Dine Brands Global: A ~4% Yield And Deep Value

Dine Brands Global (DIN) has had a rough go of it this year. Shares peaked at $103 earlier this year but trade today at just $70. The company issued some ugly guidance a couple of months ago, and shares have been punished ever since. However, the company offers a unique blend of value and yield that is difficult to find in the sector, and I think it is worth a look if you're on the hunt for a new restaurant holding.

Weak guidance provides opportunity

The company's Q2 earnings report resulted in shares plummeting during the summer, and about a month out from the Q3 report, I think more than enough damage has been done.

Results haven't been perfect by any means, but it looks like the company's punishment hasn't fit the crime. Revenue is up 25% this year, which is certainly a robust number, especially when you take a look at the share price chart. Excluding company restaurant sales, revenue is still up 6%. Applebee's comparable sales are up fractionally in the first half, while IHOP continues to carry the load, adding 1.7% in the first six months of the year. Applebee's has been weaker than IHOP for what seems like forever, so certainly, there is no surprise in the way revenue has behaved. However, with Applebee's at least hitting the breakeven mark on comparable sales, Dine Brands looks well positioned going forward. Revenue generation is always a primary concern for restaurants, given the top line's tie to margins and operating leverage. Guidance wasn't overly inspiring after the Q2 report, but as mentioned, the share price is more than reflecting that at this point.

Dine Brands is doing a nice job of keeping expenses under control as its G&A line items are largely flat year over year. The company's focus on operating efficiently is certainly well timed, given the relative weakness in comparable sales, and its margins are remaining intact. This is a big part of the value proposition the stock offers because a share price decline of ~30% suggests at least some impairment in margins, but I don't see that in the evidence. That's important when one is looking to take a risk on a value stock.

Guidance wasn't great for the rest of the year as Dine Brands revised Applebee's comparable sales domestically to flat to 1.5%. This is down significantly from the prior range of 2% to 4%.

IHOP was a similar story, as it was revised from 2% to 4% to 1% to 3%. Both of these numbers suggest some measure of weakness in the second half, given how the brands performed in the first half, so investors were obviously spooked.

Total store count should be roughly flat as well as 20 to 30 Applebee's are expected to be closed on a net basis, while IHOP development is expected to net 20 to 30 new stores.

Interestingly, Dine Brands revised its segment profit only slightly, down from a midpoint of $384 million to the new midpoint of $375 million. Obviously, reductions in earnings are never a positive, but this is hardly disastrous.

G&A cost expectations were also revised down slightly, meaning that EPS damage was limited. That is now expected at $6.80 to $7.05, down from $6.90 to $7.20. This brings us to the valuation, which I find very attractive today.

This stock is cheap

Shares trade today for 10.2 times estimates, which is not only low on an absolute basis, but on a relative basis as well. Below, I've charted the company's historical PE ratios and dividend yields to provide some perspective on how cheap shares are today, even with the downward revisions in guidance.

Source: Author's chart using company data

The stock's ten-year average PE ratio is 15.5, and the most recent five years is even higher at 17.4. In other words, Dine Brands has, historically, traded for much higher multiples than it does today, and while I recognize that we are seeing a relatively weak period of performance, the last two times the stock was this cheap - 2009 and 2012 - proved to be exceptional buying opportunities.

Dine Brands has size and scale unlike most restaurants in the US. It has a global presence, ~3,600 units, and two widely-recognized brands in casual dining. Are we in a rough patch? Of course. Will it last forever? Likely not. If history is a guide, Dine Brands should be trading much higher than it is today in the medium term.

There exists the risk that the slowdown in comparable sales lasts a long time and/or gets worse before it gets better. Even so, the stock is so cheap today that I think a lot or all of that is already priced in. History is telling us that today's valuation is likely at or near the trough, and that those wanting to own the stock should strike while the iron is hot.

Shares also give you a nearly-4% yield while you wait for the valuation to reflate, which is more than double what you get from a medium-term US Treasury at this point. With the huge yield, a deep value multiple, and the staying power of Dine Brands, I have to think it is worth a look for those wanting to hold a restaurant stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.