularity brings, like foreign TV deals, merchandise, UFC fight pass subscriptions, bigger attendance and/or higher ticket prices, and more PPV sales, the UFC could be standing on almost a $1 billion in revenue in 2019. Using the same revenue multiple used for KKR investment in 2016, the UFC could already be worth almost $8 billion.

In this scenario, KKR will benefit doubling the value of its equity investment in the Company (currently 22.9%) by around $1 billion. Moreover, it will earn on consultancy and banking fees on the deal, in a similar way to what it is doing now underwriting the Endeavor IPO.

Obviously, the IPO process will be initiated only if financially beneficial, and in this case, it means a higher company valuation. The Company, in fact, has no desperate need for cash, having healthy operating cash flows, a UFC credit facility of at least 235 million, a revolving credit facility of 150 million, and financial backing by its parent company.

Why KKR should take the UFC public

The growth story is appealing, but numbers remain the most important factor. Endeavor only makes 25 million a year in management fees from the deal, little cash for a $2 billion investment (of the $4 billion total deal). Moreover, the risks of having bad years in this business are high. The success of the company is mostly dependent on the fighters popularity and performance, which, in turn, build excitement, engagement, and ultimately extra revenue for the company. Like COO Lawrence Epstein puts it, "we're in a hundred percent turn business. We've got to sell people every single time to put a pay-per-view on TV. If we put an inferior product on TV, no one buys it". The current UFC biggest stars are veterans or great fighters close to end of the career. Fan favourites like Nate Diaz, Nurmagamedov, Masvidal, McGregor, Jon Jones are in their 30s and at the peak of their popularity, likely to pull the highest numbers for the company over the next couple of years or so. Of course, new stars are constantly building up. However, it is hard at the moment to think of a fighter that will reach worldwide fame and popularity, also among total strangers to the sport, like a Conor McGregor. In the same way, the likelihood of finding such dominant champions like Khabib Nurmagamedov or Jon Jones cannot be taken for granted. It would only make sense to cash in on the top of the wave, without having to worry too much about the timing of the next cycle of stars.

Conclusion

KKR invested almost $1 billion in the UFC in 2016 and still needs to see a return on the investment. During the years, the UFC has been growing strongly and its valuation has appreciated accordingly. Due to the structure of the deal, the only way for KKR to cash in on the investment is to take the UFC public. Endeavor S-1 form shows that this is now a possibility, and the growth in the UFC valuation to at least 8 billion will mean almost a 100% ROI for KKR. Investors willing to invest in KKR should do it soon, as this event will be a positive catalyst for KKR finances and stock price.

