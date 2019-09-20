Schneider National Is Overpriced

For those like me who lack patience, it's possible to participate in the options market here with what I consider to be a "win-win" trade.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) are down about 15%. This drop in prices has me intrigued, so I thought I'd look in on the name. I'll offer up a bit of background about the company as it may not be a household name. I'll also review both the financial statements and the stock itself. I'd suggest that there's little business or financial risk here. In particular, the balance sheet is rock solid in my view. My problem is with the valuation. The stock is a bit too rich for my blood at these levels. Waiting for shares to drop is insufferable in my view, though, and thankfully the options market provides a way to participate here in what I consider to be a "win-win" fashion.

Background

Founded in 1935 and having IPO'd in April of 2017, Schneider National is a transportation and logistics services company that operates in three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The company operates dry van, bulk transport, intermodal, supply chain management, and high touch/high value FTFM ("first to final mile"), so-called "white glove" delivery.

One of the things I find most interesting about this company is that they run a broad and diversified shipping business, per the graphic below.

Source: Schneider National Investor Presentation Q2, 2019

In addition, the company has strong specialty freight capabilities which offer them a strong competitive advantage. Specialty freight often requires special licensing and specifically trained drivers and, therefore, provides for higher barriers to entry, longer and deeper customer relationships, and more advantageous pricing.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests to me that this is a growth company. Over the past five years, for instance, revenue and net income are up at a CAGR of ~5% and 15% respectively. Earnings per share has grown slower than net income because share count has grown dramatically over the same time (up at a CAGR of about 2.7%).

Comparing the most recent period to the same time a year ago shows revenue up but net income down. Digging into this a bit deeper indicates that the first half of 2019 was a mixed bag relative to 2018. On the one hand, truckload revenues and logistics revenues were down 6% and 9% respectively, but intermodal revenue was up 12% over the same period a year ago. The logistics decline was a function of a customer deciding to in-source its warehouse function so that business will likely not be coming back. Intermodal growth happened because of a 2% growth in orders and an 11% increase in the size of order.

I'm quite comfortable with the capital structure for a few reasons. First, debt and obligations have generally been on the decline over the past few years, along with interest payments. Second, the company currently has on hand cash and marketable securities of ~$425 million, which is $20 million more than total debt. What is (slightly) troublesome is the fact that fully 67% of the debt is due between now and 2023 in approximately equal installments, per the below.

Source: Schneider National Inc. 2018 10-K.

Given that the company has more cash than debt, though, suggests to me that there is very little risk of a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

While I see very little business risk on the horizon with this name, stocks are notoriously influenced by many factors other than the health of the underlying name, so we need to spend some time looking at them as things distinct from the actual firm. With that in mind, the following graphic of the company's short history as a public entity indicates that they haven't been this expensive on a PE basis since 2017.

Source: Gurufocus

Options to the Rescue

Before I buy something, I insist on being able to buy it at an inexpensive price because to do otherwise almost guarantees a disappointing result in my view. Unfortunately, in my view, the shares are a bit too rich for my blood at the moment. Given that patience isn't one of my strong suits, I don't like the idea of waiting for shares to drop. Thankfully, the options market has a solution to my hyperactivity.

At the moment, the Schneider National April puts with a strike price of $17.50 are bid-asked at $.50-$.80. If an investor simply takes the bid on this name, they will generate some premium. If the shares rise from these levels, they will pocket that premium, which is a "win" in my view. If the shares fall, they will be obliged to buy this consistently profitable company at a price ~21% below the current level which I also consider to be a "win."

Conclusion

I think there's much to like about Schneider National Inc. at the moment. The company serves a growing market very well and has a history of consistent profitability. In addition, this company is among a relatively small number that has cash and marketable securities at least as great as their debt load. This eliminates a major source of risk in my view. That said, the shares themselves aren't particularly inexpensive, and that's troublesome. Even the greatest company can be a terrible investment if you overpay for a name. Thankfully, that's where options come in. Investors can put some premium in their pocket today and either keep that premium or use it as a means to buy this name at a very deep discount relative to the current price. While I can't recommend the shares at these levels, I can certainly suggest selling puts on Schneider National for premium income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts mentioned here because I think a net entry price of $17 is a good one.