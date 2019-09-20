Zynga Is Doing The Right Thing

Small Giant Games' new Puzzle Combat is an iteration of its hit game, Empires & Puzzles. Empires & Puzzles estimated global net monthly sales is $19 million.

Zynga bought Gram Games for $250 million. Gram Games is the developer of Merge Dragons! The latest monthly net sales of Merge Dragons! is $16 million.

We reiterate the buy rating we gave Zynga (ZNGA) last April 26. Zynga is an attractive investment because video games are projected to become a $300 billion industry by 2025. This prediction by GlobalData Thematic Research is a big leap from Newzoo's 2019 estimate of $152.9 billion.

It is not only giants like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) that are benefiting from the rapid growth in video games. Smaller firms like Zynga are also long-term beneficiaries of the booming video games industry. Thanks to its bold acquisitions, Zynga now touts a diversified portfolio of mobile games. A diversified set of games allows Zynga to monetize from different kinds of gamers. Zynga's future prosperity is no longer limited to social casino slots, FarmVille, and Zynga Poker.

Copying or Rebranding Successful Games

It is less risky for Zynga to make iterative games based on already successful titles. Developing and publishing video games is a hit-or-miss gamble. Reducing the risk by re-skinning or cloning your own successful games is a great strategy. This is best illustrated by King Digital's several iterations of its Candy Crush match-3 mobile game.

The question of whether copycat games can affect the monetization of existing hit games is easy to answer. Candy Crush Saga and Clash of Clans have dozens (or hundreds) of copycat titles on iOS/Android. These two very old games still remain among the world's top-grossing mobile games. The longevity of hit mobile games is because players who already spent big money on them will remain loyal. They may try out other copycat titles but if they can't compete there, they will return to their previous games of choice.

Rather than merely watch other companies/individuals copy its games, Zynga is doing the right thing copying its own hit games.

Releasing new games based on hit titles (of its subsidiaries) can help Zynga gain $200 million in new annual revenue. The recent global launch of Merge Magic! can lead to this new game replicating the $16 million/month global net sales of Merge Dragons!

This estimate is from Sensor Tower. Net sales mean the 30% cut of app storeowners were already deducted.

(Source: Sensor Tower)

Going forward, Merge Magic! achieving monthly net sales of $10 million per month can notably boost Zynga's $102 million/monthly revenue. New games can help Zynga achieve $350 or $400 million in quarterly revenue. To date, Zynga's quarterly revenue is less than $307 million.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The $250 million purchase of Gram Games last May 2018 was judicious. It gave Zynga a $16 million/month forever franchise hit game, Merge Dragons! Zynga's top-line can improve further if Gram Games' latest game, Merge Magic! also becomes a $10 million/month product. This is feasible. My takeaway is that the same big-spending players of Merge Dragons! (who already achieved max-out levels) will probably create new accounts and spend on Merge Magic!

Firms clone their own hit games hoping to again monetization from players who already spent too much money on the original title.

Small Giant Games Purchase Was Also A Winner

The $700 million purchase of Small Giant Games last December was another brilliant move. Small Giant's Empires & Puzzles mobile game gave Zynga another forever franchise asset. As per Sensor Tower's estimates, the August 2019 global net sales of Empires & Puzzles was $19 million.

(Source: Sensor Tower)

The strong revenue stream from Empires & Puzzles is because it does opt-in incentivized ads and in-app purchases. It also offers a paid VIP system that gives moneyed players a faster way to level up their accounts on Empires & Puzzles.

Zynga/Small Giant monetizes from paying players and non-paying players alike. Incentivized ads on Empires & Puzzles allow free-to-play players to get premium currency, heroes, and items.

You should invest in Zynga because it knows how to deliver targeted incentivized ads to mobile gamers. Advertising on its games now generates $66 million/quarter for Zynga.

(Source: Zynga)

Small Giant Games Also Copied Its Own Hit Game

We remain long on ZNGA because we firmly believe copying your own hit games is a cheap way to monetize the same type of mobile gamers. We are pleased that Zynga/Small Giant released a clone of Empires & Puzzles, the military-themed Puzzle Combat. Like Gram Games and King Digital, Small Giant Games understood the value of copying of your own hit games.

I expect this new game to also become a $10 million or more monthly sales generator. Small Giant has not yet implemented incentivized ads but Puzzle Combat already accepts in-app purchases. Like Empires & Puzzles, Puzzle Combat allows impatient players to use the power of their credit cards to quickly level up their accounts. This is important because even though Puzzle Combat is still only in soft launch, it already has raid or player-versus-player combat.

Zynga Has Mastered The Gacha System Of Monetizing

The gacha system of Empires & Puzzles and Puzzle Combat allows players to buy in-game money (with real money). In-game money or virtual currency is used to gamble on the casino slots-like method of getting or summoning powerful heroes and items.

The player-versus-player combat (or raid system) feature of Empires & Puzzles and Puzzle Combat encourages players to spend. In-app purchases help players acquire the best heroes and equipment.

The probability of summoning an epic 5-star hero in Puzzle Combat is likely less than 2%. Some competitive players will still get tempted to spend 1,490 pesos ($26.63) every month (or every week) to get ten chances of summoning an epic 5-star hero.

(Source: Motek Moyen)

The gambling component inherent in free-to-play games is a strong tailwind for Zynga. Let us appreciate the addictive nature of the gacha system. Gacha compels big-spending players (or whales) to repeatedly gamble because they crave the best heroes and items.

As long as Zynga keeps creating new content (new heroes, items, maps, and more difficult enemy bosses), many players will keep doing in-app purchases.

Conclusion

Zynga should be in your long-term portfolio. The coming $300 billion/year video games industry is open to big and small companies. We love the business of free-to-play video games. It allows companies like Zynga to sell virtual or digital products to millions of people.

Making money out of selling virtual goods is great exercise of capitalism. Virtual goods are not burdened by trade wars, import duties, warehouses, transportation, and they do not get spoiled/expired. Selling more virtual goods can help Zynga reduce its long-term debt of $558.4 million.

Zynga needs new hit mobile games so it can improve its profitability. New games can lead to more paying players and mobile ads viewers. It is cost-efficient for Zynga to just copy (or make variations) of its current hit games. The savings from not spending on original/differentiating new games helps the bottom line.

Lastly, the importance of copycat titles like Puzzle Combat and Merge Magic! is they can offset failed third party licensed games made by Zynga. Zynga paid to develop and license Game of Thrones Slots Casino. Launched last May, this social casino game's August 2019 net monthly sales is only $1.8 million.

(Source: Sensor Tower)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.